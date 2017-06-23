COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: EAST SUSSEX HIGHWAYS- Would you like to become an apprentice with East Sussex Highways ?. Part of the wider remit of the new Highways contract, is to provide additional community benefits to local people and contribute to addressing the engineering skills gap by recruiting local apprentices. East Sussex Highways are looking for more apprentices to start in September 2017, with various opportunities available, including operations and administration. For all further details and information regarding this super opportunity, please visit: eastsussexhighways.com/careers

STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY: Despite soaring temperatures, many people with an eye for a bargain braved the heat and arrived at the Staplecross Village Hall on Saturday last (17th) to enjoy a Grand Jumble Sale. Organised by our own local Bonfire Society, the team held another successful fund-raising event with an amazing result of £480:00 being added at the end of the day, to the club’s coffers. This money will be added to their ongoing funds to enable the group to more ably contribute to their chosen charities and which will be presented to them at their fantastic carol concert in December this year. This is a fabulous event to take part in and yet another great event to look forward to. If anyone would like to join the society, the group normally meet at 8pm on the first Monday of each month at The Cross Inn, Staplecross. Everyone can be assured of a very warm welcome.

THE CROSS INN: Just a quick reminder to all you music lovers out there!. Playing at this popular pub, right in the heart of our village, on Saturday June 24th - that’s TOMORROW is “Betson’s Lips”, a popular band who will be playing brilliant music - live from 8.30pm. Great food & even greater beer will be available to help the evening go with a swing, - or even a bump & a bang!. Go along and enjoy a super night- if the weather’s still shining, you could even sit in the garden, & enjoy the music from there!.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Busy as ever, our dedicated team members of our local outdoor bowls club continue to do well this year. Three more fixtures are arranged for this week beginning with Saturday June 24th when the team are ‘at home’ at their clubhouse grounds on Northiam Road, Staplecross. Their opponents are from Peasmarsh and this match will form part of the ‘Mermaid League’. Game No: 2 is to be played the following day, on Sunday June 25th and is an ‘away’ match at Ninfield. This game forms part of the ‘Rother League Tournament’ Our team are back on home soil for another match which will take place on Wednesday June 28th, and the opposing team this time will be Iden. This game starts at 6.15pm and again will form part of the ‘Mermaid League’. If you are in the vicinity, please pop along and support our local club as this is always most appreciated. For all further information on how to become more involved in this dedicated but friendly club, please contact Margaret (sec) at simmonsm@talktalk.net or Brian on 01580~830570 for all further details.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: In the scorching heat of the day-time, what better than an amble along the beach to cool off !. The members of the popular walking group, the Rother Ramblers, have arranged for two more walks for our enjoyment. Walk No:1 is planned for Saturday June 24th and is an 8 mile Cooden & Hope, circular meander, encompassing beach and fields. The meeting point is The Gorses, Cooden. OS EXP124. TQ710066. (SatNav TN39 3BS) at 10am. Parking will be on the road, as the car park only has a 2 hour limit. As usual, a picnic lunch is suggested. Your ‘walk leaders’ for this outing are to be Alison and Perry and you may contact them on: (mobile) 07969~025507 for all further details. Walk No: 2 is arranged to take place on Wednesday June 28th and is an 8.5 circular stroll from Stonegate to Wadhurst Park Lake and back !. The meeting point for this excursion is to be the Stonegate Village Hall car park. OS EXP136. TQ668285. (SatNav TN5 7DZ) again at 10am and again, a picnic lunch is suggested. Martin is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this trip and you may contact him on 01424~752793 for more details.

STAPLECROSS STOOLBALL CLUB: Keeping themselves busy is all part of the fun of being a member of our own local stoolball club and with three (3) matches arranged to take place this week, - ALL Home Games, - fitness should rank alongside of fun here. Match No:1 promises to be an exciting fixture as it is the ‘Staplecross Tournament’. This will take place on Sunday June 25th. commencing at 10am on the club’s home ground at the Playing Field, Northiam Road, Staplecross. Match No:2 is planned for Tuesday June 27th and the opposing team hail from Robertsbridge. The game will commence at 7pm. The final game for this week is arranged for Thursday June 29th and our team will be facing Icklesham, and the match will again start at 7pm. Spectators are always welcome and support from residents of our parish is particularly so. If you’d like more information on how to become more involved in this energetic but fascinating game, please either contact Pauline on 01580~830570 or contact www.sxstoolball on how to get started.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY SERVICE: That brilliant little Mobile Library van will be back trundling along our country lanes once more, as it continues with it’s full and busy schedule. This time the little white van will be visiting Ewhurst Green on Thursday June 29th The van is due to arrive at 10.40am and will be departing at 11.10am. - so please ensure that you don’t miss it. This is to be the second visit to this village, this month. There are so many things of interest within the portals of this wonderful and so far still free, Mobile Library Service vehicle,- so please come along and find out for yourself. With the vast array of services at your fingertips, Libraries are now certainly, more than just books.

STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: This great little social club hasn’t been mentioned for quite a while, so perhaps it’s time it was brought back into the limelight, so to speak, with a little update of some of their planned events, amenities and membership details. This local and very friendly little social club is based in Northiam Road, Staplecross, - right next to the Village Hall. With a few new committee members now bringing in new blood, therefore breathing new life into this club a new phase for this venue has begun. The club now has a number of activities already taking place. Every Friday, that popular English past-time ~ BINGO ~ is played here, with ‘eyes down’ at 8pm. Lucky winners have some good cash prizes to look forward to claiming along the way. Every first Saturday of the month, the Club have started having ‘Open Darts’ Competitions, which also offers cash prizes. This activity is proving to be popular and is going well. A ‘80’s Themed’ Disco Night is planned for Saturday July 15th with the music starting from 8pm. A big ‘Family Fun Day’ is also being planned for the Sunday August 27th -of the August Bank Holiday weekend, - further information to follow in due course. The Club doesn’t make a charge for the hire of the premises facilities for weddings, parties, committee’s, conferences, celebrations and other functions, - good to remember in these belt tightening times, perhaps. The club also has three (3) dart boards, three (3) snooker tables, one (1) pool table, a shove penny board as well as music always available. Yearly membership for this club is a mere £15:00 for adults; Senior Citizens & Juniors can take advantage of a half-price concession, bringing the cost for their membership fee down to £7:50 per year. For more information on this superb local social club, please contact Dawn (or any staff member) on 01580~830763. Please go along, join in the fun, become a member and support a great local social activity.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday June 25th. Trinity 2. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion (BCP). There will be NO SERVICE TODAY at St. Giles church, Bodiam but a church service will follow directly after at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross at 11.15am. This will also include Holy Communion (BCP). If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com or telephone number 01580~830203. For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin - email grannygoodwin@hotmail.com or telephone number 01580~830601. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. It’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future - and with the longer, warmer & brighter hours of daylight, many of these may be geared for us all to enjoy in our beautiful great outdoors. Please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf................Thank You.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BattleObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.