NEWS & REVIEWS: EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL - CASUAL VACANCY. An announcement has been made, that due to the resignation of Councillor Dor Catt a vacancy for a councillor has appeared. Therefore, in accordance with Section 87(2) of the Local Government Act 1972 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a CASUAL VACANCY has occurred in the office of PARISH COUNCILLOR of the above named Parish. An election to fill the vacancy will be held if, within 14 days (not counting Saturdays and Sundays and certain days) from the date 21st January 2017. TEN electors for the parish give notice in writing claiming such an election to the Returning Officer whose name and address is: Mr. Malcolm Johnston, returning Officer, Rother District Council, Town Hall, Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex TN39 3JX. In accordance with Rule 5(4) of the Local Elections (Parishes and Communities) Rules 2996, if the vacancy is not filled by election, it shall be filled by the Parish Council as soon as practicable. For further information about the co-option process which the Parish Council will follow if no valid request for an election is received, please contact the Parish Clerk: Mr. Richard Farhall, at 2, Banks Cottages, Mountfield, East Sussex TN32 5JZ. or telephone no: 07775-333096 or email: mail@ewhurst.info or http://www.ewhurst.info

EWHURST, STAPLECROSS & BODIAM GARDEN SOCIETY: A fantastic fund-raising event took place on Saturday last, (21st) in the form of the popular local gardening group’s annual Quiz Night. The hall was filled with dozens of people who were all set to enjoy the evening and as usual, were not disappointed. A variety of questions were put to them, within a diverse range of categories, together with a good range of puzzling table quizzes, which were included to get the ‘old grey cells’ working and only added to the ambience. The variety of supper dishes of hot soups, crusty breads followed by several choices of hot yummy crumbles and cream made sure that this party atmosphere continued throughout the evening. The overall winners were ‘Table 9 which consisted of Pam & Phil Underhill, Evelyn Goodsell and Brenda Alderton who were each awarded a bottle of wine for their sterling efforts. The winner of the ‘Heads & Tails’ game was Cynthia Shepherd who was delighted to accept a welcome bottle of whisky for playing this popular fun game. Thanks must be given to all the supporting society members who provided the super supper, and to the boys in the kitchen who served it; namely Steve Alecock; Peter Brookes and Joe Dance and to the Quizmasters - (or mistresses) Gill Neal & Anne Reed for setting the great conundrum of questions ensuring all who took part had a really wonderful evening and judging by the excellent feedback so far received will be looking forward to the next bout.

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY: This popular and very friendly charitable group held their first 2017 monthly meeting at The Cross Inn on Monday. The society normally meet on the first Monday of each month to discuss and plan the various fund raising events that are arranged each year this includes starting to organise details for the Annual Bonfire Celebrations which is always held at Staplecross on the last Saturday of October each year. Last years bonfire night was very successful and the society was able to donate £2500 to charities and local good causes . This was done at our annual Carol Service, held in December . This was well attended once again by bonfire society members, local residents and our invited guests from charitable organizations. Details of recipients are as shown: Robertsbridge School: £500:00 - Staplecross School: £350:00 - Hastings Academy: £100:00 - MS Society: £200:00 - Sara Lee Trust: £200:00 - Sussex Air Ambulance:£200:00

