COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: EWHURST, STAPLECROSS & BODIAM GARDEN SOCIETY~ ANNUAL ROSE SHOW : The sun shone down for the entrants and visitors alike when the local horticultural society held it’s annual Rose Show on Saturday June 10th. Held in the Village Hall, in Staplecross the hall was transformed with the sight and scent of so many glorious blooms, it was just such a pleasure to be able to ‘stand & stare’. The results of the increasingly popular little village show are as follows: Class 1: One specimen rose, any named variety. 1st ~ Carol Worwood. 2nd ~ Ruth Close and 3rd ~ Ann Brookes. Class 2: One specimen rose, any variety. 1st ~ Peter Lynam. 2nd ~ Pam Underhill and 3rd ~ Ann Brookes. Class 3: Three specimen roses, different varieties. 1st ~ Ann Brookes. 2nd ~ Pam Dance and 3rd ~ Peter Lynam. Class 4: One stem cluster rose. 1st ~ Joan Gilson. 2nd ~ Ruth Close. 3rd ~ Chris Stevens. Class 5:Three large flowered roses, of one variety, showing ;- one bud -petals still furled, one bud half-to three-quarters open and one fully opened bloom. 1st ~ Pam Dance. 2nd ~ Pam Underhill and 3rd ~ Ann Brookes. Class 6: Season of The Rose - an exhibit to include roses- open to all. 1st ~ Ann Brookes. 2nd ~ Pam Dance. Class 7: Season of The Rose - Novices only. The Winner was Carol Worwood. Class 8: An exhibit in Green & White- open to all. 1st ~ Ann Brookes. 2nd ~ Pam Dance. Class 9.- No entries. Class 10: Three Clematis blooms. 1st ~ Pam Dance. 2nd ~ Ann Brookes. 3rd ~ Pam Underhill. Class 11: Five Fuchsia flowers floating in a bowl. 1st ~ Pam Underhill. 2nd ~ Ann Brookes. 3rd ~ Pam Dance. Class 12: Flowering pot plant- not an orchid: 1st ~ Ann Brookes. 2nd ~ Chris Stevens. Class 13: Pot plant, grown for it’s foliage. 1st ~ Kathleen Pettitt. 2nd ~ Chris Stevens. 3rd ~ Ann Brookes. Class 14: A Stem of a flowering shrub: 1st ~ Anne Reed. 2nd ~ Pam Underhill. 3rd ~ Joan Gilson. Class 15: Stem of a shrub, grown for it’s foliage. 1st ~ Pam Dance. 2nd ~ Ann Brookes. 3rd ~ Joan Gilson. Class 16: An orchid pot plant. 1st ~ Ann Brookes. Class 17: Container of cut flowers. 1st ~ Pam Underhill. 2nd ~ Ann Brookes. 3rd ~ Joan Gilson. Class 18: A hanging basket or planted container. 1st ~ Pam Dance. 2nd ~ Pam Underhill. 3rd ~ Ann Brookes. Class 19: A container of (5) Pinks. 1st ~ Ann Brookes. 2nd ~ Pam Underhill. 3rd ~ Peter Lynam. Class 20: Container of 1 stem of each of 3 distinct kinds of cut garden flowers. 1st ~ Pam Underhill. 2nd ~ Pam Dance. 3rd.~ Ann Brookes. Class 21: Container of 1 Delphinium stem. 1st ~ Pam Underhill. No 2nd place. 3rd ~ Ann Brookes. Class 22: 3 sticks of Rhubarb. No 1st place. 2nd ~ Pam Underhill. No 3rd place. Class 23: Pre-School ~ No entries. Class 24: Primary School Reception & Year 1.- A vegetable- print animal. 1st ~ Callum. 2nd ~ Indie and 3rd ~ Aarya. Class 25: Years 2, 3 & 4. A pencil drawing of a plant. 1st ~ Quinton Stephenson. 2nd ~ Ella Solomons. 3rd ~ Harvey. Class 26: Years 5 & 6- A poster of art in nature. 1st ~ Haydn Kidd-Carter. 2nd ~Sarah Mayne. 3rd ~ Seren Littler. Class 27: No entries. The Lady Knight Cup was awarded to Joan Gilson, the Roseleen Bowl was awarded to Ann Brookes with Pam Dance as runner-up and the Rose Show Cup was also awarded to Ann Brookes with Pam Underhill being the runner-up. The Sunderland Cup went to Haydn Kidd-Carter with Sarah Mayne as runner-up., and the Peggy Duncan Cup went to Quinton Stephenson with Ella Solomons as runner-up. The raffle table was well supported, as was the refreshments, with several yummy cakes very soon ‘disposed’ of ! From the many kind comments received, this day was enjoyed and appreciated by all who visited. Many grateful thanks must be extended to the exhibitors and all those who helped - in any way, from back-stage to front of house, to make this show another success for our local garden society. Make a note in your diary now - Saturday September 2nd. - in readiness for our ‘Flower, Fruit & Vegetable Show. We look forward to seeing a ‘full house’ and more winners all round.

