COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: ‘All’s quiet on the Parish Front’ - or at least that is what appears to be happening within our community at this present time, and therefore, this column will be a rather ‘short & sweet’ offering for this week. This is normally due to the summer recess taking place, - with our schools, factories and other work places closing for their summer vacation- as well as families taking their longed for - & well earned holidays, Many residents hopefully, will be taking advantage of all the many exciting and interesting events that are now taking place throughout our area ~ including those planned for over the August Bank Holiday week-end ~ as the choice is very wide & varied and often makes for a simple and delightful day trip without all the hassle of planning and packing for a longer trip away. Whatever you decide to do during these forthcoming weeks, whether you are at home or away, indoors or out, make the most of the light, warm, dry - and finger’s crossed - sunny days ahead and just enjoy the day.

STAPLECROSS WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Just to remind you all that the NEXT gathering for this very friendly and diverse ladies group, booked to take place on Tuesday September 5th will be meeting at the NEW VENUE which is the VILLAGE HALL, Northiam Road, Staplecross. Commencing at 2.30pm our guest speaker, to help launch our new rendezvous here, will be Brigadier Hugh Willing, and he will be talking to us about the intriguing “Frankincense Trail”. So whether you are a long time resident or a new-comer to our parish, - do come along and see what this W.I. is all about, what we do what we can do and what we can offer you. Nowadays, it certainly isn’t “Jam & Jerusalem”. You don’t even have to reside within the parish, many of our members come from other areas - but all will be given a very warm welcome, so come along and give us a try.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Still busy with their summer fixtures, the dedicated members of our local outdoor bowls club have three (3) more games to play this week. Match No:1 will be on Saturday August 19th. and this will be an ‘away’ game where our team will travel to Rotherfield to face their opponents, The following day, Sunday August 20th.for Match No:2 - our team are back home at their own immaculate ground on Northiam Road, Staplecross, where they will play Cranbrook. Match no:3 is an ‘away’ game, planned for Wednesday August 23rd. when our team will now travel to Cross in Hand. For all further information on how to become more involved, in this dedicated but friendly club,- or indeed on how to start playing, please contact Margaret (sec) at simmonsm@talktalk.net or telephone Brian on 01580~830570 for all further details.

STAPLECROSS STOOLBALL CLUB: You may recall that last week, I advised you of the final matches for this superb sports club. Well, -- two (2) games have been re-arranged so we get to enjoy watching this energetic game for a short while longer. Both of these matches sadly, are ‘away’ games, but are not too far to travel if you wish to go along & support our local team. Match No:1 ~ re-arranged for Sunday August 20th, will be in Icklesham, where our team will be found playing against a team there, this match will commence at 6.45pm. Match No:2 has been re-arranged to be played on Thursday August 27th. and here our team will be at Catsfield to play their opponents, - again this will commence at 6.45pm. As these venues are rather close by, you may still be able to go along and show your support for our village club if you wish. This is always greatly appreciated & helps boost morale, which in turn helps our team along, so good for all concerned ! Thank you to all members of the Staplecross Stoolball Club for providing us all with an insight into this fast & fascinating sport. Whether you win or lose, it has always been a pleasure to watch you all out on the turf and we look forward to seeing you play once more in 2018. If you’d like more information on how to become more involved in this energetic but fascinating game, either by playing or just helping out somewhere,- and help is always appreciated, please either contact Pauline on 01580~830570 or contact www.sxstoolball on how to get started.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Come rain or shine, fair weather or foul, these dedicated members of our local walking group are determined NOT to let the unpredictable and unreliable weather of ours prevent them from exploring and enjoying our beautiful countryside from a lesser known angle. Two more walks are arranged for our pleasure this week. Walk No:1 is planned for Saturday August 19th and is an 8 mile circular stroll incorporating country air and sea breezes! - allowing you to enjoy the best of both worlds!. The meeting point is West St. Leonards Gardens, Marine sea front car park. OS EXO124. TQ789087. (SatNav TN38 0BX) at 10.15am. The ‘walk notes state -”buses No:99 or 98 Hastings/Bexhill passes start. As usual a picnic lunch is suggested. Janet will be your ‘walk leader’ for this walk and you may contact her on 01424~420570 for more details. Walk No:2 is organised to take place on Wednesday August 23rd. and is an 8,5 mile meander of Linton to Chart Sutton. The meeting place is the Chart Sutton car park. OS EXP136. TQ754501. (SatNavME17 4AW) at the usual time of 10.00am. The ;walking notes here state - the car park is on the RIGHT of the A229, going north, just beyond the church. Once again, a picnic lunch is suggested. Rita and Lionel are to be your ‘walk leaders’ on this occasion and you may contact them on 01424~752452 for all further information.

