SEDLESCOMBE GREEN WI: The next meeting of Sedlescombe Green WI will be on Wednesday October 25 in the village hall at 7,30pm, when we welcome Sue Evans from “Surviving Christmas”, a charity based in Hastings. They provide festive cheer for the homeless and needy families over the festive period. We will be collecting tins of food and other goodies for her to take back with her as they say “every little helps” Visitors and friends are always welcome to meetings so do join us for an interesting evening. There will be a welcome cuppa and biscuit on offer.

COFFEE MORNING AND MINI MARKET: The next coffee morning and mini market will be on Thursday November 2 in the village hall from 10am to 11.30am when all the usual stalls will be ready to tempt you, then relax with coffee, scones and a chat. Everyone is welcome . All profits will benefit St. John the Baptist Parish church

JUMBLE SALE: The next event for St. John’s will be on Saturday November 4 with a bumper jumble sale in Sedlescombe village hall from 11.30am onwards. There is a new number for jumble collection 01424 870808, but we would prefer for it to be brought to the hall from 10am on the day of the sale. Due to unforeseen circumstances the parish church team will be running this event now, if anyone would like to help you will be most welcome , please call the number mentioned above

FRIENDS OF SEDLESCOMBE CHURCH: It seems it is the time of the year for AGMs this time it is the turn of the Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust, their meeting is on Monday November 6. The venue is Four Winds, Balcombe Green TN33 0QL start time 6.30pm. All members are warmly invited to attend this social event which will be accompanied by wine and nibbles. Please contact Pauline, membership secretary on 870412 for any further information

SEDLESCOMBE SPORTS ASSOCIATION: Are you interested in promoting sport in the village ? The sports association will be holding their AGM on Monday November 13 at 7pm in the Queens Head. The association exists to ensure that the sports field and pavilion is available for sports groups within the village .

THANK YOU: Margaret writes”Thanks to all those people who came to clear paths and tidied up the outside space at the church last Saturday, it will certainly be safer now the weather is changing”

