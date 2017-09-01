COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: New ‘Parish News’ Sub-Editor: Last week I was privileged to mention our new Editor for this brilliant local magazine who as everyone now knows is Linda Stevens and I am pleased that I can now inform you of our new Sub-Editor. Taking over this role from Sally Bowles will be Kate Bearcroft. Kate has lived amongst us, in Ewhurst Green, for many years and is a well known face to many. As Linda has stated, taking over from such a couple, will be ‘a hard act to follow’ but the September issue of this magazine which covers Bodiam, Cripps Corner, Ewhurst Green, Staplecross & surrounding villages, is as always, a delight to read, so this superb monthly read, filled with lots of interesting local news, will continue to go from strength to strength under their tutelage. Welcome to you both.

STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: A great time was had by all who attended this ‘Sunday Fun Day’ which took place on Sunday August 27th at the Staplecross Social Club. The Bingo and Face Painting sessions, were as always, well received, but the highlights of the day must go to all those crazy people who ‘volunteered’ - (!!!) - to be placed in ‘the stocks’, - and then to have water balloons thrown at them ! Needless to say, this proved a great side show and who doesn’t like water fights ? This was a fun event for one & all, made even more enjoyable by our brilliant, hot summer weather. Tomorrow, Saturday September 2nd will be the monthly Darts Competition, with cash prizes, - so to be in with a chance, please register at the Club, by 12 Noon as the first game commences with “Eyes Down” at 2.00pm. Don’t forget...You have to be ‘In it to Win It’ !

EWHURST,STAPLECROSS & BODIAM GARDEN SOCIETY: A last little ‘nudge’ to remind you all of the forthcoming “Flower, Fruit & Vegetable” show which will be taking place, in the Village Hall, Staplecross on Saturday September 2nd ~ that’s TOMORROW! - This is the final show for 2017, so please consider entering a class -or 2- or more !- as there is a such a great variety to choose from, not just as the title suggest, but there are ‘Home Produce’ and a great selection of ‘Handicraft’ classes to also consider. Schedules can be obtained from our village shop or better still, - talk to our Show Secretaries: ~ Pam: 01580~881839 or email pamunderhill@gmail.com or Maggie:01580~830041 or email:staydownonthefarm@gmail.com who will give you a much better insight into how to enter a class and what to do. Late entries, on the morning of the show, will be accepted at the Show Secretaries discretion. We do hope you will consider entering a class, but if not exhibiting, then do please come along and support the Show. Pop in to admire the gorgeous displays, take in the intoxicating scent of an English Summer garden, peruse the little stalls, perhaps purchase a plant for your own garden, or a raffle ticket, or just enjoy a lovely cuppa with a biscuit or a slice of cake and relax a while. It’ll be well worth it !

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Four walks for us to enjoy this week:-- Saturday 2nd September.

Leader Heather, 01580 752652, 07968 294038. 10 mile Circular walk from Northiam. Meeting place will be in the central car park in Northiam, OS Explorer 124, TQ829245, TN31 6NN at 10:30am. This is to be a Long walk with the London Blind Walkers, - so additional arms and eyes are always very welcome. As usual a picnic lunch is suggested. Walk No:2 is planned for

Saturday 2nd September. Leaders Lionel & Rita, 01424 752452. Bodiam to Sandhurst circular, 6½ miles. Meet in Bodiam Castle car park, OS Explorer 136, TQ783253, TN32 5UA at 10:30am. Shorter walk with the London Blind Walkers, additional arms and eyes very welcome. Picnic lunch at mid-day, option of tea and cake at the castle after the walk. Walk no: 3 is arranged for

Monday 4th September.

