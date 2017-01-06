Staplecross

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: “Welcome Back” -May I begin by wishing you all a very “Happy New Year”, - this message may be rather belated but being this is the first Village Voice column for our parish for 2017 I wanted to ensure it was not missed out altogether. So however you enjoyed Christmas & the Festive Season, - now sadly I’m sure, fast becoming a dim & distant memory, I wish you all, as this new year slowly unfolds, much love, luck and laughter - with a large helping of “Good Health” thrown in!

THE NEW YEAR: makes many of us think of new beginnings, - either in the form of those “New Year Resolutions”, - be they silly or serious, or whether it’s in the form of considering joining new clubs, groups, or societies, or devoting some time to our favourite charity or special good cause, or perhaps even thinking of taking up a new hobby or sport, or a new activity. Whatever we may decide to do -- or not do -- this could be the perfect time to think about it. - the shortest day of the year has already come & gone and to maybe help and encourage us even further, - though at present, it seems hard to believe, - it won’t be long until Spring arrives, along with nicer weather & longer days !. We are very lucky within our parish, as with these ideas in mind, there are a goodly number of clubs, societies, sports activities, social groups, and charities in which to ponder on. Please check out the local notice boards,- or ewhust.info,- the Parish News and of course, this column for more information. All of these clubs, groups and societies welcome new members, so why not consider widening your horizons, adding a new skill, making more friends and think about joining one-or more- of what’s available.

ST. MICHAEL’S HOSPICE: This amazing and very worthwhile charity is looking for people to open their gardens this year -2017- as part of their ‘Open Gardens’ season, later on in the year. If you feel that you would like to take part in this event, then please contact Sally Beresford, who is the Community Fundraiser on 01424~456369 or contact fundraising @stmichaelshospice.com This charity provides an amazing service and this may be a lovely way to help raise always much needed funds for them. You don’t need to have immense acres styled by Capability Brown to show off, or a landscaped plot to rival Hampton Court Palace, just a lovely garden, loved by you - which in turn will be loved by others. Please give them a call and register your interest in this scheme.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Back to doing what they know and do best, the members of this very sociable walking group have arranged two (2) more walks for us to enjoy and take part in if we so wish. Walk no:1 is arranged for Sunday January 8th 2017 and is a 10 mile circular walk from Goudhurst to Horsmonden. The meeting point will be the public car park just south of the village pond on the B2079. OS EXP136. TQ722375. (SatNav TN17 1AT) at 10.00am. As is normally the way, a picnic lunch is suggested. David is to be your ‘walk leader’ on this occasion and for further details you may contact him on 01580-852432. Walk no:2 is planned for Wednesday January 11th and is a delightful 9.5 circular meander of Winchelsea to Rye. The meeting place is to be at Winchelsea railway station. OS EXP125. TQ900183. (Satnav TN36 4JX) again at 10.00am. Once more a picnic lunch is suggested. Your ‘walk leader’ for today will be Liz and you may contact her on 01424-732242 or mobile no: 07904-504915 for all further information. May I also respectfully and happily remind you that well-behaved canine companions will always be welcomed alongside you on the majority of the walks arranged through Rother Ramblers.