MUSIC FOR A SUMMER EVENING: This is a gentle reminder of a delightful summer evening’s programme of beautiful music sung by the well known and popular Tomasin Trezise. Returning to Sedlescombe on Sunday August 27th.2017 where - along with the brilliant tenor Paul Hopwood, Tomasin will perform ‘Opera Favourites’. This will take place within the beautiful setting of St. John the Baptist church, in Sedlescombe. Tickets for this event which are priced at just £10:00 are - not surprisingly - selling out fast, and will begin with a welcome reception from 6.00pm. The programme will include many firm favourites from the ever popular operas such as: ‘ O Soave Fanciulla” from Puccini’s ‘La Boheme’; - “Nessun Dorma” from Puccini’s ‘Turandot;- “The Brindisi from Verdi’s ‘La Traviata’; - The “ Habanere” from Bizet’s ‘Carmen and many others. To reserve your tickets and for more information please contact 01424~870258 or 01424~870344. This is a fund-raising event in aid of ‘Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust’ and your support would be much appreciated.

E.S.B. GARDEN SOCIETY: Just a little ‘nudge ‘ to remind you all of the forthcoming “Flower, Fruit & Vegetable” show which will be taking place in the Village Hall, Staplecross on Saturday September 2nd. This is the final show for 2017, so please consider entering a class -or 2- or more !- as there is a great variety to choose from, not just as the title suggest, but there are ‘Home Produce’ and a great selection of ‘Handicraft’ classes to also consider. Schedules can be obtained from our village shop or better still, - talk to our Show Secretaries: ~ Pam at telephone: 01580~881839 or email pamunderhill@gmail.com or Maggie at telephone 01580~830041 or email staydownonthefarm@gmail.com who will give you a much better insight into how to enter a class and what to do. Late entries, on the morning of the show, will be accepted at the Show Secretaries discretion. We do hope you will consider entering a class, but if not exhibiting, then do please come along and support the Show. Pop in to admire the gorgeous displays, take in the intoxicating scent of an English Summer garden, peruse the little stalls, perhaps purchase a plant for your own garden, or a raffle ticket, or just enjoy a lovely cuppa with a biscuit or a slice of cake and relax a while. It’ll be well worth it !.

DATE FOR YOUR DIARY: STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL COMMITTEE- MAMMOTH JUMBLE SALE ~ The date for this eagerly awaited and very popular event is Saturday September 9th. The place, naturally, is the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross and will begin at 2.00pm. As always, they will be lots & lots of ‘stuff’ on offer, so make a note of the date & time, bring big bags and come a grab yourself a bargain. ‘Donations’ may be brought to the hall from 9.30am onwards or if this could present a problem for you, then please contact either Alastair on 01580~ 830245, or Anne on 01580~831881 or any member of the committee who will do their best to solve this dilemma. As always, there will be a cake stall, a raffle and the very necessary refreshment counter. For any further information on the above Fund-Raising event please contact the above. See you there !.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday August 20th.Trinity 10. at 9.30am.This service will include Holy Communion. A Service at St. Giles church Bodiam will follow directly after at 11.15 am. This will also include Holy Communion.(BCP) There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters telephone: 01580~830203 - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin on 01580~830601 or via email at grannygoodwin@hotmail.com Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you - it’s of interest to us. It’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future, during and even AFTER the long school summer holidays, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank you.

