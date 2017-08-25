Staplecross

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEW: PARISH NEWS~ NEW EDITOR. Many of you will recall either by reading or by word of mouth, the news that from the month of September 2017, there will be a new Editor of the Ewhurst & Bodiam Parish News. Our new ‘guardian angel’ will be LINDA STEVENS, who is already a well known and much respected member of our parish community and I would like to take this opportunity, through this column, to welcome her to this role, and to wish her every success in the future. If you have any ‘news or announcements’ which you would like to see ‘in print’ or would like to advertise in this amazing little parish magazine, then please make a note of her contacts;~ lindastevens@hotmail.co.uk ~ her address ~ “Long Acre”, Bodiam, East Sussex TN32 5UJ ~ or by ‘phone 01580~830708. However you get in touch, she’ll be delighted to hear from you. I would also like to say a sincere “Thank You” to our ‘outgoing editor’ - Liz Moore, who if she hadn’t stepped in and taken up the reins, our Parish News magazine would no longer be functioning and so many people would have been deprived of reading this magazine which is now, newsy,colourful and full of really interesting local snippets. This parish magazine, which also serves other surrounding villages, has gone from strength to strength - culminating in receiving the ‘Church Magazine 2017 Award in Design & Layout’ in May this year. This was all down to the hard work of Liz & her team members. So “Thank You” Liz, for saving this magazine from obscurity... Enjoy your retirement.

MUSIC FOR A SUMMER EVENING: This is the last gentle reminder of a delightful summer evening’s programme of beautiful music sung by the well known and popular Tomasin Trezise. Returning to Sedlescombe on Sunday August 27th. 2017 where - along with the brilliant tenor Paul Hopwood, Tomasin will perform ‘Opera Favourites’. This will take place within the beautiful setting of St. John the Baptist church, in Sedlescombe. Tickets for this event which are priced at just £10:00 are - not surprisingly - selling out fast, and will begin with a welcome reception from 6.00pm. The programme will include many firm favourites from the ever popular operas such as: ‘ O Soave Fanciulla” from Puccini’s ‘La Boheme’; - “Nessun Dorma” from Puccini’s ‘Turandot;- “The Brindisi from Verdi’s ‘La Traviata’; - The “ Habanere” from Bizet’s ‘Carmen and many others. To reserve your tickets and for more information please contact 01424~870258 or 01424~870344. This is a fund-raising event in aid of ‘Friends of Sedlescombe Church Heritage Trust’ and your support would be much appreciated.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Continuing with their busy schedule, the members of this dedicated local bowls club have three (3) matches to play this week and ALL of them are ‘Home’ games! The first of these games is to be played on Sunday August 27th when our club play against the visiting team from Tenterden. This match will form part of the ‘Mermaid League’ tournament. The following day, Monday August 28th sees our club playing host to the team from Hollington and this week’s fixtures culminate on Wednesday August 30th when our club play a return match against Cross in Hand. All the matches will be played at the Clubs grounds on Northiam Road, Staplecross and supporters are always welcome. For all further information on how to become more involved, in this dedicated but friendly club,- or indeed on how to start playing, please contact Margaret (sec) at simmonsm@talktalk.net or telephone Brian on 01580~830570 for all further details.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY SERVICES: That brilliant little Mobile Library van will be returning once again, trundling along our country lanes, as it continues with it’s full and busy schedule. This time the little white van will be visiting Ewhurst Green on Thursday August 31st. The van is due to arrive at 10.40am and will be departing at 11.10am. This is to be the last visit of this important, free service to this village this month - so please ensure that you don’t miss it. There are so many things of interest within the portals of this wonderful and so far still free, Mobile Library Service vehicle,- so please come along and find out for yourself. With the vast array of services at your fingertips, Libraries are now certainly, more than just books.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Bringing us slowly into the end of the summer period, but not of the walking period, this popular and friendly walking group have two (2) more walks lined up for us to take part & enjoy. Walk No:1 is arranged for Sunday August 27th and is a 10 mile circular stroll to the north of Battle. The meeting place is Battle Railway Station. OS EXP124. TQ755156 (SatNav TN33 0DE) at the usual time of 10.00am. Sadly parking fees apply here, - as is also the case if you wish to make use of the towns other 3 car parks - but it is convenient for the meet up. Again a picnic lunch is suggested. Lucy is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this outing and you may contact her on 01424~848332 or mobile: 07817~279241 for all further details. Walk No:2 is planned for Wednesday August 20th and this is an 11 mile circular walk from Wittersham. The meeting point will be at the car park adjacent to Wittersham church. OS EXP125. TQ897269. (SatNav TN30 7EA) once more at 10.00am. The ‘walk notes’ state there is additional parking on the roadside, dogs will be welcome. There will be some road walking, but it’s relatively flat. There will be woodlands, open fields and waterways,~ to S.W. of the village,- to admire & take in along the way. As usual, a picnic lunch is the order of the day. Your ‘walk leader’ for this excursion is to be Wil and you may contact him on 01797~260417 or mobile: 07801~189747 for all further information.

EWHURST,STAPLECROSS & BODIAM GARDEN SOCIETY: A last little ‘nudge’ to remind you all of the forthcoming “Flower, Fruit & Vegetable” show which will be taking place, in a few days time, in the Village Hall, Staplecross on Saturday September 2nd. This is the final show for 2017, so please consider entering a class -or 2- or more !- as there is a such a great variety to choose from, not just as the title suggest, but there are ‘Home Produce’ and a great selection of ‘Handicraft’ classes to also consider. Schedules can be obtained from our village shop or better still, - talk to our Show Secretaries: ~ Pam at telephone: 01580~881839 or email pamunderhill@gmail.com or Maggie at telephone 01580~830041 or email staydownonthefarm@gmail.com who will give you a much better insight into how to enter a class and what to do. Late entries, on the morning of the show, will be accepted at the Show Secretaries discretion. We do hope you will consider entering a class, but if not exhibiting, then do please come along and support the Show. Pop in to admire the gorgeous displays, take in the intoxicating scent of an English Summer garden, peruse the little stalls, perhaps purchase a plant for your own garden, or a raffle ticket, or just enjoy a lovely cuppa with a biscuit or a slice of cake and relax a while. It’ll be well worth it !.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday August 27th. Trinity 11. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion (BCP). There will be NO SERVICE TODAY at St. Giles church, Bodiam but a church service will follow directly after at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross at 11.15am. This will also include Holy Communion (BCP). If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com or telephone number 01580~830203. For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin - email grannygoodwin@hotmail.com or telephone number 01580~830601. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future - so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf................Thank You.

