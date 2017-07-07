COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: Within our community, there are always ‘special’ people who are willing to ‘lend a hand’ or sponsor an event or actually just say “Yes” when asked to take part in a fundraising event. One such event took place last Thursday (29th) when a ‘local lass’ agreed to undertake rather a madcap event for the ‘Friends of the Wisdom Hospice’ in order to help raise not just much needed funds, but also awareness of this amazing hospice. The ‘event’ was in the form of a “Fire Walk”, where ordinary men, women and teenagers, undertook to ‘walk through a path of scorching hot coals of fire’. This fund-raising event took place in the specially segregated car park grounds of the Innovation Centre, Chatham. - Mad, do I hear you say ? Well I wouldn’t have done it, but dozens of people braver than me did. This event took part in the grounds of the Innovation Centre, in Chatham, where the flames of the ‘fire walk’, and the temperatures of such, exceeding 900 degrees- could be seen burning brightly from afar.The atmosphere here was electric, the camaraderie was extraordinary and the excitement of both the audience and the participants was even more so. The support for all those taking part was amazing, especially from ‘those in charge’!, All participants had to go through a long & vigorous briefing beforehand for both the mental and physical aspect, not forgetting the safety element. Not one person elected to stand down at any time, in fact most of them wanted to do it again ! Hundreds of pounds were raised that evening, because a few caring people elected to do something to help make a difference to some-one less fortunate than themselves, and I’m so proud to say that ‘the local lass’ amongst them, was my own daughter Kirsty Stevens from Staplecross. Well Done, Lovey - you were a star - and thank you for the few extra grey hairs I can definitely blame you for !

JONTY & JAM: Another local and well known resident is taking to the stage at ‘JAM on the Marsh Festival’ - not once, - but twice this summer. His first appearance will be on Saturday July 8th at 3.00pm at St. Mary the Virgin, St. Mary in the Marsh. (Postcode TN29 0BX) where he will recite his sequence of poems “The Journey Back”. Many of you may not be aware that back in 1964, Jonty was detained by the South African security police and held in solitary confinement for 2 long months, on apparent suspicion of being involved in the African Resistance Movement, - but actually more because he was the then President & voice of the ‘anti-apartheid National Union of South African Students. Almost 30 years later, Jonty returned to South Africa and recorded the experience in “The Journey Back”, a ‘travel book in verse’. Interspersed between these poems, Peter Fields will be playing Corelli’s variations known as “La Folia”. Peter will be bringing the musical notes alive using Jonty’s own violin which was made by the Brothers Carcassi, in Florence, way back in 1751. This is to be a FREE EVENT, with a collection on behalf of the Hantam Community Education Trust, in the Karoo .Please go along and listen to this magical event, it promises to be truly uplifting.

EWHURST & BODIAM PARISH NEWS: Most of our community are already aware that from September this year, Liz Moore, our fantastic Parish News Editor is stepping down from this role and will be handing the reins over to another very talented local lady- Linda Stevens. Many of us already know Linda and we all would like to say “Thank You” to taking on this mantle, therefore continuing the superb work already in place, and we wish her well in her new venture. Sadly, however, Sally Bowles, who thus far, has been doing an amazing job of Sub-Editing, now finds that due to other pressing engagements, she is unable to continue in this role. Sally, however will continue to be the Chief Distributor of Ewhurst Parish. So --- Parish News is now looking for a new Sub-Editor and if you fancy yourself in this role and would like to volunteer, Linda would truly love to hear from you. Please contact her either by email: lindastevens@hotmail.co.uk or telephone: 01580~830708. YOUR ‘PARISH NEWS’ NEEDS YOU !

STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY: This email plea came to me early last week, and rather than give you all an edified version here is the plea in it’s entirety: ~ “This is an early call for extra volunteers and helpers for our Bonfire Night event – as you know, this is always held on the last Saturday in October (28th October this year) in Staplecross. Every year, we have a dedicated group of people who put in time and effort to make sure that all the preparations for the event are made in good time; that the event runs smoothly on the night; and who then clear it all away again afterwards. We pride ourselves on our Bonfire Night being one of the best village bonfire nights and we want it to continue for a long time to come. However, in these uncertain times, we are facing more and more requirements from the authorities and emergency services and our insurers, as to how we organise and manage our event. This challenge is getting harder and harder for our usual group of helpers to meet, as we become thinly stretched across more and more tasks. So this is an appeal to our community – there are almost 1000 people living in this parish – if we could find 10 or 20 more people willing to help ‘behind the scenes’ on Bonfire Night, it would make a huge difference to our workload and how well we can run our event. If this is the only thing you do for us during the year, we would be extremely grateful.

