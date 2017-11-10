JUMBLE SALE: What a great result! Lots of thank you’s due to everyone who donated jumble or helped in any way last Saturday, selling sorting and clearing up. A great job by everybody swelling funds for the parish church by £409.14.

REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY AT ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH: This Sunday November 12 there will be a communion service at 9.30am, this will be followed by by the Remembrance service at 10.45a.m. It would be appreciated if those attending the 10.45am service would wait outside until 10.30am.

SEDLESCOMBE AND DISTRICT GARDEN SOCIETY: This evening Friday November 10 the sedlescombe and district garden society are holding their AGM in Sedlescombe village hall at 7pm. The evenings business will be followed by a talk by Steve Moody, director of Frogheath Landscapes who are Chelsea Flower show Gold medal winners. The talk will be on award winning gardens at Chelsea and Hampton Court. . Tea and coffee will be provided. Please go along and support your local society. if you would like to join and become a member you will be very welcome. Please visit their website www.sedlescombegardensociety.org.uk or contact the secretary on 01424 870455

SEDLESCOMBE SPORTS ASSOCIATION: Are you interested in promoting sport in the village ? The sports association will be holding their AGM on Monday November 13 at 7pm in the Queens Head. The association exists to ensure that the sports field and pavilion is available for sports groups within the village .

PESTALOZZI QUIZ NIGHT: Pestalozzi “village “ are holding a quiz night on November 16 in their Swiss Hall TN33 0UF. Teams of six are invited to part and book by calling Jenny Price on 01424 870444 or email her on jenny.price@pestalozzi.org.uk. Entry is £6 per person and will include light refreshments, doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

THE COCKTAIL PIANIST- A NEW PLAY: This new play written and performed by Mike Hatchett will be at Sedlescombe village hall on Sunday November 26 at 8pm. The story centres around character Bernard Halfburn, the cocktail pianist . We have all sat in a cocktail lounge half listening, how did someone so talented get to be there? What is their background story? This will be highly entertaining evening if any of Mike’s other evenings are to go by. Tickets are £10 Concessions £8 available on the door or reserve on 07710217672 or by emailing yodelpie@gmail.com

QUIZ NIGHT: Sedlescombe and District Garden Society are hosting a quiz night at Sedlescombe village hall on Wednesday December 6 . Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm sharp start . This is a Christmas fun event with seasonal refreshments available although you are encouraged to bring your own drinks. Teams of six are the order of the evening , if you are not part of a team but would like to take part then go along to meet some new friends all for just £1 per person payable on the night. Further details on the www.sedlescombegardensociety.org.uk website.

ADVENT FAIR: The annual St John the Baptist Advent Fair will be on Saturday December 9 starting at 12noon onwards, light lunches will be served in Sedlescombe village hall. You will then be ready to browse and buy from the many stalls also try your luck at games of chance. Books of tickets for the grand raffle will be on sale soon. For more details call 870808 or 870688

SENIORS CHRISTMAS PARTY: The date of this annual event in the village hall is Friday December 15- more details to follow. Pop the date in your diary for now

HAVE YOU NEWS?: Please send this to me at asselton@icloud.com or write and pop in the red letter box at Asselton house, The Green, to give plenty of time for coverage allow at least two weeks prior to the date of your event ,fundraiser or club meeting. Looking for new members? Supply a short piece on your group , with details of your next meeting. The village voice is a completely free service provided by the Battle Observer.