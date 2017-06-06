COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: BODIAM CASTLE ‘OPEN EVENING’ - The residents of our parish , - Cripps Corner; Ewhurst Green and Staplecross, together with our next door neighbour, Bodiam, have all been cordially invited to attend a special evening at Bodiam Castle on Wednesday June 28th between 6.30pm and 8.00pm. Here, they will given an exclusive opportunity to explore this amazing and much loved local historic landmark which we are all privileged to have right in our midst. The guests will be able to meet the staff, stroll around the grounds, both inside & out - and have a unique insight into this castle without ‘all those pesky furrinerz’ !. A short introductory talk will be given by the General Manager, Pauline Wall, whilst enjoying light nibbles on the terrace. The gift shop will also be open for your perusal and a tempting 10% discount will be offered on any purchase during this evening. If you’d like to take advantage of this great opportunity, then please RSVP to jane.coveney@nationaltrust.org.uk by Friday 14th June.. It is also requested that all guests provide a utility bill on the night, (or some suchlike) showing you ARE a local resident for the sake of fair play. It promises to be a great evening out , so do consider coming along and joining in!.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Continuing with their busy fixture schedule, the club teams have another 4 matches to play this week - 3 ‘away’ games and the last one is ‘at home’. Match no:1 is to be played away at Guestling on Saturday June 3rd. - Monday June 5th finds the team playing away again, against ‘Gullivers’ with a 2.pm start and this will be a part of the ‘Rother League Tournament’. On Wednesday June 7th our team will be away in Northiam to meet their opponents and this match will also be part of the Rother League Tournament. Finally, on Friday June 9th the club will be back on ‘home’ ground’, facing the Stoolball Club team and this fixture will commence at 6.15pm. If you are out & about or close by, why not pop along & support this match night and cheer on your chosen team. A gentle reminder that the club will also be holding a “Quiz Night” on Thursday June 8th at their Staplecros Bowls Clubhouse commencing at 7.00pm. For all further information on this activity or if you’d like to become more involved in this skilled but fascinating sport, please contact either Margaret (sec) at simmonsm@talktalk.net or Brian on 01580~830570 for further details.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Just two (2) walks arranged for this week, both seemingly delightful and in opposite directions. Walk No:1 is planned for Sunday June 4th and is described as “A 5 & 4 mile Lamberhurst figure of eight”. The meeting point is Lamberhurst free car park. OS EXP136. TQ676361, (SatNav TN3 8DB) at 10.00am. As usual, a picnic lunch is suggested. David is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this walk and you may contact him on 01580~852432 for all further details. Walk No:2 is programmed for Wednesday June 7th and this is an 8 mile circular meander from Linton Church. The meeting point is the Linton Church free car park on A220. OS EXP148/136. TQ754503. (SatNav ME17 4AW) again at 10.00am. The ‘walking notes’ state Entrance to car park from south is up the hill on right, shortly after passing the church. A re-visit of our walk via Loose - orchards, history, deer park & with luck, wisteria will be out at the church ! Again, a picnic lunch is suggested - or the pub nearby!. Your ‘walk leaders’ for this jaunt will be Sue & Dave and you may contact them on 01424~441018 or Mobile: 07729~056526 for more information.

STAPLECROSS & EWHURST GREEN WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Back again for their next meeting which will take place on Tuesday June 6th 2.30pm at St Mark’s church room, on Northiam Road, Staplecross the members of this popular social group will be looking forward to a rather unusual topic which is sure to please ( and hopefully not disappoint !) them. The guest speaker for this month will be Mr. Harry Pope who’s talk is entitled “What’s It Worth?”. The lady member’s will be encouraged to bring along an item of note to be appraised & maybe valued by him, and it is this, that will no doubt, add to the interest and enjoyment of yet another great afternoon entertainment. For more details on how you can become a welcome member of this lively and friendly group, please ring Ann on 01580~831944.

