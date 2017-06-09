COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: TEDDY BEAR’S SERVICE ~ If you go down to the woods today, (well, actually Sunday June 1tth !.) be sure of a big surprise, - because, disguised or not, you won’t find any bears there !....Why not ? ~ because they will all have all gone to a very special service at St Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. If you have a Teddy Bear, - or a cuddly toy of any sort, then please bring them along to their very own ‘special service’ which will will be held in our much loved church of St. Mark’s on Sunday June 11th at 11.15am. Don’t forget to bring along a picnic and make the most of this unique event. PS. Mums & Dads, Grandma’s & Grandpa’s & all other members of the family can also come along & bring their own cuddly toy friend with them to also join in the fun. Don’t Miss it.

E.S.& B. GARDEN SOCIETY: ANNUAL ROSE SHOW. Last chance to enter for this delightful village ‘Rose Show’ which takes place in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, in Staplecross on SATURDAY JUNE 10th ~ that’s TOMORROW!. Late class entries may still be admitted, even at this late stage and there are certainly a wide selection of classes to choose from - yes!, including 3 sticks of rhubarb !!!. Schedules may still be available from the Londis local shop in Staplecross or failing that, please contact the Show Secretaries whose contact numbers are given below. Exhibits must be staged between 9.00am and 11.00am after which the hall must be cleared to allow for judging to take place. Entries are a mere 30p per class with the young peoples classes being completely free ! If you have any questions or queries regarding this show or the schedule, please do contact either one of the Show Secretaries: Pam- on 01580~881839 or Maggie- on 01580~830041 who will be only to happy & willing to give help and guidance. The show will be open to the public, who always enjoy visiting this event and with the intoxicating sights and scents of all the glorious blooms, together with the huge range of classes, it will surely prove to be yet another successful local horticultural show.

BODIAM CASTLE ~ OPEN EVENING. Just a gentle reminder of the Open Evening Invitation which has been sent to all the residents of our parish , - Cripps Corner; Ewhurst Green and Staplecross, together with our next door neighbour, Bodiam. We - the residents, - have all been cordially invited to attend a special evening at Bodiam Castle on Wednesday June 28th between 6.30pm and 8.00pm. Here, we will be given an exclusive opportunity to explore this amazing and much loved local historic landmark which we are all privileged to have right in our midst. The guests will be able to meet the staff, stroll around the grounds, both inside & out - and have a unique insight into this history of this castle in peace & tranquillity.. A short introductory talk will be given by the General Manager, Pauline Wall, whilst we all enjoy light nibbles on the terrace. The gift shop will also be open for our perusal and a tempting 10% discount will be offered on any purchase during this evening. If you’d like to take advantage of this great opportunity, then please RSVP to jane.coveney@nationaltrust.org.uk ASAP as the closing date of FRIDAY 14th JUNE. draws rapidly nearer. It is also respectfully requested that all guests provide a utility bill (or some suchlike) on the night, for the sake of ‘fair play’, showing you ARE a local resident. It promises to be a great evening out , so do consider coming along and joining in !.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: What stamina and commitment the members of our own local outdoor bowls club must have as they again, have four (4) more fixtures to play out this week. 3 of the games are ‘away’ with the last one ‘at home’. Match no:1 is on Saturday June 10th at White Rock with the match commencing at 2.00pm. Game no:2 is on the following day Sunday June 11th and is also an ‘away’ match at Ham Street. This game will be a part of the ‘Mermaid League’ Tournament. The last of the ‘away’ games for this week sees our team play the Observer on Wednesday June 14th. with the fixture again commencing at 2.00pm.The last match for this week finds our team, back home on Thursday June 15th when they play Winchelsea in the early evening beginning at 6,15pm. This match will be part of the ‘Rother Tournament’. If you are in the vicinity, please pop along and support our local club as this is always most appreciated. For all further information on how to become more involved in this dedicated but friendly club, please contact Margaret (sec) at simmonsm@talktalk.net or Brian on 01580~830570 for all further details.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Still enjoying the ‘great outdoors’, the members of the well known walking group, the Rother Ramblers, have three (3) more walks lined up for us to enjoy if we so wish. Walk No:1 is planned for Sunday June 11th and is an 8 mile circular meander of Ashurst to Hartfield. The meeting point is Ashurst Railway Station car park. OS EXP135. TQ507388. (SatNav TN3 9TF) at 10.00am. Please note:- car parking has been ‘free’ in the past, but please be aware that circumstances may have changed and that charges may now apply here. A picnic lunch, is as usual, suggested for this trip and your ‘walk leaders’ will be Rita & Lionel who you may contact on 01424~752452 for all further details. Walk No: 2 is arranged for Tuesday June 13th and is an 11 mile circular walk via Eridge Park. The meeting point here, will be Frant, with on-street parking around the Green. OS EXP135. TQ590353. (SatNav TN3 9EF) again at 10.00am. The ‘walk notes’ state that this will be hilly in parts. A picnic lunch, in Eridge Park, is suggested. Carol is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this outing and you may contact her on 01580~852432 for more information. Walk No:3 is a mere 5(ish) mile meander around Robertsbridge and is booked to take place on Thursday June 15th. The meeting point is by Willowbank --opposite Gray-Nicholls (the cricket bat manufacturing company. OS EXP124. TQ736235, (SatNav TN32 5DHE at 6.30pm. This is an EVENING WALK, therefore please use on-street parking, or park at Robertsbridge Club or use park in the railway station car park. Charges of £1:50 will apply after 6.00pm. The ‘walking notes state that this is an ‘over & under the A21, mostly farm tracks, green lanes and twittens and some stiles. A refreshment pub stop, at the end of the walk is suggested. Heather is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this little stroll and you may contact her on 01580~752652 or mobile 07968~294038 for all further information.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY: Once more, we look forward to welcoming the little Mobile Library Service as the van, carrying all the exciting goodies on board, wends it’s way through our little countryside lanes on it’s way to our outlying rural communities. This sadly, will be it’s only visit for the month of June in this area, so please make sure you don’t miss it ~ and remember to stock up on your book quota to tide you over until it returns in July. 2017. The little van will first call to Staplecross, on Thursday June 15th. where it will park in Cricketers Field, between 1.40pm and 2.10pm. Following on from that session, it will then meander down to Cripps Corner, - where it now uses the car park of the ‘Direct Recovery Yard between 2.20pm and 2.45pm. for the foreseeable future. This venue is on the Battle Road, just over the bridge, toward Swailes Green. The residents of this little hamlet can then avail themselves of this vital and much needed service. Please do still make as much use of the facilities on board when the van visits your areas. The Library is about more than just books, so please come along and see for yourself and help keep this service going for the benefit of all who live in our outlying rural areas and perhaps, cannot always easily access the Main Branch facilities.

