COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL - CASUAL VACANCY. An announcement has been made, that due to the resignation of Councillor Dor Catt a vacancy for a councillor has appeared.

Therefore, in accordance with Section 87(2) of the Local Government Act 1972 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a CASUAL VACANCY has occurred in the office of PARISH COUNCILLOR of the above named Parish. An election to fill the vacancy will be held if, within 14 days (not counting Saturdays and Sundays and certain days) from the date 21st January 2017. TEN electors for the parish give notice in writing claiming such an election to the Returning Officer whose name and address is: Mr. Malcolm Johnston, returning Officer, Rother District Council, Town Hall, Bexhill-on-Sea, East Sussex TN39 3JX. In accordance with Rule 5(4) of the Local Elections (Parishes and Communities) Rules 2996, if the vacancy is not filled by election, it shall be filled by the Parish Council as soon as practicable. For further information about the co-option process which the Parish Council will follow if no valid request for an election is received, please contact the Parish Clerk: Mr. Richard Farhall, at 2, Banks Cottages, Mountfield, East Sussex TN32 5JZ. or telephone no: 07775-333096 or email: mail@ewhurst.info or http://www.ewhurst.info

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL: The members of your parish council wish to inform all residents ( and other members of the public) who would normally use the Children’s Play Park, at the Staplecross Playing Field to be aware that this facility will be CLOSED from Monday February 20th for approximately 3 days. Due to concerns in regard to the condition and safety of the perimeter fencing of this play park, it was decided to replace the whole of the boundary fencing. Ewhurst Parish Council apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to both adults and children alike, and hope to have this essential work carried out as quickly and efficiently as possible. The remainder of the Playing Field, - including the popular zip wire unit, will not be effected and will continue to be ‘open for business’.

EAST SUSSEX COUNTY COUNCIL: ‘Keep Well, Keep Warm’ Campaign ~ It’s quite hard to imagine and remember, that just a short time ago, we were all enjoying beautiful late warm sunshine as we were treated to an ‘Indian summer’ and now here we are enjoying (or suffering,- depending on how you view it) lashings of rain, biting cold winds, snow and icy conditions and plummeting temperatures. The shortest day has come and gone and almost unknown, the days are stretching out, minute by minute. Whilst we may still be benefiting from some dry and sunny days, the outside temperature is set to drop even further according to the chaps in the “Weather Forecast Bureau”. Being cold isn’t just uncomfortable - it can be very bad for your health and in particular for our older folk or those with existing health conditions, it could also increase the risk of heart attacks, stroke, breathing problems and bad chests. The ESCC -Dept. of Health booklet includes lots of information about sources of financial help to heat your home and details of other organisations that may be able to help you. You can download it from the website: nhs.uk/livewell/winterhealth or contact Social Care Direct on:03456 080191. They have also suggested a few ‘handy hints’ on keeping warm, safe and well this winter which include: ~ Getting a free flu jab. ~ Check your prescription medicines and make sure you have sufficient to last through the cold weather. ~ Keep your home at the right temperature and if possible set your heating to 18-21’C (65-70’F) ~ Hot meals and drinks will help keep you warm. If getting out may be difficult, keep a stock of tinned, dried and frozen food in your store cupboard. Remember also, several thin layers of clothing is better and warmer than one or two thick ones. ~ Keep active indoors, if you can. Try to move around at least once an hour. If your mobility is limited, try out some armchair exercises or just wriggle your fingers & toes ! They may look a bit daft, but these can be of enormous benefit to you. ~ Have your heating & cooking appliances checked - carbon monoxide is a killer! ~ Electric blankets need to be kept in good condition and remember never use a hot water bottle at the same time. Our own Fire & Rescue Service Dept. will be able to check this item for you. Look after yourself and check on older neighbours or relatives to make sure they also are ‘Safe, Warm & Well’. If you need it, there are grants and benefits to help heat your home more efficiently, or help with bills. If you are over 65 or disabled, or if anyone in your household is disabled, or if you are a family with children and on a low income, you may qualify for this service which includes;~ A Full assessment of your home & how to keep it warm,* small preventative works, such as improving insulation, clearing gutters or chimneys,* providing emergency temporary heating,* advice on getting help with the cost of heating your home. You can also find out more about heating your home efficiently by contacting the Energy Saving Trust 0300-1231234 or http://www.energysavingtrust.co.uk/ and the Met Office -Get Ready for Winter at metoffice.gov.uk/getreadyforwinter For all further information please contact socialcaredirect@eastsussex.gov.uk - ‘Stay well & warm’.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Only two (2)walks this week but if the weather holds out for you, they should both be rather enjoyable. Walk No: 1 is arranged for Saturday February 4th and is a 7 circular mile walk, around Crowhurst. The meeting place is at the Crowhurst Railway Station ( car park?) OS EXP124. TQ760128. (SatNav TN33 9DD) at 10.15am. As usual, a picnic lunch is suggested. Janet is to be your ‘walk leader’ of today and you may contact her on: 01424- 420570 for all further information. Walk No: 2 is of a slightly longer meander being an 8.5 circular mile encompassing Rolvenden. The meeting point is to be near Rolvenden Parish church OS EXP125. TQ844312. (SatNav TN17 4LS) again at 10.0am. Parking is to be on the roadside and as always, a picnic lunch is suggested. Your ‘walk leader’ for today is to be Carol and you may contact her on 01580-852432 for further details.

