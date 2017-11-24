ST JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH CHURCH: The family service on Sunday December 3 at 10.30am will be the Christingle service and everyone is invited to attend. Father Kevin writes “The Christingle is given to every child to hold. It reminds them of our world and how we should be grateful for all it products. The orange represents the world which is surrounded by red ribbon representing the blood Jesus shed for us all.it was started by the Children’s Society who work tirelessly to help disadvantaged children. It helps us to begin to think of others before we get caught up in the hectic preparations for our own celebrations. Do come and share in the celebrations ,and join us for refreshments afterwards “

THE COCKTAIL PIANIST- A NEW PLAY: This weekend . A new play written and performed by Mike Hatchett will be at Sedlescombe village hall on Sunday November 26 at 8pm. The story centres around character Bernard Halfburn, the cocktail pianist . We have all sat in a cocktail lounge half listening, how did someone so talented get to be there? What is their background story? This will be highly entertaining evening if any of Mike’s other evenings are to go by. Tickets are £10 Concessions £8 available on the door or reserve on 07710217672 or by emailing yodelpie@gmail.com

QUIZ NIGHT: Sedlescombe and District Garden Society are hosting a quiz night at Sedlescombe village hall on Wednesday December 6 . Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm sharp start . This is a Christmas fun event with seasonal refreshments available although you are encouraged to bring your own drinks. Teams of six are the order of the evening , if you are not part of a team but would like to take part then go along to meet some new friends all for just £1 per person payable on the night. Further details on the www.sedlescombegardensociety.org.uk website.

COFFEE MORNING AND MINI MARKET: The monthly coffee morning will be on Thursday December 7 in the village hall from 10am until 11.30am. All the usual stalls will be on offer except home baking as this will be included in the Christmas fair two days later , see below. Come along for scones, coffee and a chat, it is always good to get together.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: Preparations are now well under way for the annual St John the Baptist Christmas Fair on Saturday December 9 starting at 12noon onwards, with light lunches being served in Sedlescombe village hall. You will then be ready to browse and buy from the many stalls as always well stocked home baking along with jams, pickles , lots of games of chance ,. Sheila and Trevor will be selling their potted bulbs, the gift stall is always popular also jewellery will be on sale ,Christine will be spinning the tombola drum, plus lots more. Relax during the afternoon with a cup of tea or coffee and cake with friends . We look forward to welcoming everyone. Books of tickets for the grand raffle are now on sale in the village shop, at church or from church members If you would like to help at the fair or donate to any of the stalls , we would love to hear from you For more details call 870808 or 870688

SEDLESCOMBE RANGERS FOOTBALL CLUB: Sedlescombe Rangers have a Christmas Raffle in support of Sedlescombe Youth Club and Sedlescombe Sports Association. It will be drawn at 6.30pm in the Queens Head on Sunday December 10 . Tickets are on sale around the village and from priced at £1, prizes include the luxury hampers donated by each age group team of the Rangers, Dinner for two at the Queens Head, Case of wine plus many other great prizes.

SEDLESCOMBE SENIORS CHRISTMAS PARTY: All Sedlescombe senior citizens, over 60, are invited to apply for tickets to this years Christmas party. The party will be held in the village hall on Friday December 15 .Doors opens at 5.30pm. The organisers have advised that there will be no entry to the hall before this time so to save a wait in the cold please aim to arrive at 5.29pm. Tickets are priced at £5 and are limited by the halls capacity and so will be sold on a first come first served basis. Ring Pauline and Reg Glew on 870258 to reserve your ticket and if you should need transport let them know at the same time.

HAVE YOU NEWS?: Please send this to me at asselton@icloud.com or write and pop in the red letter box at Asselton house, The Green, to give plenty of time for coverage allow at least two weeks prior to the date of your event ,fundraiser or club meeting. Looking for new members? Supply a short piece on your group , with details of your next meeting. The village voice is a completely free service provided by the Battle Observer.