STAPLECROSS STOOLBALL CLUB: Only one match is to be played this week, and sadly this will be an ‘away’ game when our local team meet the Scorpions, at Netherfield. with a 7.00pm start. If you’d like more information on how to become more involved in this energetic but fascinating game, please either contact Pauline on 01580~830570 or contact www.sxstoolball on how to get started.

STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY- GRAND JUMBLE SALE: Those dedicated members of our own local Bonfire Society will be holding another fund-raising event on Saturday June 17th, This will take place in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross at 2.00pm. Please bring your donations to the village hall from 9.30am but if you cannot deliver them, then please contact Brian on: 01580~830570 or John on:01580~830744 or any member of this fantastic charitable group, who will hopefully find a way to solve this problem. All monies collected at this event will be added to their coffers and will allow them to more ably contribute to their chosen charities for this year. So please come along and support this very worthy cause.

COFFEE MORNING: A very special ‘Coffee Morning’, is to be held at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green on Thursday June 22nd. This is in aid of a ‘state of the art’ MRI scanner for Conquest Hospital Appeal. Please come along,- between 10.00am and 12. Noon - and enjoy a lovely cuppa of your choice, perhaps with a yummy slice of cake, to accompany it, - and be forgiven in feeling pleased, that such a simple little act like just having a cup of tea, - can & will, result in helping other people less fortunate than yourself. All will be very welcome - the more, ~ the merrier!. Please do come along, treat your spouse to a cuppa and a cake, - bring the family, a friend or two, or just come by yourself. All will be very welcome and every little coin given will go a long way to helping others. So please do support us and this very worthy cause.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARIES: Advance notice of a fantastic and fun-filled Summer Quiz Night which is booked to take place at the Herdman Pavilion, Ewhurst Green on Friday June 30th. Teams are made up of 4 players to a table. A light supper is included in the cost of the ticket and naturally, there will be a licensed bar - all guaranteed to add to the ambience and friendly rivalry that abounds at this event. Booking is essential to secure a place and to avoid any catering hiccups.! To find out more about this event and to book your place, please contact Jan Hooper on:01580~831263 or janhooper3@hotmail.co.uk ~ Don’t miss out !.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday June 11th. Trinity Sunday. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion (BCP). There will be NO SERVICE TODAY at St. Giles church, Bodiam but a church service will follow directly after at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross.This will also include Holy Communion (BCP) As stated earlier, this is to be a special service in which, ~ if any member of your family, ~ in particular the younger ones, ~ would like to bring along a precious Teddy Bear - or a special cuddly toy, then these will be made very welcome. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com or telephone number 01580~830203. For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin - email grannygoodwin@hotmail.com or telephone number 01580~830601. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future - and with the longer, warmer & brighter hours of daylight, although promised, still sometimes elude us - many of you will be planning events for us all to enjoy, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf................Thank You.

