COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: JAM ON THE MARSH- You may recall last week, that I advised you of a local resident, Jonty Driver who was participating in this event. He is to make a second appearance here on Saturday July 15th at 3.00pm, - THAT’S TOMORROW - when he will be joining the well known soprano, Joanna Slater and pianist Gawain Douglas, in a magical rendition of a dozen songs from our most famous bard ~ William Shakespeare. Jonty will introduce, narrate and give contextual background to the songs. Did you know that Shakespeare’s plays include some fifty songs, some incidental whilst others are integral to the plot. All of them are wonderful words and songs; being mysterious, hilarious, thoughtful, funny, witty and wise, but above all magical. Tickets are £10:00 adults with free entry for under 18’s. and the place to catch this event is at St. George’s church, Ivyhouse. TN29 0AL. This event is always packed with fun, music, art, theatre & bugs!....please contact www.jamconcert.org or Box Office 0800~988~7984 for tickets, programme, or all further information.

STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: Just to remind you all that an ‘80’s Themed’ Disco Night is planned for Saturday July 15th that’s another TOMORROW date, -with the music starting from 8.00pm. To find out more about this brilliant event - and any of the others planned for the near future, please contact Dawn or Bill on 01580~830763 - evenings only - or via their email at: dawnwarner62@hotmail.com - or just pop into the club. You’ll always be very welcome.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Slowing down the pace a little this week, with only two matches to play, are the members of this popular outdoor bowls club, but their skill and dedication always remain in place. Match No:1 will take place on Sunday July 16th but sadly, is an ‘away’ game against Tenterden. This match will form part of the ‘Mermaid League’ Tournament. Happily, our teams will be back ‘at home’ when they play Northiam on Wednesday July 19th at their own grounds, in Northiam Road, Staplecross. This match will commence at 6.00pm and will also form part of the ‘Mermaid League’. If you are in the vicinity, please pop along and support our local club as this is always most appreciated. For all further information on how to become more involved in this dedicated but friendly club, please contact Margaret (sec) at simmonsm@talktalk.net or Brian on 01580~830570 for all further details.

STAPLECROSS STOOLBALL CLUB: Also a slower week as well for this sporting club as they only have one (1) match to play, and which sadly is also an ‘away’ fixture. On Tuesday July 18th, our team will travel to Brightling, for their game with play commencing at 7.00pm. Spectators are always welcome and support from residents of our parish is particularly so, if you are in the vicinity, please come along and show your support for our local team. If you’d like more information on how to become more involved in this energetic but fascinating game, please either contact Pauline on 01580~830570 or contact www.sxstoolball on how to get started.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB: Once more the members of this little Dining Group will be meeting on Wednesday July 19th at 12.30pm. in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross. As stated before, new members (of 50 years young and over!) are always warmly welcomed, to help keep this very simplistic, ‘no fuss - no frills’ social group from becoming just another sad village reminder of yet another lost activity. On the menu this month is to be ‘Chicken in a Porcini Sauce’ with all the usual trimmings and of course, fresh seasonal vegetables, locally sourced wherever possible. The dessert to follow, again another firm favourite will be ‘Bannoffi Pie’. Yummy ! -followed by tea or coffee. All this, for the miserly sum of £6:00 per person. If this is not to your taste - or dietary needs - then please let the organisers know, and an alternative meal can be provided for you, so please reserve your place as soon as possible. The monthly menu’s are always very varied, delicious, plentiful, reasonable and freshly cooked and with no clearing up or washing up involved, there’s really no reason for you not to come & be a part of it. -- so no excuses. ‘Rules’ are few & far between, - you have to be ‘of a certain age’,- and promise, whenever possible to attend each month - this avoids unnecessary wastage in food, time, money and energy - so important in this day and age, when economy matters. You don’t even have to live within the parish as many of our valued diners come from outside our villages. Also, you don’t have to have lived in the community for a generation or more, before you are ‘entitled’ to join. This means that if you have recently moved into the parish, in any of our three villages, then this could be just the opportunity you need to make new contacts, colleagues and of course, new friends. So please, just give the two organisers a ring - Sally on 01580~830000 or Dennis on 01580~830816 for all further details and to make your reservation. Please come along and support us, and you’ll very soon be a highly regarded and much valued member of this lovely, sociable dining group.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Only one (1) walk for us to enjoy this week and that is an 8.5 circular stroll around the Brede Valley & Udimore. Arranged to take place on Wednesday July 19th. the meeting place will be at Winchelsea Railway station. OS EXP124. TQ900183. (SatNav TN36 4JX at the usual time of 10.00am. This area is always a delightful place to visit at any time of the year and with a picnic lunch to enjoy amongst lovely vistas, why not give it some consideration. Your ‘walk leaders’ are to be Rita & Clive and you may contact them on: 01424~882674 or mobile:07969 ~ 446867 for all further information.

The CROSS INN: “Quiz Night” - Last chance reminder for you all to enjoy the hospitality of ‘Mine Host’ & his merry staff of ‘The Cross Inn’, when they hold what promises to be another great evening’s entertainment for everyone. This will be in the form of those popular events, that of a pub ‘QUIZ NIGHT’ and will take place in this popular and very friendly pub, situated in the heart of the village on Wednesday July 19th beginning at 7.30pm. Friendly rivalry will abound, no doubt, but only in the best possible taste - so why not come along and be a part of it. The cost of the tables are to be £6:50 per person - including a superb supper. To book a table, or to find out what else is in the pipeline please contact Doreen or any member of staff on: 01580~830217 or just pop in & book it!.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY SERVICE: That brilliant little Mobile Library van will be back trundling along our country lanes once more, as it continues with it’s full and busy schedule. This time the little white van will be visiting Ewhurst Green on Thursday July 20th The van is due to arrive at 10.40am and will be departing at 11.10am. This is to be the only visit of this important, free service to this village this month - so please ensure that you don’t miss it. There are so many things of interest within the portals of this wonderful and so far still free, Mobile Library Service vehicle,- so please come along and find out for yourself. With the vast array of services at your fingertips, Libraries are now certainly, more than just books.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday July 16th. Trinity 5. at 9.30am.This service will include Holy Communion. A Service at St. Giles church Bodiam will follow directly after at 11.15 am. This will also include Holy Communion.(BCP) There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters telephone: 01580~830203 - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin on 01580~830601 or via email at grannygoodwin@hotmail.com Help in some way is always at hand and

always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you - it’s of interest to us. It’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future as the long school summer holidays burst upon us, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. Thank You.

