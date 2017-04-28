COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: As many of you may recall, a Craft Event was held on Good Friday (April 14th) in Staplecross Village Hall in which all children were invited to come along, have fun and ‘do crafty things’ !. The result of this was a happy and very enjoyable time for all those who took part - including ‘grown-up children’! A good time was had by both children and helpers at St. Marks Good Friday workshop. Some of the children asked if we could do another one next year which we hope to do. The church would like to thank all who helped, in any way, to make this event the success it was, and your efforts were greatly appreciated by the children. Look out for another event at St Marks. on June 11th.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL: Just a gentle reminder of the Public Consultation for the proposed upgrading of the play & outdoor gym equipment in Ewhurst Green. The added play and outdoor gym pieces in Staplecross have proved a great success and it’s a real pleasure to see the children having such fun on them whilst benefitting from being out in the fresh air. As a result of this, Ewhurst Parish Council have arranged a Public Consultancy event to take place at the Herdman Pavilion,(Herdman Playing Field) Village Street, in Ewhurst Green on SATURDAY APRIL 29th. between 10.30am and 1.00pm. -THAT’s TOMORROW! - Residents from the whole community are being cordially invited to come along and take part in this public consultation. We are asking for your points of view, your preferences and your choices of the various pieces of equipment that are available via pictures, posters and a video - and their suitability and practicality for this area. This will also include a variety of ‘Outdoor Gym Equipment’, for you to peruse and consider. We shall also be asking you to take part in a small questionnaire to allow us to have some facts and figures to work with. Most importantly, - Please bring along your children and/or grand-children, as their input ( & choices) really DO COUNT as this proposed project is based with them in mind. For ‘grown-ups’ - the outdoor gym equipment could save you time, mileage & effort- not forgetting gym fees ! - so come and tell us what you’d like to see here ! Members of the EPC Working Group for this proposal - consisting of Anne Reed; Jacqui Hyett; and Maggie Whitaker will be on hand to hopefully answer any question or query you may have and your opinion and contribution in this matter will be very much appreciated

EWHURST PARISH ALLOTMENT ASSOCIATION: The Ewhurst Parish Allotments Association (EPAA) have asked that I mention that there is just one plot that is still unexpectedly vacant once more, and is now re-available for rent. These superb plots are at the now, well established allotment site, situated in Lordine Lane, Ewhurst. Last year, an amazing number and variety of fruit and vegetables were grown, to the delight of the growers, and of course, all those that shared in their bountiful harvest. Each of these vacant plots, complete with their own private, lockable shed and with water laid on, are part of a well cared for allotment area, which is well fenced and offers some parking. The old adage - “Nothing tastes as good as when picked from your own garden and grown by your own hand” - is certainly true in this case. If the working of a full plot appears a bit daunting to you, then perhaps you could consider sharing a plot with a family member, friend or neighbour !. Just contact Jacqui to discuss this further. If you are interested in becoming a member of this little group and enjoy ‘growing-your-own’ fruit & vegetables and would like to obtain your own plot at a very reasonable rent, then please contact Jacqui on 01580~830576 or email jaclawhye@btinternet.com for more details.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Our own local Bowls Club, which has it’s own superb clubhouse and grounds in Northiam Road, -opposite the Playing Field & church - is always happy to welcome potential new members and players. With this object in mind, - on Friday April 28th.- the club will be holding an evening event beginning at 6.00pm. for any “New & Prospective Members”. This will give you the perfect opportunity to have a ‘trial run’ of this great sport. You’ll be able to meet the members and talk to them about all the aspects of this activity and find out just what is involved, - Commencing at 6.00pm this event always promises an enjoyable and friendly way to try out a new interest, so why not come along and ‘give it a go’. On the serious side of it - and to finish the month off nicely, on April 29th.

The club have an ‘away match’ at Biddenden, so all our best wishes for a successful result. Wednesday May 3rd will find our team in Herstmonceux for another ‘away’ match so fingers crossed again. To find out more about how you can become more involved in this friendly and helpful sports group, please contact Brian on 01580:830570 or Margaret(Sec) via her email at: simmonsm@talktalk.net for all further information.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Continuing their enjoyment of our beautiful countryside, the members of this popular walking group -the Rother Ramblers- have excelled themselves this week, as they have no less than 3 walks lined up for us to enjoy. Walk No: 1 is planned for Sunday April 30th and is an 8 mile circular stroll of the woods around Brightling. The meeting point is on the triangle of land, near Brightling Observatory. OS EXP124. TQ671209. (SatNav TN32 5HL) at 10.0am. Once more a picnic lunch is suggested and your ‘walk leader’ for today, will be Adrian and you may contact him on 01273~514336 or mobile 07729~861854 for all further details. Walk No: 2 is arranged for Wednesday May 3rd. and is a 7.5 circular meander from Hope Gap to ‘High & Over’ Simply stunning scenery all round making it well worth any effort needed.The meeting place is the free car park, at South Hill Barn, Seaford. OS EXP123. TV504981. (SatNav BN25 4JQ) at 10.15am. Walking notes suggest “Upon entering Seaford on A259 turn Left into Sutton Avenue, then Left into Arundel Road. Upon reaching the T junction, turn Left into Chyngton Way. At end of road, turn Right up hill to the car park.” Again a picnic lunch is advised. Your ‘walk leaders’ for this excursion will be Margaret & Stephen on you may contact them on: 07798~795393 for more details. Last walk, but certainly not least is Walk No: 3. Planned for the following day, Thursday May 4th and closer to home, this is a short 5 mile circular stroll around Crowhurst.

