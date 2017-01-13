COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL - CHANGE OF DATE - This is to apologise to any & all residents who came along to the EPC open meeting as scheduled for 12th January 2017 (yesterday) only to discover that this date had been postponed until 19th January. The reason for this change of date is to allow for replies to the recent proposed lay-by consultation to be received, discussed and forwarded to ESCC in time to be included in the ‘Highways Community Match Scheme’. Although ESCC required this consultation to be delivered to all properties in the immediate vicinity informing them of this proposal, notices regarding this have also been posted on all notice boards throughout the parish and the parish website. This has allowed for all residents to send in their own views on these proposed works and enables E.P.C. to show just what work is intended to be done in this area. It is VERY important that residents - regardless of whether you support this proposal or object to it - submit their concerns, queries and points of view regarding this matter. You have until SATURDAY JANUARY 14th to respond & must send your letter/email to: EPC, 2, Banks Cottages, Mountfield, TN32 5JZ or mail@ewhurst.info

All residents, regardless of whether you actually live in Staplecross, will be aware of the deterioration of the wide, grass verge adjacent to the bus stop next to the Cross Inn. This is due to vehicles constantly parking on it in all weathers and eroding the surface. Not only does the verge look very unsightly, but several hazards have been created; pedestrians using this verge are at risk of slipping into the road due to the muddy surface, or stumbling over the ruts and pot holes as there are no footpaths or street lights. A simple lay-by has been designed which would enable all drivers to park safely without causing further damage. This lay-by would start just after the Staplecross village sign and extend southwards to a point approximately 15m after the field gate and it’s envisaged that it could accommodate 4-5 car size vehicles. A flexible tarmac (and kerb stone) construction is proposed because this would mean that it would be eligible to be transferred to the County Council to maintain in future as part of it’s public highways network. The Parish Council invites your views on this proposal so please make sure your comments arrive by Saturday January 14th. If you have any queries, please contact the parish clerk via the above.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Although we are privileged to live in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, we are still subject to all the whims that Mother Nature subjects us too, be it heat, fog, wind, rain, hail, ice & snow. So regardless of what the weather is like we still ought to appreciate it. The members of the Rother Ramblers walking group do just that and this is shown in the variety of walks that we are always invited to take part in. Walk No:1 is planned for Saturday January 14th and is an 8 mile circular tour of hills and valleys from Burwash. The meeting place is the car park adjacent to the Bear Inn, Burwash. OS EXP136. TQ673246. (SatNav TN19 7EX) at 10.0am. The walking notes state this is undulating with some long hills and some stiles, and a picnic lunch is suggested with an option of a pub visit at the end of the walk. Your ‘walk leader’ for today is Tim and you can contact him on 01424-272459 or mobile 07831-768588 for all further details. Walk No:2 is a lovely 9 mile circular meander of Northiam, Beckley and Flackley Ash. The meeting point for this walk is the central car park in Northiam. OS EXP124. TQ829245. (SatNav TN31 6NN) again at 10.0amAs usual a picnic lunch is suggested. Frances is your ‘walk leader’ on this occasion and you may contact her on 01424-754548 for all further information.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB: Once again, the members of this happy and friendly little Dining Group will be meeting on Wednesday January 18th at 12.30pm. in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross. As stated before, new members (of 50 years young and over!) are always warmly welcomed, to help keep this very friendly and happy social group from becoming just another sad village reminder of yet another lost activity. On the menu this month and back by popular demand, is the much loved Liver and Bacon, with mashed potato and fresh seasonal vegetables. The dessert to follow, again another firm favourite will be Pear Amaretto Tart, - a change in the menu as stated last week ! -followed by tea or coffee. All this, for the miserly sum of £6:00 per person. If this is not to your taste - or dietary needs - then please let the organisers know, and an alternative meal can be provided for you, so please reserve your place as soon as possible. The monthly menu’s are always very varied, delicious, plentiful, reasonable and freshly cooked and with no clearing up or washing up involved, there’s really no reason for you not to come & be a part of it. -- so no excuses. ‘Rules’ are few & far between, - you have to be ‘of a certain age’,- and promise, whenever possible to attend each month - this avoids unnecessary wastage in food, time, money and energy - so important in this day and age, when economy matters. You don’t even have to live within the parish as many of our valued diners come from outside our villages. Also, you don’t have to have lived in the community for a generation or more, before you are ‘entitled’ to join. This means that if you have recently moved into the parish, in any of our three villages, then this could be just the opportunity you need to make new contacts, colleagues and of course, new friends. So please, just give the two organisers a ring - Sally on 01580~830000 or Dennis on 01580~830816 for all further details and to make your reservation. Please come along and support us, and you’ll soon be a highly regarded and much valued member of this lovely, sociable dining group.