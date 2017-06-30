Staplecross

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: We have seen and heard some horrific and devastating stories on the news just recently showing human behaviour in all it’s aspects, not just in England, but all around the world.. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers have gone out to all those who have been on the receiving end of these atrocious acts of violence as well as to the innocent residents of the Grenfell Tower disaster. We all know that if we ourselves haven’t ever experienced traumas such as these, we can only offer sympathy and assistance as without personal experience, how can we do otherwise. The world is full of evil people, willing to do extremely cruel and wicked evil acts for reasons that the rest of us cannot fully comprehend. But the world is also full to over brimming with people, who in return for these acts, respond in ways beyond belief. The difference between these people is simple...Humanity. When people are in trouble, in any whatever situation, we all reach out to help in the best way we can. We do little acts of kindness, we open our hearts and our homes, to those in need and we show support in as many ways as possible.and endeavour to bring normality back as best we can, as quickly as we can and by doing so, show love, respect, tolerance and all the best parts that is humanity.

CHARITY COFFEE MORNING: Many residents of our community recently turned out in support of a very worthwhile little local charity event. I’m referring to the Coffee Morning, held on Thursday last (22nd) at St. James the Great church, in Ewhurst Green. People came from all around to show their support and to help raise funds for a top quality, state of the art, MRI Scanner at the Conquest Hospital, in nearby Hastings. Tables were laden with cakes, cookies and goodies of all shapes, sizes and flavours, and were very quickly either consumed with a delicious cup of coffee or tea, or were purchased to take home and enjoy at a later time. Annoyingly, I was unable to attend myself, but hubby enjoyed his ‘treat’ and remarked that this simple event showed just what communities could do for the good of others - He even treated us to a cream merinque each for our tea!. At the end of the day, when it had all been cleared up and away, and the money had all been counted, the princely sum of £870:00 had been received. But it doesn’t stop there... With additional monetary promises and the added benefits of ‘Gift Aid’ this sum promises to reach in excess of over £1000:00 - All this achieved in the space of a few hours of simply enjoying a cuppa of your choice a yummy cake amongst congenial company. Many grateful thanks must go to ALL those whoin whatever capacity, either; - baked, bought, donated, (cakes & coins) served the refreshments, cleared away, washed & put away. Without your help, none of this would have been possible nor the amazing success that it turned out to be... THANK YOU..

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Continuing with their hectic fixture list, the members of our local outdoor bowls club have three (3) more games to play this week. Sadly, two are ‘away’ games and one is a ‘home’ match. Beginning on Saturday July 1st, Our team will be’away’ at Westfield when they play their opponents in the Rother League Tournament. The following day, Sunday July 2nd. will find our team playing the ‘Mermaid Fling’ on their home ground at Northiam Road, Staplecross, The club’s third match of the week, will be another ‘away’ game when, on Wednesday July 5th our team will be at Hawkhurst, commencing at 6.15pm this match with also be part of the ‘Rother League Tournament. If you are in the vicinity, please pop along and support our local club as this is always most appreciated. For all further information on how to become more involved in this dedicated but friendly club, please contact Margaret (sec) at simmonsm@talktalk.net or Brian on 01580~830570 for all further details.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Yet again, another busy week when three (3) walks have been arranged for us all to enjoy if we so wish. Walk No:1 is arranged for Sunday July 2nd. and is rather ‘close to home’, which is of course, an advantage. This walk is a 7.5 mile meander of the fields and woods around Netherfield. The meeting point will be Netherfield. OS EXP124. TQ723184. (SatNav TN33 9PX) at the usual time of 10.00am. The ‘walk notes’ state there will be some stiles and some ‘ups & downs’. As normal, a picnic lunch is suggested. Mary is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this outing and you may contact her on: 01424~753730 or mobile: 07785~926598 for more details. Walk No:2 is planned for Wednesday July 5th and is a 10 mile meander exploring the ‘Hills & Bottoms NW of Woodingdean. The meeting place will be the free car park, off the B2123 - at the east end of Norton Drive, Woodingdean. OS EXP.122/OL11. TQ355063. (SatNav BN2 6NT) again at 10.00am. The walking notes state Dogs are welcome, There will be views over the Downs and coast. Some hills,steep in parts. and of course, the picnic lunch, as usual. Wil is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this excursion and you may contact him on: 01797~260417 or mobile: 07801~189747 for more information. Last but certainly, not least is Walk No:3. This is arranged for Thursday July 6th and is an EVENING WALK of just 5 miles. This will be a Winchelsea circular stroll, via Icklesham. The meeting place will be that of outside the public toilets inWinchelsea. OS EXP.125. TQ904172. (SatNavTN36 4EP) at 6.30pm. These evening walks, especially after a hot sunny day are a pleasure to enjoy and the walk notes state that it will be undulating, with some stiles. A further enticement, - if any is needed - will be the pub stop at The Queens Head, Icklesham for crisps & drinks !. Carol (C) is to be the ‘walk leader’ for this stroll and you may contact her on: 01797~690788 for all further information.