The meeting point is to be the Crowhurst Recreation Ground car park. OS EXP124. TQ760116. (SatNav TN33 9AS) at 6.00pm. This is to be the FIRST of the planned EVENING WALKS for the year, so please,if possible, do come along and join in. There will be a welcome pub stop at the finish, to perhaps make it all the more worthwhile. Your ‘walk leaders’ for this outing will be Jane & Peter and you can contact them on 01424~733300 or their mobile: 07732~366090 for all further information.

STAPLECROSS & EWHURST GREEN W.I.: Following the enjoyable and successful Rother Group meeting of last month, the group members of this popular and friendly local Women’s Institute will be making their way to St. Mark’s Church Room on Tuesday March 7th for another enjoyable afternoon event. Beginning at 2.30pm. This month sees the annual ‘Resolutions’ meeting take place in which the members make their choice of their preferred resolution, which will then be collated with other ESFWI and sent to our National Headquarters in London. In turn, this will be presented to the government for consideration. and after dealing with the ‘business’ side of things, the ladies can settle down to enjoy the guest speaker, which this month is Mrs June Felstead who will talking to us about “ALSAR” - the Search & Rescue Dogs and the amazing and so worthwhile rescue work that they do. Once again, this should prove most illuminating and enjoyable. The afternoon will culminate in the ever popular and most enjoyable WI Tea. New members are always warmly welcomed and if you’d like more information of what goes on within our W.I. please contact Ann on 01580-831944 for more details.

STAPLECROSS STOOLBALL CLUB: With many new people moving into our parish, you may be forgiven for not knowing about our local Stoolball Club. Stoolball was, at one time, only played throughout Sussex, but due to it’s increased popularity, this game is now enjoyed by hundreds of clubs up and down the country. Our local club, affectionately known as “The Windmills”, was formed in 1977 and over the years are proud owners and holders of a host of winners medals and trophy’s. The ‘season’ runs from the beginning of May until the end of September and we as a village club, are privileged to have our own Clubhouse at the Playing Field, Northiam Road, Staplecross. The Club is a mixed group with eleven players for matches -5 ladies and 56 men but only a maximum of 6 men to a team it is possible to have more ladies and/or children playing to make a full team.and can often include children. Tournaments are played as eight-a-side matches, with four men and four women equally, but again children can often make up the numbers. Energy as well as enthusiasm, plus a keen eye are often needed in this sport, the skill, I’m told comes with continued practise !. The team will be playing their 1st ‘away’ match on Thursday April 27th when they visit William Parker School to play against the Civil Service. They will be playing at their home ground on Tuesday May 2nd and their opponents will be Brightling. This will commence at 6.45pm so why not go along and cheer on our own side. You may also consider getting more involved with this game, as it can become rather addictive !. Just talk to any of the members who will be pleased to tell you all about it and how you can become a member of this friendly and helpful sports club.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY: Once more, we look forward to welcoming the little Mobile Library Service for it’s first of two visits for this month, as the van, carrying all the exciting goodies on board, wends it’s way through our little countryside lanes on it’s way to our outlying rural communities. The little van will first call to Staplecross, on Thursday May 4th. where it will park in Cricketers Field, between 1.40pm and 2.10pm. Following on from that session, it will then meander down to Cripps Corner, - where it will now use the car park of the ‘Direct Recovery Yard between 2.20pm and 2.45pm. for the foreseeable future. This venue is on the Battle Road, just over the bridge, toward Swailes Green. The residents of this little hamlet can then avail themselves of this vital and much needed service. Please do still make as much use of the facilities on board when the van visits your areas. The Library is about more than just books, so please come along and see for yourself and help keep this service going for the benefit of all who live in our outlying rural areas and perhaps, cannot always easily access the facilities available at the Main Branches nearby.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday April 30th. Easter 3. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion (BCP). There will be NO SERVICES TODAY at BOTH: St. Giles church, Bodiam and St. Mark’s church, Staplecross. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com or telephone number 01580~830203. For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin - email grannygoodwin@hotmail.com or telephone number 01580~830601. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future - and with the longer, warmer & brighter hours of daylight, although promised, is still eluding us - many of you will be planning events for us all to enjoy, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf................Thank You.

