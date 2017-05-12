Staplecross

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: EAST SUSSEX COUNTY COUNCIL - Two Public Information Notices (PIN) have been received to pass onto you all. P.I.N.1: -SCAMS - E.S.C.C. have launched a new initiative which aims to make residents more aware of scams and how to avoid them. Scams do untold harm and damage to people from all walks of life. All ages are targeted, but the elderly, the frail and the disabled are obviously, for a number of reasons, prone to be the easiest for these despicable people to aim at, almost always, culminating in the ‘victim’ - because truthfully, that’s what they are, - being deprived of money and goods, leaving them in a state of fear, despair, anxiety and hopelessness. The knowledge that your money has been stolen from you in this way is a very distressful situation. Those targeted quite often suffer in silence, keeping this crime to themselves, and not telling anyone, - not even family or friends, as shame at being duped can play a big part in the aftermath, as well as feeling that somehow, it was their own fault, they ‘should have known better’, but these ‘scammers’ are very clever people and always know just how to ‘encourage’ you to part with your money or goods. Now organisations, businesses, clubs and societies across the county are signing up to a charter created by ‘The East Sussex Against Scams Partnership’ to demonstrate their commitment in taking a stand against scams. To find out more, please contact friendsagainstscams.org.uk -If you have been a victim of this type of crime, - or you know someone who has, then please contact the police on 101 and discuss it with them. They have specially trained operatives who deal with this crime and are always available to help you in any way. Please DON’T ‘Suffer in Silence’. P.I.N.2: -ADULT SOCIAL CARE- If you are looking for Adult Social Care Support, you can now apply for it on-line. Whether you are an individual, or applying on behalf of someone else, you can complete the form in the comfort - and privacy- of your own home. To do this, just visit eastsussex.gov.uk/ascsupport Many questions and concerns can be answered here, with other links being provided for additional help and/or queries and this may be the first step to a better, brighter and easier future for many. Try it!

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: The team diaries of this popular and friendly local outdoor bowls club would appear to be filling up rapidly, as the 2017 season gets underway. The month of May, in particular, looks very full. Our parish residents might like to know that the Bowls Club has won their first three games, gaining 8 points in the Mermaid League game against Fairlight and 8 points in their Rother League game against Hawkhurst, - What a great beginning !. This week the club have no less than three (3) fixtures being played, with two being ‘at home’ -super for spectators- The 1st match is an ‘away’ game against Winchelsea. This is part of the Rother League and will be played out on Saturday May 13th. The following day - Sunday May 14th, finds our team back at home for a match with their opponents being from Rotherfield. The second of our ‘home games’ will take place on Thursday May 18th with the opposing team hailing from Polegrove. If you are in the vicinity when ‘home games’ are being played, then please do come along and lend your support. If you are interested in finding out more about getting involved, then please speak to any club member or contact Margaret at simmonsm@talktalk.net or Brian on 01580-830570 for all further details.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Regardless of whatever Mother Nature deigns to throw at us, members of the popular walking group, the Rother Ramblers enjoy all the various sights and sounds of the environment as they stroll around our beautiful area. Two more walks have been arranged this week for us to enjoy alongside of them and Walk No:1 is planned for Sunday May 14th and is a delightful 8.5 mile circular stroll of Ticehurst and Bewl Water. The meeting point is Pickforde Lane car park. OS EXP.136. TQ689303. (SatNav TN5 7DJ) at the usual time of 10.00am. The walking note state a circular walk via Union Street, Bewl Water and Three Leg Cross and as normal, a picnic lunch is suggested. Adrian is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this walk and you may contact him on: 01273-514336 or mobile: 07729-861854 for further details. Walk No:2 - arranged to take place on Wednesday May 17th - is a slightly shorter footfall of just 6.5 miles and will be a circular stroll of Pett Level via Winchelsea Church. The meeting point is to be the Sea End of Dogs Hill Road. OS EXP.125. TQ917160. (SatNav TN36 4LX) at 10.30am. Please note:- this is to be part of the “1066 Walking Festival” and be aware of the different/later time start. A picnic at the lovely Winchelsea Church is suggested. Your ‘walk leaders’ for this excursion will be Jane & Inga & you may contact them on: 01424-733300 or mobile: 07732-366090 for more information.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB: Once again, the members of this happy and friendly little Dining Group will be meeting on Wednesday May 17th at 12.30pm. in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross. As stated before, new members (of 50 years young and over!) are always warmly welcomed, to help keep this very simplistic, ‘no fuss - no frills’ social group from becoming just another sad village reminder of yet another lost activity. On the menu this month, is ‘Cod Fish Cakes’ with all the usual trimmings and of course, fresh seasonal vegetables, locally sourced wherever possible. The dessert to follow, again another firm favourite will be ‘Lemon Meringue Pie’ . Yummy ! -followed by tea or coffee. All this, for the miserly sum of £6:00 per person. If this is not to your taste - or dietary needs - then please let the organisers know, and an alternative meal can be provided for you, so please reserve your place as soon as possible. The monthly menu’s are always very varied, delicious, plentiful, reasonable and freshly cooked and with no clearing up or washing up involved, there’s really no reason for you not to come & be a part of it. -- so no excuses. ‘Rules’ are few & far between, - you have to be ‘of a certain age’,- and promise, whenever possible to attend each month - this avoids unnecessary wastage in food, time, money and energy - so important in this day and age, when economy matters. You don’t even have to live within the parish as many of our valued diners come from outside our villages. Also, you don’t have to have lived in the community for a generation or more, before you are ‘entitled’ to join. This means that if you have recently moved into the parish, in any of our three villages, then this could be just the opportunity you need to make new contacts, colleagues and of course, new friends. So please, just give the two organisers a ring - Sally on 01580~830000 or Dennis on 01580~830816 for all further details and to make your reservation. Please come along and support us, and you’ll very soon be a highly regarded and much valued member of this lovely, sociable dining group.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY SERVICE: That brilliant little Mobile Library van will be back trundling along our country lanes once more, as it continues with it’s full and busy schedule. This time the little white van will be visiting Ewhurst Green on Thursday May 18th The van is due to arrive at 10.40am and will be departing at 11.10am. - so please ensure that you don’t miss it. Sadly, there is to be only one visit to this village, this month. There are so many things of interest within the portals of this wonderful and so far still free, Mobile Library Service vehicle,- so please come along and find out for yourself. With the vast array of services at your fingertips, Libraries are now certainly, more than just books.