STAPLECROSS STOOLBALL CLUB: Just one fixture this week and sadly, that is to be an ‘away’ match. This is to take place on Tuesday July 4th, when our local team will travel to Crowhurst for a match that will begin at 7.00pm. Spectators are always welcome and support from residents of our parish is particularly so. If you’d like more information on how to become more involved in this energetic but fascinating game, please either contact Pauline on 01580~830570 or contact www.sxstoolball on how to get started.

TALK AT ST. JAMES: A treat is in store for all those within the community who remember Daphne McIlroy setting off on her sponsored walk earlier this spring (13-20 May) when this amazing lady began her walk from Chester Cathedral all the way to Lichfield Cathedral ~ known as ‘the Two Saints Way’~ all 92 miles of it !. Accompanied by her faithful four legged friend, “Shadow” and a friend Chris Holden, Daphne, who was a close friend of Judy and Gordon Winchester did this walk to raise funds for the ‘Hospice in the Weald’ and in memory of our much loved friend and vicar the Reverend Gordon Winchester. The Hospice cared for Gordon during his last weeks and this walk was undertaken in honour and appreciation of the quality of their care of and for him. If you would like to remember Gordon, and donate to a good cause, you can do so via the just Giving website using the name Daphne McIlroy for reference or you can sign a sponsorship form which you’ll find at St. James the Great church, Ewhurst Green. This interesting and very descriptive talk will be given at St. James the Great on Tuesday July 4th beginning at 7.00pm. and promises to be rather entertaining. Everyone is most welcome to attend and we look forward to seeing new faces as well as old friends.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY SERVICE: Once more, we look forward to welcoming the little Mobile Library Service as the van, carrying all the exciting goodies on board, wends it’s way through our little country lanes on it’s way to our outlying rural communities. This will be the first of two visits for the month of July in this area. The little van will first call to Staplecross, on Thursday July 6th. where it will park in Cricketers Field, between 1.40pm and 2.10pm. Following on from that session, it will then meander down to Cripps Corner, - where it now uses the car park of the ‘Direct Recovery Yard between 2.20pm and 2.45pm. This venue is on the Battle Road, just over the bridge, toward Swailes Green. The residents of this little hamlet can then avail themselves of this vital and much needed service. Please do still make as much use of the facilities on board when the van visits your areas. The Library is about more than just books, so please come along and see for yourself and help keep this service going for the benefit of all who live in our outlying rural areas and perhaps, cannot always easily access the Main Branch facilities.

THE CROSS INN; Another great event is planned to take place at this popular village pub, at the heart of our community. This will be in the form of a Family Fun Day and is planned for Saturday July 8th. Lot’s of things will be happening here, including live music, from 2.pm ‘til 8.pm, with real ales - at the bar, bouncy castle, many stalls to tempt you and a raffle in aid of the Heart Foundation. There is also to be a craft tent, and if you’d like to reserve a table (at a cost of £10:00 per table) in the tent, please contact Doreen - or any member of staff here, on 01580~830217. This annual Fun-Filled Family Day, promises to be another great day out for everyone, so come & join us here.

EWHURST GREEN VILLAGE B.B.Q. This brilliant and thoroughly enjoyable family event will soon be upon us. Organised to take place on SATURDAY JULY 15th. from 5.00pm this is always a fantastic event with a succulent hog roast, - Live music - Fabulous Raffle and, of course, a Licensed Bar. All of this evening’s entertainment will be held this year, at the Arthur Herdman Pavilion, Ewhurst Green, TN32 5TB. Tickets for this very popular, happy and friendly occasion, costing £12:00 per adult ticket,- with children’s (aged between 6-12 years) at £6:00 ticket, are selling fast. Entry to this fun filled family event, will be by ticket only, so don’t leave it too long or it will be too late !. So please telephone either Dave Perkins on 01580-830469 or Glenys via email:glenysgriffiths@btinternet.com or on 01580-830491 for all further information and/or to reserve your ticket. Also check out herdmanassociationweebly.com for more details. It promises to be another great evening.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday July 2nd. Trinity 3. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion. A Family Service at St. Giles church Bodiam will follow directly after at 11.15 am. This will include Holy Communion. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals,then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters telephone: 01580~830203 - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin on 01580~830601 or via email at grannygoodwin@hotmail.com Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra free coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future, as the long school summer holidays will soon be upon us, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank You.

