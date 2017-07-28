COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: Last week I gave a synopsis of the recent Ewhurst Green Resident’s Association Bi-Annual Bar-B-Q event that was held at the delightful venue of the Arthur Herdman Playing Field. I have a little more news for you, as following the counting up of the pennies, the Association Treasurer, Mr Brian Havill is pleased to announce that this ever popular event raised over a £1000:00 which will be put to very good use as the Association use the monies raised here to all go to local good causes. Isn’t this great news...the people who attended, all had a wonderful time and at the end of the day, ~ other people will benefit by all the generosity shown here. ‘Winners all round!’.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Just two (2) walks planned for us this week, both different, both delightful. Walk No:1 is arranged for Saturday July 29th and is a 10 mile circular walk being of mixed Downland and Woodland. The meeting point is East Dean car park. OS EXP.123. TV557978. (SatNav BN20 m0DA at the usual time of 10.00am. The ‘walking notes’ state this walk comprises of moderate ‘ups & downs’. As usual, a picnic lunch is suggested. Liz is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this outing and you may contact her on 01424~732242 or mobile: 07904~504915 for more information. Walk No: 2 is arranged for Wednesday August 2nd and this is an 8.5 circular stroll of Little Horsted and Isfield. The meeting point will be the car park adjacent to Little Horsted school, - off A26 Uckfield to Lewes road. OS EXP.123. TQ472184. (SatNav TN22 5TS again at 10.00am. The ‘walking notes state ‘turn off the A22 onto the A26 and then take the narrow road on the left, past the church. The car park is at the end of this road.’ Once more a picnic lunch is suggested. Martin is to be your ‘walk leader’ on this occasion and you may contact him on 01424~752793 for more details.

STAPLECROSS STOOLBALL CLUB: As this short summer playing season edges towards their finale, the team of this fascinating and energetic sport have two matches to play during this week. Match No: 1 will take place on Sunday July 30th and is an ‘away’ game at Crowhurst when our team will take part in the Crowhurst Tournament. This will commence at 10.30am. A day or so later, on Tuesday August 1st our team will be hosts to a visiting team from Hooe. Playing on their home ground at the Staplecross Playing Field, Northiam Road, Staplecross this match will commence at 6,45pm.and as it’s at home, it could be just the opportunity to not only pop along and cheer on our side, but may enable you to find out how to become more involved in this energetic sport. So please do come along and support our local team, who knows - you could be playing with them next year !.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Back to just two fixtures this week, as the teams head into their final last months of the season.

Unfortunately, both matches are ‘away’ games, but these are not so far away as to make it impossible for you to go along and support them if you wish, or are able to do so. Match no:1 will take place on Sunday July 30th and is at Pett. This will also form part of ‘The Mermaid League’ Tournament. Taking us into the penultimate month, the team will travel to Fairlight on Tuesday August 1st when they play their opponents in another round of ‘the Mermaid League’ Tournament here. For all further information on how to become more involved in this dedicated but friendly club, please contact Margaret (sec) at simmonsm@talktalk.net or Brian on 01580~830570 for all further details.

OUT & ABOUT: Information regarding a neighbouring village musical event set amongst historic and acoustic surroundings, has been sent to me to pass on these details in order to entice you to attend. This shouldn’t be a difficult task as it seems a delightful event to look forward to enjoying. Tomasin Trezise is returning to Sedlescombe on Sunday August 27th.2017 where - along with the brilliant tenor Paul Hopwood, - will perform ‘Opera Favourites’. This will take place within the beautiful setting of St. John the Baptist church, in Sedlescombe. Tickets for this event are priced at just £10:00 with a welcome reception from 6.00pm. The programme will include many firm favourites from the ever popular operas such as: “La Boheme”; “Carmen”; “Turandot”; “La Traviata”; and many others. To reserve your tickets and for more information please contact 01424~870258. This is a fund-raising event in aid of ‘Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust’ and your support would be much appreciated.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday July 30th.S Trinity 7. at 9.30am. This service will also offer Holy Communion. There will be NO SERVICES at BOTH St. Giles church, Bodiam AND St. Mark’s church, Staplecross on this day. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters telephone: 01580~830203 - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin on 01580~830601 or via email at grannygoodwin@hotmail.com Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you - it’s of interest to us. It’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future as the long school summer holidays are now upon us, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank You.

