COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL - Many of you may be aware that a Public Consultation in regard to the proposed project for the upgrading of the children’s play equipment and for the provision of outdoor gym equipment at this playing field, was held recently (April 29th) at the Herdman Pavilion in Ewhurst Green. Although we weren’t crushed by a multitude of people, it was gratifying to see just how much interest and support for this proposal was forthcoming. It was good to see, from the steady stream and wide variety of people who attended, especially the younger ones, what gym and play equipment from all the categories shown, was preferred and what was the most popular and the reasons why. Several visitors were taken on a site visit to the area chosen for this proposal, to show them the vision that the Working Group for this proposed project have, under Ewhurst Parish Council,- to turn a small piece of scrubby waste land, into a clean, secure and exciting place in which children of all ages can have fun outside in a fantastic and safe environment. Grateful thanks must be given to the members of the Herdman Association for all their help given during this consultancy meeting, it was very much appreciated by the Working Group members.The results of the questionnaires provided at this meeting will be collated and a report of the outcome of same will be presented to EPC at the earliest opportunity in readiness for the next stage of this project....Watch this space !

STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY: RACE NIGHT EVENT - A last minute reminder that the next fundraising event in the yearly calendar of events of this popular local charity group, the Staplecross Bonfire Society, is to be “A Night at the Races”. Run as always, in conjunction with another popular local club, the Staplecross Bowls Club, the Bonfire Boys will be holding their ‘Annual Race Night’ at Staplecross Club on Saturday 6th May ( that’s TOMORROW !) Free entry to all to the Club - please come and join us for a fun and social evening. The evening starts at 7.30pm with a hot buffet meal - choice of Lasagne / Chilli con Carne / Moroccan Chicken - at £3.50 per person. Please phone Brian Scowen on 01580 830570 to book your meals in advance. The exciting racing then gets underway at approximately 8pm. There will be a new compere this year and whole new set of races on the screen, adding to the furore and friendly rivalry of this fantastic evening There will also be an Auction Race at the end of the evening. For more information on this superb night’s entertainment and what to expect, please contact Brian on the above number.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: As well as co-hosting the above event as part of their own 2017 calendar, this popular and dedicated local bowls club will be busy taking part in no less than four(4) fixtures this week alone!. On Saturday May 6th. the club will be playing in the first of three games which - luckily for us spectators - are all ‘home’ games with the last one being an ‘away’ match. The first of the matches finds our team against Fairlight. On Sunday May 7th our teams will face the opposition which come from Hawkhurst and this 2nd match will be part of the ‘Rother League Tournament’. A few days later, on Wednesday May 10th.the opponents will be the Sidley ‘Martlets’ team. On Thursday May 11th. the team will travel to Northiam to take part in the ‘Mermaid League’ for the only ‘away’ game of this week. If you are in the vicinity when ‘home games’ are being played, then please do come along and lend your support. If you are interested in finding out more about getting involved

then please speak to any club member or contact Margaret at simmonsm@talktalk.net or Brian on 01580-830570 for all further details.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Only two walks arranged for this week, and as usual, both differ vastly from each other. Walk No: 1 is planned for Sunday May 7th and is a 10 mile circular walk from Cranbrook via Goudhurst. The meeting place is the free car park adjacent to the Co-Op shop, off Cranbrook High Street. OS EXP.136. TQ775359. (SatNav TN17 3DN) at 10.00am. The walk notes state ‘ Woods & open fields, with views over the Weald (stunning) Some hills, but not too strenuous. Dogs welcome and a picnic lunch is suggested. Will is to be your ‘walk leader’ on this occasion and you may contact him on 01797-260417 or mobile:07801-189747 for more details. Walk No: 2 is arranged for Wednesday May 10th and is another EVENING WALK. Being a mere 5.5 mile stroll, this may be of interest to those looking to join a walking group and to use as trial before committing themselves to longer routes. This walk will be all around Cade Street, just outside Heathfield, so not too far to travel to join in. The meeting point is the Recreation Ground car park, Tower Street, Heathfield. OS EXP.124. TQ586214. (SatNav TN21 8PF) at 6.00pm. Dogs are welcome to join in and drinks & crisps midway are also on the menu. Rita and Lionel are to be your ‘walk leaders’ for this interesting stroll and you may contact them on 01424-752452 for all further information. Please don’t be mistaken in thinking that because you may see towns or villages mentioned regularly that these walks are often repeated and are just the same as previously mentioned. These walks are all completely different and all routes are chosen by the ‘walk leaders’ themselves, for a wide variety of reasons, including the flora and fauna and wild life, you may find on route. Give them a go and see what you may discover.

STAPLECROSS STOOLBALL CLUB: Only two (2) matches this week, as the club energetically ease themselves into their 2017 Club Fixture List. The first match, on Tuesday May 9th, beginning at 6.45pm. finds our local team ‘at home’ on the Staplecross Playing Field, on Northiam Road, Staplecross, for a match against Crowhurst. If you are in the vicinity of this area, then - like our outdoor bowls club, - please come along and cheer our team on. Support of this kind is always welcome and does tend to give our own team a boost! Thursday May 11th finds our club at Icklesham for an ‘away’ match. If you are interested in learning more about this fascinating sport, and perhaps would like to become more than just a spectator, then please contact Pauline on 01580-830570, for more details.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL: Just to keep you all informed and to invite you along to the May monthly meeting of your local Parish Council. This will take place on Thursday May 11th at 7.30pm and will be held this month in the Arthur Herdman Pavilion, Village Street, Ewhurst Green. This is, like all council meetings, open to the public, so please come along and have you say. Tell us about your concerns and talk to us about what you want to happen - or not - within our community. Put your questions to all levels of local government as representatives from Rother District Council and East Sussex County Council will hopefully, also be in attendance. We are always working hard on your behalf so please come and tell us how we’re doing and how we can improve, and how we can make living within this parish a happier and better place for us all.

ST MICHAEL’S HOSPICE: The very popular “Open Gardens” scheme which thrives throughout Hastings and Rother is set to embark on an even bigger programme for 2017. This fantastic ‘Open Gardens’ event, offer a rare opportunity to explore the secrets of hidden and private gardens which are not usually open to the public, whilst at the same time, the small ‘entry ticket fees’ go a long way to helping this very worthy cause. This year is no exception as all the seventy six (76) gardens selected to be part of this amazing fund-raising event will be bursting with colour and inspiration. For more details on this scheme, please visit the St. Michael’s Hospice website - www.stmichaelshospice.com - or purchase an ‘Open Garden’ booklet (available now) or contact Felicity on 01424-457959 or email them at fundraising@stmichaelshospice.com This is an event where everyone wins !

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday May 7th. Easter 4 at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Mark’s church, Staplecross, but a Family Service at St. Giles church, Bodiam, will follow directly after at 11.15 am. This will include Holy Communion. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com or telephone number 01580~830203. For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin - email grannygoodwin@hotmail.com or telephone number 01580~830601. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra free coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future - remember - Spring is now officially here, despite our changeable weather, so many of you will be planning events for us all to enjoy, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf Thank You.