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY: Once more, we look forward to welcoming the little Mobile Library Service for it’s first visit here of 2017 as the van, carrying all the exciting goodies on board, wends it’s way through our little countryside lanes on it’s way to our outlying rural communities. This sadly, will be it’s only visit for the month of January so please make sure you don’t miss it. The little van will first call to Staplecross, on Thursday January 19th. where it will park in Cricketers Field, between 1.40pm and 2.10pm. Following on from that session, it will then meander down to Cripps Corner, - where it will now use the car park of the ‘Direct Recovery Yard between 2.20pm and 2.45pm. for the foreseeable future. This venue is on the Battle Road, just over the bridge, toward Swailes Green. The residents of this little hamlet can then avail themselves of this vital and much needed service. This is a relatively new ‘stopping place’ - due to the closure of the local pub and uncertainty of it’s proposed future, please do still make as much use of the facilities on board when the van visits your areas. The Library is about more than just books, so please come along and see for yourself and help keep this service going for the benefit of all who live in our outlying rural areas and perhaps, cannot always easily access the Main Branch facilities.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL: As stated previously, this meeting has been postponed from last week and will now take place on Thursday January 19th at 7.30pm.at St. Marks church room. Northiam Road, Staplecross. As with all Parish Council meetings, this meeting is open to the public and press alike and allows all residents of all three villages - Cripps Corner, Ewhurst Green and Staplecross, which make up Ewhurst Parish community - the perfect opportunity to come along and have your say and perhaps now may be the right time to show your concern and air your views and ask your questions. There are usually also representatives from both Rother District Council (Mr. Tony Ganly) and East Sussex County Council (Mrs Angharad Davies) and during ‘Public Question Time’, you’ll be able to question, query, comment or complain on any or all of the things going on within our parish. We are here to listen to what you have to say and what you want ( or NOT want) to happen within this community. We are all working hard on your behalf, to make our parish and our community a better, safer and happier place to live, work and enjoy being in, and it goes without saying, that we would welcome any suggestions you may have to help us all to achieve this result. Look for the big banner outside, - car parking is directly outside and all will be very warmly welcomed.

EWHURST, STAPLECROSS & BODIAM GARDEN SOCIETY: This popular and very friendly local horticultural society are marking the beginning of what promises to be yet another busy but thoroughly enjoyable New Year by starting their new calendar off with their fun-filled annual Quiz Night. Taking place on Saturday January 21st at 7.00pm. in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross, this is always an enjoyable evening with the rivalry between the teams taking part, only of a friendly nature. Prospective quizzer’s -- please be assured this is NOT just a quiz about ‘gardening knowledge’, as the questions will cover a vast range of topics, so please don’t feel that if you’re not ‘green-fingered’ you’ll somehow be left behind. This will certainly not be the case! Tables will be of teams of 4, but if you’d like to come, but are concerned that you cannot make up a team, then please do book and we will sort out any ‘hiccups’ on the night. The cost of entering is a miserly £6:00 per person, AND this includes a delicious supper of various Home Made Soups with yummy crusty bread with a heart (-and body) warming pudding. Please feel free, of course, to bring your own beverages and glasses to enjoy alongside it, - To make sure you don’t miss out on this really enjoyable evening, - even if you don’t win any prizes, - please book your Team/Table,~ by contacting either Pam Dance on 01580~830320 or Maggie Whitaker on 01580-830041. - Don’t forget to also choose a ‘Team Title’, the funnier- the better, as this also adds to the ambience and camaraderie of a great evening!. As previously stated, this is a fun and friendly quiz event and is open to one and all, - not just the Garden Society members or residents of this parish. so please come along and enjoy what promises to be another great evening’s entertainment.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARIES: LOCAL OPEN SURGERY: - Huw Merriman, your local member of Parliament together with Angharad Davies, your local East Sussex County Councillor and Tony Ganly, your Rother District Councillor will be hosting a local ‘Open Surgery’ in which they would like to invite residents, to come along on Friday February 24th between 11.0am and 12.30pm. and talk to them about any local problems, issues or areas of concerns you may have. We don’t often get the chance to see our ‘local MP’ - let alone have the opportunity to discuss with them all, our concerns regarding those issues that matter to us all. Well, - Now is your chance.- come along to the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross and speak to them of what matters to you and any local concerns you may have. The Councillors, which will also include some local parish councillors, will be there to (hopefully) answer your queries and questions, discuss your concerns and take note of your comments. Tea and biscuits will be available and all will be very welcome. This day’s programme will also include a visit to our village school, Quarry Park and local businesses, culminating in another ‘open surgery’ meeting at 6.00pm, again at Staplecross Village Hall. Now could be the perfect time to ‘Speak your Piece’ -- so come along and have your say!.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday January15th. Epiphany 2 at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion. A service at St. Giles church, Bodiam will follow directly after at 11.15am. This service will also include Holy Communion. There will be NO SERVICE TODAY at St. Mark’s church, Staplecross. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com or telephone number 01580~830203. For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin - email grannygoodwin@hotmail.com or telephone number 01580~830601. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra coverage for it, then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. It’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future - remember - Spring (surprisingly) is just around the corner, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf................Thank You.