So what types of volunteers are we looking for ?

Marquee / fencing erectors (from 9am to 12pm Saturday)

Car parking marshals for car park field (from 5.30pm to 7pm Saturday)

Road closure marshals either at Cripps Corner, Northiam Road or in the village (from 7pm to 10pm Saturday)

Food stall helpers serving burgers / hot dogs (from 5.30pm to 9.30pm Saturday)

Marshals to walk with the procession (from 6.30pm to 8.30pm Saturday)

Gate attendants to collect entrance fee / carry out bag searches (from 7pm to 9pm Saturday)

Litter pickers for Sunday morning (from 9am to 11am Sunday)

Marquee / fencing disassemblers (from 9am to 12pm Sunday)

As you can see, many of the roles would only require 2 or 3 hours of your time in total – so that you could potentially still enjoy time with friends and family on the night too. No particular experience is needed for any of these roles. So if you think you can help, please let us know on : Email - enquiries@esbs.org.uk, or via our Facebook page @ESBonfireSociety, or on 01580 830515. We would like people to sign up as soon as possible so we know where we still need support”. - So there you have it. - This event is a tremendous activity for our parish. We are only a small village and this torchlight procession and gigantic bonfire draws crowds from miles around and provides hours of fun for everyone. Please do what you can to help this local bonfire society continue to amaze & delight us all. Don’t forget, all the monies raised at this & their previous functions all go towards their chosen local charities and local good causes, ~ so everyone benefits. Do help.

THE CROSS INN - FAMILY DAY: Just a gentle reminder of a great event that is planned by ‘THE CROSS INN’ for Saturday July 8th - that’s TOMORROW!. This will be in the form of a Family Fun Day and lot’s of things will be happening here, including live music, from 2.pm ‘til 8.pm, with real ales - at the bar, bouncy castle, many stalls to tempt you and a raffle in aid of the Heart Foundation. There is also to be a craft tent, and if you’d like to reserve a table (at a cost of £10:00 per table) in the tent, please contact Doreen - or any member of staff here, on 01580~830217. This annual Fun-Filled Family Day, promises to be another great day out for everyone, so come & join us here. You may also like to be reminded that the next ‘QUIZ NIGHT’ to take place in this popular and very friendly pub, situated in the heart of the village will be on Wednesday July 19th beginning at 7.30pm. The cost of the tables are to be £6:50 per person - including a superb supper. - again please contact Doreen or just pop in & book it!.

EWHURST GREEN VILLAGE B.B.Q. : This brilliant and thoroughly enjoyable family event will soon be upon us and tickets are selling out fast for this popular event. Organised to take place on SATURDAY JULY 15th. from 5.00pm this is always a fantastic event with a succulent hog roast, - Live music - Fabulous Raffle and, of course, a Licensed Bar. All of this evening’s entertainment will be held this year, at the Arthur Herdman Pavilion, Ewhurst Green, TN32 5TB. Tickets for this very popular, happy and friendly occasion, costing £12:00 per adult ticket,- with children’s (aged between 6-12 years) at £6:00 ticket, are being snapped up at a great rate of knots as it is such a fabulous event for people of all ages to go to. Entry to this fun filled family event, will be by ticket only, so don’t leave it too long or it will be too late !. So please telephone either Dave Perkins on 01580-830469 or Glenys via email:glenysgriffiths@btinternet.com or on 01580-830491 for all further information and/or to reserve your ticket. For more details, also check out herdmanassociationweebly.com - It promises to be another great evening.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Another busy week ahead for the members of this popular outdoor bowld club as they have four (4) fixtures to contend with this week. Sadly 3 of the games are ‘away’ games with just one at ‘home’ this time. Match No:1 is for Saturday July 8th with an away game at Hellingly. Tuesday July 11th finds our team away at Wadhurst for game no:2 and Thursday July 13th sees the club in St. Leonards with the last of the ‘away’ matches for this week. This match will form part of the ‘Mermaid Tournament. Last, but certainly not least, the team return home for a match on Saturday July 15th when our club will face Ninfield and this game will form part of the Rother League Tournament. If you are in the vicinity, please pop along and support our local club as this is always most appreciated. For all further information on how to become more involved in this dedicated but friendly club, please contact Margaret (sec) at simmonsm@talktalk.net or Brian on 01580~830570 for all further details.