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY: Just to bring to your attention that following on from the great success of last year’s events culminating in the fantastic handing over of gifts to their chosen charities and local good causes at their annual Carol Service evening, it would appear to be ‘business as usual’ for the stalwart members of this super little charitable group. Monday February 6th will find the members back in the Cross Inn pub..... but don’t be alarmed as the members will be only doing what they do best-- discussing and arranging more fund raising events as well as beginning to organise details of the ‘Main Event’ -- the ‘Annual Staplecross Torchlight Procession, Bonfire & Firework Display’. Make a note of it in your diary, - Saturday October 29th.from 7.00pm. New blood in the form of new members are always very warmly welcomed, so if you’d like to know more of how these events come about, and/or you’d like to get more involved, then please just come along and just join in. You can contact either John on 0580-830744 or Brian on 01580-830570 for more information.

STAPLECROSS & EWHURST GREEN W.I. Looking at the cheerful bevy of beauties that make up our local W.I. you would never believe that we are now 95 years old !. Naturally, I’m speaking of the Institute - NOT the ladies themselves !. 2017 marks the anniversary year when this warm, friendly and welcoming W.I. reaches the grand old age of 95. To help celebrate this momentous occasion, the lady members will be enjoying the day ind style, in the form of an ‘Anniversary Party’. Several members from their sister institutes will be attending as guests, together with various members of ESFWI Board of Trustees. The Guest Speaker will be Mr. Bertie Pearce, entertaining us with “Now You See It, - Now You Don’t” title and to accommodate us all, we shall be celebrating in style at the Village Hall, Staplecross at 2.00pm. For further information of how to become a part of this amazing institute and enjoy all that this encompasses, please contact Ann on 01580-831944 for all further details.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY: Once more, we look forward to welcoming the little Mobile Library Service as the van, carrying all the exciting goodies on board, wends it’s way through our little countryside lanes on it’s way to our outlying rural communities. This sadly, will be it’s only visit for the month of February, so please make sure you don’t miss it ~ and remember to stock up on your book quota to tide you over until it returns in March(2nd, 23rd) 2017. The little van will first call to Staplecross, on Thursday February 9th. where it will park in Cricketers Field, between 1.40pm and 2.10pm. Following on from that session, it will then meander down to Cripps Corner, - where it will now use the car park of the ‘Direct Recovery Yard between 2.20pm and 2.45pm. for the foreseeable future. This venue is on the Battle Road, just over the bridge, toward Swailes Green. The residents of this little hamlet can then avail themselves of this vital and much needed service. This is a relatively new ‘stopping place’ - due to the closure of the local pub and uncertainty of it’s proposed future, please do still make as much use of the facilities on board when the van visits your areas. The Library is about more than just books, so please come along and see for yourself and help keep this service going for the benefit of all who live in our outlying rural areas and perhaps, cannot always easily access the Main Branch facilities.