St Michael’s Hospice: £500:00 - Demelza House: £200:00 - Alzheimer’s Society : £200:00 - Parish Magazine : £25:00 and last but certainly not least - Firefighters Charity : £25:00. The societies next monthly meeting will be held at The Cross Inn on Monday February 6th at 8pm. Non members are most welcome. The events planned for 2017 are as follows and we hope to see you at as many of these events as possible: - Sat 4th March - Jumble Sale and an evening event of Wassailing at Quarry Farm; Mon 6th March - AGM and a normal monthly meeting; Sat 22nd April - Beetle Drive; Sat 6th May - Race Night; Sun 21st May (tbc) - Sponsored Bike Ride; Sat 17th June - Jumble Sale and not forgetting, of course, - the event of our year, - Sat 29th Oct – Annual Bonfire Night Celebrations. As mentioned before, new members are always very welcome, therefore if anyone out there would be interested in joining this happy band of men (- and women and of course children, as this is very much a family affair!) then please pop in to the Cross Inn pub, in Staplecross on the 1st Monday of each month, where you will be warmly welcomed.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Regardless of the Great British weather, the members of the local walking group, the Rother Ramblers always manage to get out and about with a walk or two and this week is no exception. Walk no: 1 is a nine mile circular walk of Wye. Planned to take place on Sunday January 29th the meeting point will be the church in Wye. OS EXP125. TR053468. (SatNav TN25 15BP) at 10.00am. There is a free car park opposite the green, adjacent to the church, or parking is available on roadside. A picnic lunch is, as always suggested and your four legged friends may enjoy strolling out with you if you wish. Rita and Lionel will be your ‘walk leaders’ for this excursion and you may contact them on 01424-752452 for all further information. Walk no:2 is of slightly less mileage being only 5.5 miles and is charming circular tour of Rye. Arranged to take place on Wednesday February 1st. the meeting place for this trip will be outside The Creative Centre, Rye, on the A259, - just beyond the bridge over the River Rother. OS EXP125. TQ925206. (SatNav TN31 7LS) again at 10.00am. Parking will be in adjacent residential streets, so please park pretty !. The walk notes state there will be one gradual climb to Playden, but a short refreshment stop midway will refresh and revive you if you are ‘flagging’ and the added bonus of an optional lunch in Rye at the finish of the walk can only spur you onwards. Carol (C) will be your ‘walk leader’ for this outing and you may contact her on 01797-690788 for more details.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY SERVICE: That brilliant little Mobile Library van will be back trundling along our country lanes once more, as it continues with it’s full and busy schedule. This time the little white van will be visiting Ewhurst Green on Thursday February 2nd.or the first of two visits to this village, this month. The van is due to arrive at 10.40am and will be departing at 11.10am. - so please ensure that you don’t miss it. There are so many things of interest within the portals of this wonderful and so far still free, Mobile Library Service vehicle,- so please come along and find out for yourself. With the vast array of services at your fingertips, Libraries are now certainly, more than just books.

OUT & ABOUT: MUSIC NIGHT- Come and shake off the winter blues when “Loose Ends Untied” will be performing at Sedlescombe village hall next Friday 27th January. The two Phils, Frank and Mark will be playing some classic melodies from the 20th century in their own unique style to listen or dance to. The choice is yours. Tickets are £15 to include a delicious supper. A licensed cash bar will also be available throughout the evening. Doors open at 7 pm. Tickets are available at the Sedlescombe village shop or call Judy on 01424-870344 or Pauline on 01424-870412. Please come along and support this event whilst giving yourself a little treat. This event has been organised by the Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust to get this year off to a flying start.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARIES: STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB: Following on from a delicious lunch - as usual - the members of this friendly and happy group of diners will be looking forward to their next meeting which will be on Wednesday February 15th. On the menu for that date will be Turkey and Mushroom Pie, with seasonal vegetables and all the trimmings followed by Sticky Toffee Pudding....who can resist this offering ? If you’d like to come along and join us or you’d like to know more about it, then please contact either Dennis on 01580-830816 or Sallie on 01580-830000 who would love to tell you all what’s what and hopefully lay a place at our table. You’ll be sure of a very warm welcome.

LOCAL OPEN SURGERY: - Huw Merriman, your local member of Parliament together with Angharad Davies, your local East Sussex County Councillor and Tony Ganly, your Rother District Councillor will be hosting a local ‘Open Surgery’ in which they would like to invite residents, to come along on Friday February 24th between 11.0am and 12.30pm. and talk to them about any local problems, issues or areas of concerns you may have. We don’t often get the chance to see our ‘local MP’ - let alone have the opportunity to discuss with them all, our concerns regarding those issues that matter to us all. Well, - Now is your chance.- come along to the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross and speak to them of what matters to you and any local concerns you may have. The Councillors, which will also include some local parish councillors, will be there to (hopefully) answer your queries and questions, discuss your concerns and take note of your comments. Tea and biscuits will be available and all will be very welcome. This day’s programme will also include a visit to our village school, Quarry Park and local businesses, culminating in another ‘open surgery’ meeting at 6.00pm, again at Staplecross Village Hall. Now could be the perfect time to ‘Speak your Piece’ -- so come along and have your say!.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday January29th. Epiphany 4 at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion. I am sad to report that there will be NO SERVICES TODAY at both St. Giles church, BODIAM and St. Mark’s church, STAPLECROSS. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com or telephone number 01580~830203. For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin - email grannygoodwin@hotmail.com or telephone number 01580~830601. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra coverage for it, then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. It’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future - remember - Spring (surprisingly) is just around the corner, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf................Thank You.