COFFEE MORNING: This is a gentle reminder of a little charitable event that really is for a very good cause which will be of great benefit to all who sadly, need the use of it. A very special ‘Coffee Morning’, is to be held at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green on Thursday June 22nd . This is in aid of a ‘state of the art’ MRI scanner for Conquest Hospital Appeal. Please come along,- between 10.00am and 12. Noon - and enjoy a lovely cuppa of your choice, perhaps with a yummy slice of cake, to accompany it, - and be forgiven in feeling pleased, that such a simple little act like just having a cup of tea, - can & will, result in helping other people less fortunate than yourself. All will be very welcome - the more, ~ the merrier!. Please do come along, treat your spouse to a cuppa and a cake, - bring the family, a friend or two, or just come by yourself. All will be very welcome and every little coin given will go a long way to helping others. So please do support us and help us to raise a worthy sum for this very worthy cause.

STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY- GRAND JUMBLE SALE: Another reminder for all those who are looking for a summer bargain. Staplecross Bonfire Society will be holding another fund-raising event on Saturday June 17th, This will take place in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross at 2.00pm. Please bring your donations to the village hall from 9.30am but if you cannot deliver them, then please contact Brian on: 01580~830570 or John on:01580~830744 or any member of this fantastic charitable group, who will hopefully find a way to solve this problem. All monies collected at this event will be added to their coffers and will allow them to more ably contribute to their chosen charities for this year. So please come along and support this very worthy cause.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Just two fixtures this week, the first is an ‘away’ fixture and the second will be played ‘at home’ at their clubhouse & grounds in Northiam Road, Staplecross. Match No:1 is an ‘away’ game, arranged for Saturday June 17th and will be part of the “Mermaid Trophy” Tournament, the opposition for today will be Beckley. Match No:2 is a ‘home game’ with their opponents hailing from Ham Street. If you are in the vicinity, please pop along and support our local club as this is always most appreciated. For all further information on how to become more involved in this dedicated but friendly club, please contact Margaret (sec) at simmonsm@talktalk.net or Brian on 01580~830570 for all further details.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Enjoying our beautiful countryside from all points of the compass, the members of this friendly walking group have just two more walks arranged for us this week, both fairly close by. Arranged for Sunday June 18th, - walk no:1 is an 8 mile circular stroll from Etchingham via Grandturzell. The meeting point is Etchingham Railway Station. OS EXP136. TQ714263. (SatNav TN19 7PA) at 10.00am. Parking is at the railway station, but charges are payable here. Again a picnic lunch is suggested. Adrian is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this outing and you may contact him on: 01273~514336 or mob:07729~861854 for more information. Walk No:2 is the annual “Strawberries & Pimms Walk” and this year will be another delightful EVENING WALK planned to take place on Tuesday June 20th, the meeting place will be Iden Recreation Ground car park. OS EXP125. TQ915237. (SatNav TN31 7AX) at 6.30pm. The enticing refreshments will be available at the conclusion of this walk, with the Pimms being provided by the walk leaders - who request that you bring your own strawberries and cream. Rita & Lionel will take on the role of Mine Host for tonight and you may contact them on 01424~752452 for all further information.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB: Once more the members of this little Dining Group will be meeting on Wednesday June 21st at 12.30pm. in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross. As stated before, new members (of 50 years young and over!) are always warmly welcomed, to help keep this very simplistic, ‘no fuss - no frills’ social group from becoming just another sad village reminder of yet another lost activity. On the menu this month and back by popular demand will be that firm family favourite ‘Roast Beef & Yorkshire Pudding’ with all the usual trimmings and of course, fresh seasonal vegetables, locally sourced wherever possible. The dessert to follow, again another firm favourite will be ‘Strawberries & Cream’. Yummy ! -followed by tea or coffee. All this, for the miserly sum of £6:00 per person. If this is not to your taste - or dietary needs - then please let the organisers know, and an alternative meal can be provided for you, so please reserve your place as soon as possible. The monthly menu’s are always very varied, delicious, plentiful, reasonable and freshly cooked and with no clearing up or washing up involved, there’s really no reason for you not to come & be a part of it. -- so no excuses. ‘Rules’ are few & far between, - you have to be ‘of a certain age’,- and promise, whenever possible to attend each month - this avoids unnecessary wastage in food, time, money and energy - so important in this day and age, when economy matters. You don’t even have to live within the parish as many of our valued diners come from outside our villages. Also, you don’t have to have lived in the community for a generation or more, before you are ‘entitled’ to join. This means that if you have recently moved into the parish, in any of our three villages, then this could be just the opportunity you need to make new contacts, colleagues and of course, new friends. So please, just give the two organisers a ring - Sally on 01580~830000 or Dennis on 01580~830816 for all further details and to make your reservation. Please come along and support us, and you’ll very soon be a highly regarded and much valued member of this lovely, sociable dining group.