STAPLECROSS MC PRIMARY SCHOOL: It is hard to believe that only a few weeks ago, the pupils from our superb little village school were being welcomed back following their Christmas sojourn and here we are reminding all that it is half term already. The children will hopefully be at ‘rest, (some) work and (mostly) play’ from Monday February 13th until the remainder of the school term re-commences on Monday February 20th. The school would like to thank all the parents, grandparents & drivers of any kind, who have taken notice of their request (plea) following serious concerns from neighbouring residents, and are now parking in the Village Hall car park. This is such a sensible solution to a situation already fraught with problems, as not only does it make for much safer conditions for the children, but it is simple and quick via a direct route away from the nightmare of School Hill ! It also allows parents etc. to meet up and amble along in a more pleasant environment with less hassle from other road users whilst allowing the children to do the same. Please wherever possible, do encourage more drivers to take advantage of this free and easier parking area and park safely in the Village Hall car park.

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL: MAMMOTH JUMBLE SALE- Advance notice of the first of the Jumble Sales that are due to take place at the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross. This one, organised by the Village Hall Committee as part of the Fund-Raising events will be held on Saturday February 18th. Doors will open at 2.00pm to allow for all those clever people seeking bargains to fill their bags for little money. Jumble donations can be brought to the Village Hall from 9.30am and if you can’t manage this then do please contact Hilary on 01580-830704 or Anne on 01580-831881 who will do their best to arrange collection of it. As usual teas/coffees and soft drinks will be available as well as a cake stall and a superb raffle. Make a note of this in your diary and calendar. Don’t Miss It!.

OUT & ABOUT: Invitations are extended to all members of the public who are interested in all things horticultural by the members of the Crowhurst & District Horticultural Society to come along and join them for what promises to be a very interesting and thought provoking evening. A talk by ‘Frogheath Landscapes’ of Burwash will be given on Friday February 17 beginning at 7.30pm in the Village Hall, in Crowhurst. The landscape company will talk about their work and you will soon see why they have been awarded two gold medals at RHS Chelsea Flower Show for “The Potter’s Garden” in 2014 and “A Trugmaker’s Garden” in 2015 together with a gold medal at RHS Hampton Court Flower Show, also in 2015. This evening is free for members and guests have to pay a mere 3:00 entrance fee. Everyone is welcome and more details can be obtained by contacting Alan on: 07870-525441 or checking out: crowhursthorticultural.org.uk

RYE SCALLOP WEEK: This festival just gets better and better each year. It’s not just about scallops - although they are certainly the *star attraction* or even whether you are a ‘foodie’. This is about just what a small historic seaside town manages to promote, promise and provide the perfect opportunity to try life on a different ‘scale’ ! This festival provides a wonderful variety of music to suit all tastes. There are also Comedy acts; Quiz Nights; Farmers Markets and many, many other events to suit all tastes and preferences, to keep you coming back for more. Of course the star of the event is the ‘Humble Scallop’ and the town is awash with various restaurants proclaiming the many delights of this delectable dish. Taking place between Saturday February 18th until Sunday February 28th it’s the perfect place to indulge in as many seafood delights as you can manage. Check out htpp://scallop.org.uk/ for more details.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will commence at St, James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday February 5th. 4th before Lent. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion. A Family Service which will also include Holy Communion, will follow directly afterwards at St. Giles church, Bodiam at 11.15 am. There will be NO SERVICE at St. Mark’s church, Staplecross today and if there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, or guidance,- baptisms, weddings or sadly funerals; - then do please get in touch. You may contact either of the churchwardens ~ Graham Peters -on gg.peters@btinternet.com and telephone no: 01580~830203 for Bodiam church matters and for Ewhurst Parish church matters, please contact Jo Goodwin-on grannygoodwin@hotmail.com and telephone no: 01580~830601. Help in some form or another, is always at hand, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the near future, --- however large or small and you’d like some extra coverage for it, then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. It’s never too early to send in your details and to tell us what you are planning,-especially as Christmas is sneaking up on us - so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf.........Thank You.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.