STAPLECROSS STOOLBALL CLUB: A busy week as well, for this sporting club as they also have a full itinerary, but sadly, they’re all ‘away’ fixtures. On Sunday July 9th our team will play in the Civil Service Tournament at Polegrove venue with play commencing at 10.30am. Tuesday July 11th will find the club facing Ashburnham for their second ‘away’ game beginning at 6.45pm. The week will culminate on Thursday July 13th for the last of their away matches when their opponents will be Pett, this game will start at 7.00pm. Spectators are always welcome and support from residents of our parish is particularly so and the4se matches are fairly close at hand, to drop by and show your support. If you’d like more information on how to become more involved in this energetic but fascinating game, please either contact Pauline on 01580~830570 or contact www.sxstoolball on how to get started.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: More treats in store for all those who fancy a meander in and around our beautiful countryside, - especially at this time of the year. Walk No: 1 is arranged for Sunday July 9th and is an 8.5 mile walk of Falmer and the lost village of Balsdean. The meeting point is the Falmer pond, of the A27. OS EXP122. TQ354087. (SatNav BN1 9BP) at 10.00am. The ‘walk notes’ state ‘From the A27 take the sliproad, B2123 to Falmer & Rottingdean, turn left at the mini roundabout, then left at the traffic lights to Falmer South’. This is a stile-less downland walk, passing through the site of the lost village of Balsdean. As usual, a picnic lunch is suggested. Adrian is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this outing and you may contact him on 01273~514336 or mobile: 07729~861854 for more details. Walk No: 2 is planned to take place on Tuesday

July 11th and is to be ‘the Breakfast Walk’ consisting of an 5.5 mile stroll around The Moor area, Hawkhurst. The meeting point is to be The Moor, Hawkhurst. OS EXP136. TQ756296. (SatNav TN18 4NX) at the early time of 6.30AM. The ‘walk notes’ state that parking will be road-side, around The Moor, where you can, but PLEASE REMEMBER the early hour, - and keep noise to a minimum. Please respect the residents and park prettily. Upon completion of this little walk, it’s suggested that a short drive to The Fish Farm for breakfast should follow. A good incentive for any one !. Rita & Lionel are to be your ‘walk leaders’ for this excursion and you may contact them on 01424~752452 for all further information. Walk No: 3 is of larger mileage and therefore duration and this is organised to take place on Saturday July 15th and will be a 12 mile circular wander through Winchelsea, Peasmarsh and Camber Castle. The meeting point is to be the public toilet units in Winchelsea. OS EXP125. TQ904172. (SatNav TN36 4EP) once more at 10.00am. Again, as normal, a picnic lunch is suggested. John (P) is to be your ‘walk Leader’ and you may contact him on (mobile) 07867~918771 for more information.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL: Just to keep you all informed and to invite you along to the July monthly meeting of your local Parish Council. This will take place on Thursday July 13th at 7.30pm and will be held this month in the Arthur Herdman Pavilion, Village Street, Ewhurst Green. This, like all council meetings, is open to the public, so please come along and have you say. Tell us about your concerns and talk to us about what you want to happen - or not happen - within our community. Put your questions to all levels of local government as representatives from Rother District Council and East Sussex County Council will hopefully, also be in attendance. We are always working hard on your behalf so please come and tell us how we’re doing and how we can improve, and how we can make living within this parish a happier and better place for us all.

STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: . This local and very friendly little social club is based in Northiam Road, Staplecross, - right next to the Village Hall. With a few new committee members now bringing in new blood, therefore breathing new life into this club a new phase for this venue has begun. The club now has a number of activities already taking place. Every Friday, that popular English past-time ~ BINGO ~ is played here, with ‘eyes down’ at 8.00pm. Lucky winners have some good cash prizes to look forward to claiming along the way. Every first Saturday of the month, the Club have started having ‘Open Darts’ Competitions, which also offers cash prizes. This activity is proving to be popular and is going well. A ‘80’s Themed’ Disco Night is planned for Saturday July 15th with the music starting from 8.00pm. To find out more about this brilliant event - and any of the others planned for the near future, please contact Dawn or Bill on 01580~830763 - evenings only - or via their email at: dawnwarner62@hotmail.com - or just pop into the club. You’ll always be very welcome.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday July 9th. Trinity 4. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion.(BCP) A Morning Praise Service at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross will follow directly after at 11.15 am. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Giles church, Bodiam. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters telephone: 01580~830203 - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin on 01580~830601 or via email at grannygoodwin@hotmail.com Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra free coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future, as the long school summer holidays will soon be upon us, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank You.