STAPLECROSS & EWHURST GREEN W.I.: Looking forward to a new and exciting ‘new year’, with lots of interesting things to look forward to, the ladies of the local W.I. will once more be meeting up, to begin the first of many enjoyable events as proposed on their “Programme of Events-2017”, on Tuesday January 10th at St. Mark’s Church Room, Northiam Road, Staplecross at 2.30pm. The speaker for this month’s meeting will be Mrs. Shirley Kirby, a former East Sussex Federation W.I. Chairman. As well as being still very much involved in this organisation, Shirley is also a very competent speaker and this popular and busy lady will be talking to us on “Every Cloth Tells a Story” - which should certainly give us all food for thought. With our internationally famous W.I. teas to look forward to amongst friends old & new, it promises to be another very enjoyable afternoon. If you’d like to become a member of this lively and very friendly, social group or would like to find out more of what’s happening in our calendar of events, then please either pop along to any of our meetings, held on the first Tuesday of each month at the above place and time, or contact Ann on 01580~831944 for all further information.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY SERVICE: That brilliant little Mobile Library van will be back trundling along our country lanes once more, as it begins it’s full and busy schedule for 2017. This time the little white van will be visiting Ewhurst Green on Thursday January 12th. for it’s only visit to this village, this month. The van is due to arrive at 10.40am and will be departing at 11.10am. - so please ensure that you don’t miss it. There are so many things of interest within the portals of this wonderful and so far still free, Mobile Library Service vehicle,- so please come along and find out for yourself. With the vast array of services at your fingertips, Libraries are now certainly, more than just books.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL: This EPC meeting will take place on Thursday January 12th at the Herdman Pavilion, Ewhurst Green. at 7.30pm. As with all Parish Council meetings, this meeting is open to the public and press alike and allows all residents of all three villages - Cripps Corner, Ewhurst Green and Staplecross, which make up Ewhurst Parish community - the perfect opportunity to come along and have your say and perhaps now may be the right time to show your concern and air your views and ask your questions. There are usually also representatives from both Rother District Council (Mr. Tony Ganly) and East Sussex County Council (Mrs Angharad Davies) and during ‘Public Question Time’, you’ll be able to question, query, comment or complain on any or all of the things going on within our parish. We are here to listen to what you have to say and what you want ( or NOT want) to happen within this community. We are all working hard on your behalf, to make our parish and our community a better, safer and happier place to live, work and enjoy being in, and it goes without saying, that we would welcome any suggestions you may have to help us all to achieve this result. Look for the big banner outside, - car parking is directly outside and all will be very warmly welcomed.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARIES: Just two dates to pop into your diaries and calendars for consideration and they are as follows; STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB -- the first is an invitation to become a welcome and valued member of our local dining group. Once again, the members of this lovely little Dining Group will be meeting on Wednesday January 18th at 12.30pm. in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross. As stated before, new members (of 50 years young and over!) are still desperately needed to help keep this very friendly and happy social group from becoming just another sad village reminder of yet another lost activity. On the menu this month and back by popular demand, is the much loved Liver and Bacon, with mashed potato and fresh seasonal vegetables. The dessert to follow, again another firm favourite will be creamed Rice Pudding- a real winter warmer - followed by tea or coffee. All this, for the miserly sum of £6:00 per person. If this is not to your taste - or dietary needs - then please let the organisers know, and an alternative meal can be provided for you, so please reserve your place as soon as possible. The monthly menu’s are always very varied, delicious, plentiful, reasonable and freshly cooked and with no clearing up or washing up involved, there’s really no reason for you not to come & be a part of it. -- so no excuses. ‘Rules’ are few & far between, - you have to be ‘of a certain age’,- and promise, whenever possible to attend each month - this avoids unnecessary wastage in food, time, money and energy - so important in this day and age, when economy matters. You don’t even have to live within the parish as many of our valued diners come from outside our villages. Also, you don’t have to have lived in the community for a generation or more, before you are ‘entitled’ to join. This means that if you have recently moved into the parish, in any of our three villages, then this could be just the opportunity you need to make new contacts, colleagues and of course, new friends. So please, just give the two organisers a ring - Sally on 01580~830000 or Dennis on 01580~830816 for all further details and to make your reservation. Please come along and support us, and you’ll soon be a highly regarded and much valued member of this lovely, sociable dining group.

Diary Date No:2 - EWHURST, STAPLECROSS & BODIAM Garden Society will be hosting their annual QUIZ NIGHT, which this year will be held on Saturday January 21st

This popular and very friendly horticultural society are marking the beginning of what promises to be yet another busy but enjoyable new year by starting the new year off with this fun-filled event. Taking place on Saturday January 21st at 7.00pm. in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross, this is always an enjoyable evening with the rivalry between the teams taking part, only of a friendly nature. Prospective quizzer’s -- please be assured this is NOT just a quiz about ‘gardening knowledge’, as the questions will cover a vast range of topics, so please don’t feel that if you’re not ‘green-fingered’ you’ll somehow be left behind. This will certainly not be the case! Tables will be of teams of 4, but if you’d like to come, but are concerned that you cannot make up a team, then please do book and we will sort out any ‘hiccups’ on the night. The cost of entering is a miserly £6:00 per person, AND this includes a delicious supper of various Home Made Soups with yummy crusty bread with a heart (-and body) warming pudding. Please feel free, of course, to bring your own beverages and glasses to enjoy alongside it, - To make sure you don’t miss out on this really enjoyable evening, - even if you don’t win any prizes, - please book your Team/Table,~ by contacting either Pam Dance on 01580~830320 or Maggie Whitaker on 01580-830041. - Don’t forget to choose a ‘Team Title’ also, -- the funnier, - the better as this also adds to the ambience and camaraderie of a great evening!. As previously stated, this is a fun and friendly quiz event and is open to one and all, - not just the Garden Society members, so please come along and enjoy what promises to be another great evening’s entertainment.

CHURCH SERVICES: Sadly, the glorious Christmas stories, carol singing and other events undertaken in many forms, by young and old alike, and which took place all over our community during the Festive Season, are now over for another year. The church services for the parish of Ewhurst will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green, on Sunday January 8th.Epiphany. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion (BCP) There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam, but a Epiphany Praise service which will also include Holy Communion will follow directly afterwards at 11.15am at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross.

If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com or telephone number 01580~830203. For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin - email grannygoodwin@hotmail.com or telephone number 01580~830601. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra coverage for it, then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us.

it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning, - and with Christmas celebrations now behind us, many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future - remember - Spring (surprisingly) is just around the corner,so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf...............

Thank You.

