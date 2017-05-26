COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: RAIL DISRUPTIONS- Thameslink & Southeastern Trains have issued a statement saying ‘There will be closures and changes to services over weekends and bank holidays in 2017 as we continue to re-build London Bridge station and the surrounding railway. Please always check before you travel for any engineering works. More information and travel advice will be available closer to the time’ - and you can find out more by checking out ThameslinkProgramme.co.uk During the May Spring Bank Holiday ~ Saturday May 27th to & including Monday May 29th, ~ the work undertaken here will continue - and looking even further ahead - August Bank Holiday weekend - NO Southeastern services at London Bridge, Waterloo East and Charing Cross, - and continuing to Christmas and New Year - significant work with major changes are to be expected, with NO trains at a number of London stations. Passengers on Thamslink, Southeastern and Southern trains WILL BE significantly affected. Please check and consider signing up to email alerts via the aforementioned link.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: No let up in the hectic sports life for the members of our own local outdoor bowls club again this week as they have no less than four (4) matches to play. Three of these matches are ‘at home’ games and will be played on our clubhouse grounds, Northiam Road, Staplecross with the final one being an ‘away game’. Match no:1 will take place on Saturday May 27th and will be against Brenchley & Matfield team. Match No: 2 will find us playing against the Gullivers team on Sunday May 28th. Our opponents for the last of these ‘home’ matches, taking place on Monday May 29th will be from Hellingly. The new month starts off on Thursday June 1st with an ‘away’ game when our team travel to Hastings for a match against Hollington team. This game will form part of the ‘Rother League Tournament’ Another item of worthy note:~ the club will also be holding a “Quiz Night” on Thursday June 8th at their Staplecros Bowls Club-house commencing at 7.00pm. For all further information on this activity or if you’d like to become more involved in this skilled but fascinating sport, please contact either Margaret (sec) at simmonsm@talktalk.net or Brian on 01580~830570 for further details.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Making hay whilst the sun shines, serves the members of the popular walking group, the Rother Ramblers well, as the weather forecast is set to remain fair (!!!) Only two (2) walks are arranged for this week and the first is planned for Sunday May 28th. This is to be a 12 mile circular walk from Boarshead via Withyham and the meeting point is the Boarshead slip-road. OS EXP135. TQ535327. (SatNav TN6 3GR) at 10.00am. The walking notes state:- heading North from Crowborough on A26, turn right signposted Boarshead, then left into No Through Road. This is to be a lovely walk through undulating High Wealden countryside with a refreshment stop en route or at the finish. Heather is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this outing and you may contact her on 01580~752652 or her mobile: 07968~294038 for all further details. Walk No: 2 has been booked for Wednesday May 31st and is an eight mile meander from Great Chart to Hothfield. The meeting point is the playing fields at Great Chart. OS EXP137. TQ984422. (SatNav TN23 3BA) at 10.30am.The walking notes for this walk state that “ parking is a bit of ‘a shot in the dark’ and would recommend checking out the R.R. website for clarification nearer the time” You can of course, contact your ‘walk leaders’ which are Rita & Lionel, - for additional information regarding this and you may reach them on 01424~752452. Again a picnic lunch is suggested.

STAPLECROSS STOOLBALL CLUB: Just one (1) match this week, and sadly, this is to be an ‘away game’ commencing at 6.45pm. It won’t be too far away however, as their opponents are the team from Catsfield. For all further details on how to become more involved in this great sport, either on or off the pitch, please contact Pauline on:01580~830570 or www.sxstoolballclub.co.uk/

DATES FOR YOUR DIARIES: NATIONAL POLITICAL ELECTIONS ~ In case you are completely unaware of the furore that is going on around you at this time, or it has slipped your mind, but this is just a gentle reminder that on Thursday June 8th. 2017. this country goes to the polls for the election of a Member of Parliament for the Bexhill & Battle Constituency. Your Poll Card should be with you now, but if you are not registered to vote, - you will not be eligible to vote. To confirm that you are on the Electoral Roll, please check with your local District or Borough Council or by visiting gov.uk/register-to-vote. Other contacts available are: Helpline number 01424~787000. - email: elections@rother.gov.uk or visit http://www.rother.gov.uk/elections If after 5pm on WEDNESDAY 31st MAY 2017, you are unable to vote in person because you: A) Have an emergency medical problem ~ B) Learn you cannot go to the Polling Station because of work reasons, - you can apply to vote by proxy. Completed applications must reach Rother District Council BEFORE 5.00pm on THURSDAY 8th JUNE.2017. To find out how to apply, call the helpline 01424~787000.immediately Many electoral division boundaries have been re-drawn, which means your Polling Station may be different at this election, so please check your polling card when it arrives, to find out where to vote. The Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross and The Herdman Pavilion, Ewhurst Green are our places to go to make our cross. You can see the new Boundary Maps by also visiting Igbce.org.uk online. For all further information about the elections including how to become a County Councillor yourself, please go to: beacouncillor.co.uk/east-sussex

EWHURST,STAPLECROSS & BODIAM GARDEN SOCIETY: ANNUAL ROSE SHOW~ Another little reminder that this popular and delightful horticultural village show will be held in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross on Saturday June 10th commencing at 2.30pm. There are 27 Classes, (- yes 27 !) to chose from, covering a wide and varied selection of anything ‘green & gardeney’, so there will certainly be something to suit you. Schedules can be obtained from the village shop and any further information can be had from contacting either show secretary ~ Pam on 01580~881839 or Maggie on ~01580~830041.Even if you are not entering a class, then why not just pop along to this village event and just enjoy the sights and scents. It’s quite breath-taking and you’ll be very welcome.

BANK HOLIDAY WEEK-END: This is the second of our English ‘Bank Holidays’ and is especially enjoyable as we have another day supposedly free from our daily grind and as it consists of a three day week-end break I hope you have fun and much pleasure in enjoying it in the way it suits you. May the weather stay warm, dry and sunny to allow us to enjoy ourselves outdoors, be it in the garden weeding in preparation for the months ahead, playing with the children, visiting family or friends to share this long weekend with or at long last, visiting a place or garden of interest, long on your list to discover and explore Enjoying a sport via playing or spectating or just being ‘at home’ may be your own personal pleasure. The choices are endless - but they are yours to make, so make this a weekend to remember.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday May 28th. Sunday after Ascension at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion (BCP). There will be NO SERVICE TODAY at St. Giles church, Bodiam but a church service will follow directly after at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross.This will also include Holy Communion (BCP) If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com or telephone number 01580~830203. For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin - email grannygoodwin@hotmail.com or telephone number 01580~830601. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future - and with the longer, warmer & brighter hours of daylight, although promised, still sometimes elude us - many of you will be planning events for us all to enjoy, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf Thank You.