EWHURST, STAPLECROSS & BODIAM GARDEN SOCIETY: Wending their way back to the fifth monthly meeting of 2017 in anticipation of yet another delightful speaker to listen to, - and it’s hard to believe that summer is (supposedly) just around the corner isn’t it? - will be the ‘merry members’ of this popular gardening society. Looking forward to another evening’s entertainment in the form of Mr. Darren Everest, a well known horticulturalist, specialising on Dahlias and Sweet Pea’s and on this occasion will be talking about “Growing the Best Dahlias”. This promises to be once more, a superb, informative and delightful evening. Taking place on Thursday May 18th at 7.30pm in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross, everyone is warmly welcome, with members free and Non-Members paying a miserly fee of just 2:00. A welcome ‘cuppa’ can be enjoyed during the interval as well as a super raffle to bring this enjoyable evening to a close. A gentle reminder here folks, --- any outstanding Membership renewals of 8:00 - are NOW DUE and can be paid on the night - cash or cheques accepted, as well as your reservation fees for the trip to Kew Gardens, planned for our August Summer Outing For more information of what to expect and to look forward to - throughout the year, including our remaining various shows, outings and talks,- please contact either: Maggie- 01580-830041 or Pam- 01580-830320 or Gill on 01580-830551. A gentle reminder, our popular “Rose Show” is scheduled for SATURDAY JUNE 10th at 2.30pm. Why not consider entering a class or 2 this year ? We look forward to welcoming you to all our shows, events & speakers during 2017 - which is sure to have something to please you all.

STAPLECROSS STOOLBALL CLUB: Sadly our own local stoolball club will be playing ‘away’ this week when they meet their opponents in Robertsbridge on Thursday May 18th. But it’s not too far away for you to travel if you want to see them play and obviously to cheer them on. The match will start at 6.45pm and for all further details of this and all other fixtures, please contact Pauline on: 01580-830570 or check out www.sxstoolballclub.co.uk

DATES FOR YOUR DIARIES: We all lead such busy lives nowadays, with not a lot of time to spare to give to ourselves, but it is important to give ourselves a ‘treat’ or ‘reward’ now and again, if only as an excuse to recharge our batteries. Here are three (3) excursions that may do just that, whilst not only giving yourselves a thoroughly enjoyable outing, but will benefit the charity that is organising it. Item 1: CATSFIELD ‘BOAT RACE’ Due to the hugely successful inaugural event of last year,the organisers of this amazing and hilarious day’s programme, have arranged a follow-up to what looks very likely to become an annual occurrence. Planned to take place on SUNDAY JUNE 6th between 11am and 6.00pm this will be full of great fun things for all the family to see & do throughout the day. You may even wish to enter a ‘boat’ team yourselves and help steer your crew to possible victory, around the village. Item 2: Most people love a piece of nostalgia, especially if we can relate to it in some way, either by actually “being there” or by remembering stories, tales & tidbits

told to us by family or friends as we grew up. One such nostalgic event which may be of interest is a WORLD WAR 2 Weekend Event, Planned to take place at Michelham Priory over the weekend of JUNE 17th/18th. This promises to be a fabulous event no matter what day you visit, with stalls, music, etc. Try not to miss it!. Item No:3 Last for this week, but certainly NOT the least - and much closer to home - is the annual EWHURST GREEN VILLAGE B.B.Q. event. Organised to take place on SATURDAY JULY 15th. from 5.00pm this is always a fantastic event with a succulent hog roast, - Live music - Fabulous Raffle and, of course, a Licensed Bar. All of this evening’s entertainment will be held this year, at the Arthur Herdman Pavilion, Ewhurst Green, TN32 5TB. Tickets for this very popular, happy and friendly occasion, costing 12:00 per adult with children’s -between 6 - 12 years at 6:00 will be selling out fast. Entry will be by ticket only, so don’t leave it too long or it will be too late !. So please telephone either Dave Perkins on 01580-830469 or Glenys on 01580-830491 or email:glenysgriffiths@btinternet.com for all further information and/or to reserve your ticket. Also check out herdmanassociation.weebly.com for more details.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will commence at St James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday May 14th. Easter 5. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion (BCP). There will be NO SERVICES TODAY at St. Giles church, Bodiam, but a Morning Praise service at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross, will follow directly afterwards at 11.15am. This will include Holy Communion (BCP). If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com or telephone number 01580~830203. For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin at grannygoodwin@hotmail.com or telephone number 01580~830601. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future - remember - Spring is now officially here, soon to be closely followed by the long Summer period, so many of you will be planning events for us all to enjoy, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf................Thank You.

