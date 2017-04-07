Staplecross

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: RAIL DISRUPTIONS- Thameslink & Southeastern Trains have issued a statement saying ‘There will be closures and changes to services over weekends and bank holidays in 2017 as we continue to re-build London Bridge station and the surrounding railway. Please always check before you travel for any engineering works. More information and travel advice will be available closer to the time’ - and you can find out more by checking out ThameslinkProgramme.co.uk During this Easter period and both May Bank Holidays, the work undertaken here will continue - and looking even further ahead - August Bank Holiday weekend - NO Southeastern services at London Bridge, Waterloo East and Charing Cross, - and at Christmas and New Year - significant work with major changes are to be expected, with NO trains at a number of London stations. Passengers on Thamslink, Southeastern and Southern trains WILL BE significantly affected. Please check and consider signing up to email alerts via the aforementioned link.

ROTHER DISTRICT COUNCIL: ‘Spring Running Courses’- Residents vowing to get in good shape for the summer can get a head start with running courses aimed at beginners looking to get into running for the first time. Two courses will begin in April -in Bexhill- as part of a project supported by Active Rother -a Rother District Council led partnership aimed at encouraging people to get active. These courses use a walk to run programme to take participants through the basics of running and build up each week. By the end of the course, people should be able to run comfortably at their own pace. The first course, in partnership with Walk2Run, begins on Friday April 21st and continues weekly until Friday June 30th. The hourly sessions, starting from Pelham, Holliers Hill, Bexhill begin at 10.45am and cost just 3:00. The second 10 week course begins on Wednesday April 19th and is supported by Bexhill Runners & Triathletes. The hourly sessions, starting from the Sailing Club on Bexhill seafront begin at 6.00pm and cost just 2:00 per week. Spaces on either course need to be booked in advance by emailing gettingrotheractive@rother.gov.uk or by calling 07525-801082. Both courses are part of ‘Getting Rother Active’, a 3 year project launched by R.D.C. with support from Sport England. To find out more healthy activities taking place across the district -why not visit www.activerother.org.uk

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL: A short and gentle reminder that - TOMORROW-Saturday April 8th is the day that Staplecross Village Hall will hold the first of their Fundraising events via a ‘Mammoth Jumble Sale’. Doors open at 2.00pm and all are invited to bring big bags along and enjoy filling them with bargains galore. A cake stall, a raffle and a welcome cup of tea or coffee completes the event and for those who can’t deliver their ‘donations’ to the village hall on the morning of the sale - from 9.30am onwards, - please contact Hilary on:01580-830704 or Anne on; 01580-831881 who will do their best to arrange for their collection. Any resident who has an hour or two to spare and would like to be a volunteer helper, please come along as “many hands DO make light work” and we would be very grateful for any extra hands!. Just turn up either from 9.30am to help sort out the donations or from 1.20pm to help with serving and/or manning a stall. It’s not strenuously, hard work and having fun with friendly and congenial company , whilst knowing that ALL the funds received from this venture go into the Village Hall funds is the best reward.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL: ANNUAL PARISH ASSEMBLY - OPEN INVITATION - A last gentle reminder to all residents of our parish community,- especially to all those who have recently moved into our Parish, - that Ewhurst Parish Council will be holding their Annual Parish Assembly on Tuesday April 11th in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG. A warm welcome is extended to ALL residents throughout our Parish to come along and join us for an interesting, lively, but always congenial evening. The meeting will commence at 7.15pm, but arrive early, from 6.45pm to ‘mingle’ and enjoy the stalls & displays depicting some of the activities that are available within our parish- enjoy all the delightful buffet provided by our own merry members of our local W.I. and meet your local Parish, District and County Councillors, as all three tiers of local government will be represented, and there will be time available, during the programme of events, to put your questions to them. ...So, settle down and enjoy the programme arranged for you. As always, - it promises to be a good evening.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: With Easter nearly upon us, perhaps a good walk may be just the thing to encourage us out into the fresh air and/or to make room for - or to walk off all that Easter chocolate !!! More walks are planned for our enjoyment and the first one is right on our doorstep!. Arranged for Sunday April 9th this is a 10 mile circular stroll of Sedlescombe & Brede. The meeting place is the Brede Lane car park in Sedlescombe-next to the surgery OS EXP124. TQ782180. (SatNav TN33 0RO) at 10.00am. A picnic lunch is suggested and nicely behaved dogs are welcome. Richard is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this outing & you may contact him on: 01424-892865 for more details. Walk No:2 is planned for Wednesday April 12th and is a shorter stroll, being only an 8.5 mile circular walk of Groombridge and Ashurst. The meeting point is outside the Junction Inn, in Groombridge. OS EXP125. TQ531371. (SatNavTN3 9RE) again at 10.am. On street parking is available here and once more a picnic lunch is suggested. Martin will be your ‘walk leader’ on this occasion and you may contact him on:01424-752793 for all further information.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY: Once more, we look forward to welcoming the little Mobile Library Service as the van, carrying all the exciting goodies on board, wends it’s way through our little countryside lanes on it’s way to our outlying rural communities. This sadly, will be it’s only visit for the month of April, so please make sure you don’t miss it ~ and remember to stock up on your book quota to tide you over until it returns in May(4th, 25th) 2017. The little van will first call to Staplecross, on Thursday April 13th. where it will park in Cricketers Field, between 1.40pm and 2.10pm. Following on from that session, it will then meander down to Cripps Corner, - where it will now use the car park of the ‘Direct Recovery Yard between 2.20pm and 2.45pm. for the foreseeable future. This venue is on the Battle Road, just over the bridge, toward Swailes Green. The residents of this little hamlet can then avail themselves of this vital and much needed service. This new(ish) ‘stopping place’ - due to the closure of the local pub and uncertainty of it’s proposed future- appears to be working well, so please do still make as much use of the facilities on board when the van visits your areas. The Library is about more than just books, so please come along and see for yourself and help keep this service going for the benefit of all who live in our outlying rural areas and perhaps, cannot always easily access the Main Branch facilities.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Spring is definitely in the air, whatever the weather, and as the days lengthen and grow warmer you may be considering taking up a new past-time. We, within the community, are certainly blessed with having a wide and varied number of clubs, societies, groups, not forgetting outdoor pursuits, to choose from. One- ever growing in popularity and certainly suitable for all ages and gender is Outdoor Bowls. Our own local Bowls Club, which has it’s own superb clubhouse and grounds in Northiam Road, -opposite the Playing Field & church - is always happy to welcome potential new members and players. To open their new season the members of this club are holding a ‘Coffee Morning’ on Saturday April 15th.10.30am - in their clubhouse. Do please come along and enjoy a social cup of tea of coffee or soft drink and help swell the coffers of this friendly sports club. Here, as well as enjoying a cuppa & no doubt a cake, this gives you the perfect opportunity to talk to the members about this sport, find out what is involved and perhaps consider having a ‘trial run’ later this month. For all further details of the ‘Coffee Morning’ and other events planned please contact either Margaret at: simmonsm@talktalk.com -or- Brian at brian.scowen@btinternet.com