STAPLECROSS STOOLBALL CLUB: Two more fixtures for our local stoolball club to do battle with this week. One is an ‘away’ game and the other is a ‘home’ game. On Tuesday June 6th our team will travel to Hooe for their ‘away’ match beginning at 7.00pm. but will be returning to their home ground on Northiam Road, Staplecross for their ‘home’ game on Thursday June 8th when they face their opponents from Pett. This match will also begin at 7.00pm. For further details on how to become more involved in this brilliant sport, please contact Pauline on: 01580~830570 or contact http://www.sxstoolballclub.co.uk/

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY: That brilliant little Mobile Library van will be back trundling along our country lanes once more, as it continues with it’s full and busy schedule. This time the little white van will be visiting Ewhurst Green on Thursday June 8th for the first of two visits to this village, this month (- second visit is due June 29th-). The van is due to arrive at 10.40am and will be departing at 11.10am. - so please ensure that you don’t miss it. There are so many things of interest, certainly something within the portals of this wonderful and so far still free, Mobile Library Service vehicle,- so please come along and find out for yourself. With the vast array of services at your fingertips, Libraries are now certainly, more than just books.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL: Just to keep you all informed and to invite you along to the next monthly meeting of your local Parish Council. This will take place on Thursday June 8th 7.30pm at St. Mark’s church room, Northiam Road, Staplecross. As you know, your local parish council meetings are open to the public, so please come along and have you say. Tell us about your concerns and talk to us about what you want to happen - or not - within our community. Put your questions to all levels of local government as representatives from Rother District Council and East Sussex County Council will hopefully, also be in attendance - but this may not be the case tonight, due to the country going to the polls to elect a new government - their services may be required else-where !. We are always working hard on your behalf so please come and tell us how we’re doing and how we can improve, and how we can make living within this parish a happier and better place for us all.

EWHURST,STAPLECROSS & BODIAM GARDEN SOCIETY: ANNUAL ROSE SHOW~ Another little reminder that this popular and delightful horticultural village show is be held in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross on Saturday June 10th commencing at 2.30pm. There are 27 Classes, (- yes 27 - including one for rhubarb !) to chose from, covering a wide and varied selection of anything ‘green & gardeney’- ‘scented or not’ - indoors or out! - so there should certainly be something to tickle your fancy and tempt you into entering a class. Schedules can be obtained from the village shop and any further information can be had by contacting either show secretary ~ Pam on 01580~881839 or Maggie on ~01580~830041.Even if you are not entering a class, then why not just pop along to this village event and just enjoy the sights and scents. It’s really quite breath-taking and you’ll be very welcome.

DATE FOR YOUR DIARIES: STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY - JUMBLE SALE. Those dedicated members of our own local Bonfire Society will be holding another fund-raising event on Saturday June 17th, This will take place in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross at 2.00pm. Please bring your donations to the village hall from 9.30am but if you cannot deliver them, then please contact Brian on: 01580~830570 or John on:01580~830744 or any member of this fantastic charitable group, who will hopefully find a solution to this dilemma. All monies collected at this event will be added to their coffers and will allow them to more ably contribute to their chosen charities for this year.

COFFEE MORNING: A Coffee Morning, is to be held at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green on Thursday June 22nd. This is in aid of a ‘state of the art’ MRI scanner for Conquest Hospital Appeal. Please come along,- between 10.00am and 12. Noon - and enjoy a lovely cuppa of your choice, perhaps with a yummy slice of cake, to accompany it, - and be forgiven in feeling pleased, that such a simple little act like just having a cup of tea, - can & will, result in helping other people less fortunate than yourself. All will be very welcome - the more, ~ the merrier!. Please support us.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday June 4th. Pentecost. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Mark’s church, Staplecross, but a Family Service at St. Giles church, Bodiam, will follow directly after at 11.15 am. I must just add here, that a rather unique & special service will be held the following week, - on Sunday June 11th at St. Mark’s church, Staplecross, beginning at 11.15am. This will be in the form of a “Teddy Bear & Cuddly Toy” service. Everyone has a special teddy or cuddly toy that they love to take out & about with them, so why not take them to church ?. Please bring your own picnic lunch for afters if you wish and following this extra-ordinary service, stay and

have a cup of tea, coffee or squash which will be provided, to enjoy amongst congenial company. To make sure Mums, Dads, Grandma’s & Grandpa’s - or any member of the family isn’t left out, --- they too, can also bring a cuddly toy along as well !. The service is expected to finish at approximately 12 noon when everyone can then enjoy a wonderful picnic with family & friends - hopefully outside, if the weather is kind to us. Oh, there will also be fun and games for the children - and their ‘chums’ to take part in. What a Brilliant & Fun Idea this is !. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com or telephone number 01580~830203. For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin - email grannygoodwin@hotmail.com or telephone number 01580~830601. Help in some way is always at hand and always so genuinely and generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra free coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future - remember - the Longest Day of Summer is almost upon us, despite our changeable weather, so please let us share in your planned enjoyment, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ................Thank You.