STAPLECROSS STOOLBALL CLUB: Just two fixtures this week for our own local stoolball club. Both of these are ‘home’ matches and can be watched at the club’s pavilion at the Playing Field, Northiam Road, Staplecross. Match No:1 is to be played on Thursday June 22nd against the Civil Service team beginning at 7.00pm. Match No:2 promises to be an exciting fixture as it is the ‘Staplecross Tournament’. This will take place on Sunday June 25th. Commencing at 10.00am. Spectators are always welcome and support from residents of our parish is particularly so. If you’d like more information on how to become more involved in this energetic but fascinating game, please either contact Pauline on 01580~830570 or contact www.sxstoolball on how to get started.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY SERVICE: That brilliant little Mobile Library van will be back trundling along our country lanes once more, as it continues with it’s full and busy schedule. This time the little white van will be visiting Ewhurst Green on Thursday June 29th The van is due to arrive at 10.40am and will be departing at 11.10am. - so please ensure that you don’t miss it. This is to be the second visit to this village, this month. There are so many things of interest within the portals of this wonderful and so far still free, Mobile Library Service vehicle,- so please come along and find out for yourself. With the vast array of services at your finger tips, including children’s books, DVD’s, Audio books, newspapers the internet and much much more, Libraries are now certainly, more than just books.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY: EWHURST GREEN VILLAGE B.B.Q. This brilliant and thoroughly enjoyable family event will soon be upon us. Organised to take place on SATURDAY JULY 15th. from 5.00pm this is always a fantastic event with a succulent hog roast, - Live music - Fabulous Raffle and, of course, a Licensed Bar. All of this evening’s entertainment will be held this year, at the Arthur Herdman Pavilion, Ewhurst Green, TN32 5TB. Tickets for this very popular, happy and friendly occasion, costing £12:00 per adult ticket,- with children’s (aged between 6-12 years) at £6:00 ticket, are selling fast. Entry will be by ticket only, so don’t leave it too long or it will be too late !. So please telephone either Dave Perkins on 01580-830469 or Glenys via email:glenysgriffiths@btinternet.com or on 01580-830491 for all further information and/or to reserve your ticket. Also check out herdmanassociationweebly.com for more details. It promises to be another great evening.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday June 18th. Trinity 1. at 9.30am.This service will include Holy Communion. A Service at St. Giles church Bodiam will follow directly after at 11.15 am. This will include Holy Communion.(BCP) There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, Then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters telephone: 01580~830203 - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin on 01580~830601 or via email at grannygoodwin@hotmail.com Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra free coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future, as the long school summer holidays will soon be upon us, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank You.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY: EWHURST GREEN VILLAGE B.B.Q. This brilliant and thoroughly enjoyable family event will soon be upon us. Organised to take place on SATURDAY JULY 15th. from 5.00pm this is always a fantastic event with a succulent hog roast, - Live music - Fabulous Raffle and, of course, a Licensed Bar. All of this evening’s entertainment will be held this year, at the Arthur Herdman Pavilion, Ewhurst Green, TN32 5TB. Tickets for this very popular, happy and friendly occasion, costing £12:00 per adult ticket,- with children’s (aged between 6-12 years) at £6:00 ticket, are selling fast. Entry will be by ticket only, so don’t leave it too long or it will be too late !. So please telephone either Dave Perkins on 01580-830469 or Glenys via email:glenysgriffiths@btinternet.com or on 01580-830491 for all further information and/or to reserve your ticket. Also check out herdmanassociationweebly.com for more details. It promises to be another great evening.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.