DATES FOR YOUR DIARIES: EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL - PUBLIC CONSULTATION FOR CHILDREN’S PLAY & OUTDOOR GYM EQUIPMENT. Following on from the upgrading and extending of the children’s play equipment and the provision of several pieces of outdoor gym equipment on the Playing Field in Staplecross, last year, the Council are now looking further afield...to the Herdman Playing Field in Ewhurst Green, to be precise. The added play and outdoor gym pieces in Staplecross have proved a great success and it’s a real pleasure to see the children having such fun on them whilst benefitting from being out in the fresh air. As a result of this, Ewhurst Parish Council have arranged a Public Consultancy event to take place at the Herdman Pavilion, Village Street, Ewhurst Green on SATURDAY APRIL 29th. between 10.30am and 1.00pm. Residents from the whole community are being cordially invited to come along and take part in this public consultation. We are asking for your points of view, your preferences and your choices of the various pieces of equipment that are available - via pictures, posters and a video and their suitability and practicality for this area. We shall also be asking you to take part in a small questionnaire to allow us to have some facts and figures to work with. Most importantly, - Please bring along your children and/or grand-children, as their input ( & choices) really DO COUNT as this proposed project is based with them in mind. For ‘grown-ups’ - outdoor gym equipment could save you time, mileage & effort- not forgetting gym fees ! - so come and tell us what you’d like to see here ! Members of the EPC Working Group for this proposal - consisting of Anne Reed; Jacqui Hyett; and Maggie Whitaker will be on hand to hopefully answer any question or query you may have and your opinion and contribution in this matter will be very much appreciated.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday April 9th. - which is of course ‘Palm Sunday’ - at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion (BCP). There will be NO SERVICES TODAY at St. Giles church, Bodiam, but a Morning Praise service at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross, will follow directly afterwards at 11.15am. This will include Holy Communion (BCP). If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com or telephone number 01580~830203. For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin - email grannygoodwin@hotmail.com or telephone number 01580~830601. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future - remember - Spring is now officially here, despite our changeable weather, soon to be closely followed by the long Easter weekend, so many of you will be planning events for us all to enjoy, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf................Thank You.

