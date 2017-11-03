AWOL: Well I do not know what happened to the village voice last week, whereas it was full of witches warlocks and events this did not appear in the column . Very strange .

JUMBLE SALE: The next event for St. John’s will be on Saturday November 4 with a bumper jumble sale in Sedlescombe village hall from 11.30am onwards. Entrance is just 20p. There is a new number for jumble collection 01424 870808, but we would prefer for it to be brought to the hall from 10am on the day of the sale. The parish church team will be running this event now, so come and find a bargain whilst supporting your local church, refreshments will be available during the sale. Please call the number mentioned above if you should need any further information.

ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH: This Sunday November 5 it is the monthly family service at 10.30am when hopefully some children will be taking part with the readings. There is no Eucharist, following the service there will be time for chatting with friends with a coffee and biscuits.

FRIENDS OF SEDLESCOMBE CHURCH: It seems it is the time of the year for AGMs this time it is the turn of the Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust, their meeting is on Monday November 6. The venue is Four Winds, Balcombe Green TN33 0QL start time 6.30pm. All members are warmly invited to attend this social event which will be accompanied by wine and nibbles. Please contact Pauline, membership secretary on 870412 for any further information

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT FLOWER CLUB: This month on Wednesday November 8 the club welcome Graham King with a Christmas floral demonstration entitled “Add a Little Sparkle “. The November meeting is always a highlight of the flower club year when ideas to get you interested in the festive season usually abound. There will be seasonal refreshments and the opportunity to meet and socialise. There will also be the club sales table offering flower arranging accessories at very keen discounted prices. Everyone is welcome to attend, member of not but members please think about bringing along a friend to enjoy this evening. Doors open at Sedlescombe village hall at 7pm ready for the 7.30pm start. You may even be taking home one of the beautiful arrangements that will be raffled at the end of the evening. Any further details please contact Sheila on 01797 223927 or Janet on 01424 773708.

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDEN SOCIETY: The sedlescombe and district garden society are holding their AGM on Friday November 10 in Sedlescombe village hall at 7pm. The evenings business will be followed by a talk by Steve Moody, director of Frogheath Landscapes who are Chelsea Flower show Gold medal winners. The talk will be on award winning gardens at Chelsea and Hampton Court. . Tea and coffee will be provided. Please go along and support your local society. if you would like to join and become a member you will be very welcome. Please visit their website www.sedlescombegardensociety.org.uk or contact the secretary on 01424 870455

SEDLESCOMBE SPORTS ASSOCIATION: Are you interested in promoting sport in the village ? The sports association will be holding their AGM on Monday November 13 at 7pm in the Queens Head. The association exists to ensure that the sports field and pavilion is available for sports groups within the village .

PESTALOZZI QUIZ NIGHT: Pestalozzi “village “ are holding a quiz night on November 16 in their Swiss Hall TN33 0UF. Teams of six are invited to part and book by calling Jenny Price on 01424 870444 or email her on jenny.price@pestalozzi.org.uk. Entry is £6 per person and will include light refreshments, doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

DATE FOR YOUR DIARY: The annual St John the Baptist Advent Fair will be on Saturday December 9 in Sedlescombe village hall. Keep this date in your diary for the opportunity to stock up for Christmas. More details to follow. HAVE YOU NEWS?: Please send this to me at asselton@icloud.com or write and pop in the red letter box at Asselton house, The Green, to give plenty of time for coverage allow at least two weeks prior to the date of your event ,fundraiser or club meeting. Looking for new members? Supply a short piece on your group , with details of your next meeting. The village voice is a completely free service provided by the Battle Observer.