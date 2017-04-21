COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL -Notice 1: As many of our parish residents are already aware, several weeks ago, Mrs. Dor Catt resigned from the Ewhurst Parish Council. As a result of this vacancy, and with no valid demand for a bye election, it was decided to ‘co-opt’ a new member to our council by inviting eligible individuals to consider taking on this position. Two very worthy members of the public put their names forward for this role and I am delighted to inform you that following the short interviews held at the EPC meeting of 13th.April. 2017 ~ Mrs. Brigitte Fifield was duly elected to fill this vacancy and was subsequently welcomed to the Ewhurst Parish Council. She will now form part of this council and with her previous knowledge of council procedure, will help serve our community by being a part of this lively, hardworking, ‘hands-on’ council by becoming involved in all aspects of helping to make Ewhurst Parish a better place to live, work and play. ~~~ Notice No 2: Just a gentle reminder of the Public Consultation for the upgrading of the play equipment in Ewhurst Green. The added play and outdoor gym pieces in Staplecross have proved a great success and it’s a real pleasure to see the children having such fun on them whilst benefitting from being out in the fresh air. As a result of this, Ewhurst Parish Council have arranged a Public Consultancy event to take place at the Herdman Pavilion, Village Street, Ewhurst Green on SATURDAY APRIL 29th. between 10.30am and 1.00pm. Residents from the whole community are being cordially invited to come along and take part in this public consultation. We are asking for your points of view, your preferences and your choices of the various pieces of equipment that are available - via pictures, posters and a video and their suitability and practicality for this area. We shall also be asking you to take part in a small questionnaire to allow us to have some facts and figures to work with. Most importantly, - Please bring along your children and/or grand-children, as their input ( & choices) really DO COUNT as this proposed project is based with them in mind. For ‘grown-ups’ - outdoor gym equipment could save you time, mileage & effort- not forgetting gym fees ! - so come and tell us what you’d like to see here ! Members of the EPC Working Group for this proposal - consisting of Anne Reed; Jacqui Hyett; and Maggie Whitaker will be on hand to hopefully answer any question or query you may have and your opinion and contribution in this matter will be very much appreciated.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Our own local Bowls Club, which has it’s own superb clubhouse and grounds in Northiam Road, -opposite the Playing Field & church - is always happy to welcome potential new members and players. On Friday April 28th.- the club will be holding an evening event beginning at 6.00pm. for any “New & Prospective Members”. This will give you the perfect opportunity to have a ‘trial run’ of this great sport. You’ll be able to meet the members and talk to them about all the aspects of this activity and find out just what is involved, - Commencing at 6.00pm this event always promises an enjoyable and friendly way to try out a new interest. An ‘Opening Bowls Drive’ has also been arranged for Saturday April 22nd. This will take place at their home ground, as previously stated above, on Northiam Road, at 2.15pm for a 2.30pm prompt start. If you are in the vicinity, why not pop along, watch the fun and skill unfold and perhaps get a feel for the game. For all further details of other events that are planned please contact either Margaret at: simmonsm@talktalk.net - or Brian at brian.scowen@btinternet.com

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Keeping up with being outside in our glorious countryside, the members of out local walking group, the Rother Ramblers have two more walks lined up for us to enjoy. Walk No:1 is planned for Sunday April 23rd. and is an 8.5 mile circular meander of Tenterden and St. Michael’s. The meeting place is on Tenterden High Street, near the church. OS. EXP125. TQ883333. (SatNav TN30 5AR) at the usual time of 10.0am. N.B.- roadside parking is free on Sundays! and once more a picnic lunch is suggested. Your ‘walk leaders’ will be Rita and Lionel and you may contact them on: 01424~752452 or mobile: 07827~779057 for all further information. Walk No:2 is arranged for Wednesday April 28th and is a slightly longer walk of 10 miles. This is to take place in fields and woods around Beckley - hopefully there will be an abundance of bluebells to marvel at. The meeting point is at Beckley Village Hall car park. OS. EXP125. TQ583240. (SatNav TN31 6RL) also at 10.00am and also a picnic lunch is suggested. Will is to be your ‘walk leader’ on this occasion and you may contact him on 01797~260417 or his mobile:07801~189747 for more details of what promises to be a very enjoyable stroll.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY SERVICE: That brilliant little Mobile Library van will be back trundling along our country lanes once more, as it continues with it’s full and busy schedule. This time the little white van will be visiting Ewhurst Green for the second of it’s two visits this month and the date to look for is:- on Thursday April 27th. The van is due to arrive at 10.40am and will be departing at 11.10am. - so please ensure that you don’t miss it. There are so many things of interest within the portals of this wonderful and so far still free, Mobile Library Service vehicle,- so please come along and find out for yourself. With the vast array of services at your fingertips, Libraries are now certainly, more than just books

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday April 23rd. Easter 2. - which is of course ‘St.Georges Day’ - at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion (BCP). There will be NO SERVICES TODAY at St. Giles church, Bodiam, but a service at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross, will follow directly afterwards at 11.15am. This will include Holy Communion (BCP). If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters - email at gg.peterswith the longer, warmer, brighter hour@btinternet.com or telephone number 01580~830203. For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin - email grannygoodwin@hotmail.com or telephone number 01580~830601. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future - and with the longer, warmer and brighter hours of daylight, many of you will be planning events for us all to enjoy, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. Thank You.