Leader Jane & Peter, 01424 733300, 07732 366090.Pevensey circular, 6½ miles. Meet on the green to the west of Pevensey Castle, by the cannon, OS Explorer 124, TQ642047, BN24 5LJ at 10:30am. Roadside parking. Picnic lunch and opportunity for tea at Priory court after the walk. Final walk with the London Blind Walkers, additional arms and eyes very welcome. Final walk of the week is for

Thursday 7th September. Leader Martin, 01424 752793.Going north from Boarshead, 8 miles. Meet and park on the service road that runs along the side of the A26 at Boarshead, OS Explorer 135, TQ535327, TN6 3GR at 10:00am. Picnic lunch again is suggested.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Another busy week for our local outdoor bowls club with four (4) matches to play. Two are ‘away’ matches and two are ‘home’ games. Match no:1 is on Saturday September 2nd and here the club will be playing against the team from The Observer. This is the first of the ‘home’ games which will be played at their club home lawns on Northiam Road, Staplecross. The following day, Sunday September 3rd. our club team will travel to Iden for an ‘away’ game and this will form part of the ‘Mermaid Tournament’. On Wednesday September 6th. our team will be back in Staplecross, for the 2nd of their ‘home’ games when their opponents will hail from Herstmonceux. The week will finish with the last of the fixtures and this will be an ‘away’ game at Hastings, on Thursday September 7th commencing at 2.00pm. The 2017 fixture list will be coming to a close soon, but that’s not to say that the club will close down for the year, as many other ‘fund-raising’ and other social events will be taking place. For details of these and all further information on how to become more involved, in this dedicated but friendly club,- or indeed on how to start playing, please contact Margaret (sec) at simmonsm@talktalk.net or telephone Brian on 01580~830570 for all further details.

STAPLECROSS WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Just to remind you all that the NEXT gathering for this very friendly and diverse ladies group, booked to take place on Tuesday September 5th will be meeting at the NEW VENUE which is the VILLAGE HALL, Northiam Road, Staplecross. Commencing at 2.30pm our guest speaker, to help launch our new rendezvous here, will be Brigadier Hugh Willing, and he will be talking to us about the intriguing “Frankincense Trail”. So whether you are a long time resident or a new-comer to our parish, - do come along and see what this W.I. is all about,~ what we do; what we can do and what we can offer you. Nowadays, it certainly isn’t “Jam & Jerusalem”. You don’t even have to reside within the parish, many of our members come from other areas - but all will be given a very warm welcome, so come along and give us a try. For more information please telephone Ann on 01580~831944.

MACMILLAN NURSES CHARITY EVENTS: Everyone has heard of the amazing work that this charity does for those caught up in this hateful illness. Not just for those who are actually suffering from it, but for all the families and friends who are also touched by it. These nurses don’t just ‘nurse’, - they become so much more...a friend...~ a confidant to talk to, without ‘bothering’ their close ones... a connection from another angle, with the outside world. It’s no wonder that so many people, from all points of the compass, from up and down the country and who all have a story to tell, are happy to hold a mammoth ‘Fund Raising Event’ in a wide and varied range during September, in support of this wonderful charity. The first of these to come to mind is ‘Merriments Gardens’, Merriments Lane, in Hurst Green ~ Now under new management, this wonderful gem of a garden and garden centre have agreed to host this charitable event once more and are throwing the garden gates open to one & all on Wednesday September 6th between the hours of 10am and 5pm in the anticipation of helping to raise substantial sums of monies to assist in the continuing wonderful work of the Macmillan Nurses. The entry fee is £7:00 per person ~ Seniors have a concessionary rate of £6:00 per person. All the monies taken from this day’s event will be donated to this cause. So please, come along and enjoy this magnificent garden, which is always spectacular. Stop & enjoy a cuppa and a cake, or even have lunch in their tea rooms, and feel proud that you are helping in some small way to make other peoples lives more pleasant as funds are always so desperately needed

MACMILLAN COFFEE MORNING: Our own local fund-raising event, on behalf of this charity, in the form of our annual charity coffee morning event will soon be upon us as we wend our way through the month of September, so please make sure you put the dates in your diaries/calendar. This event will be held on Saturday September 16th between 10.00am and 12 Noon in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross and will have many stalls to attract and entice you to part with a coin or two which, as you all know, will all go to such a worthwhile cause. For all further information or perhaps to offer a cake or gift or a raffle prize, please contact Pauline on 01580~830570. All donations and ‘gifts’ will be so appreciated and put to good use.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday September 3rd. Trinity 12. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion. A Family Service at St. Giles church Bodiam will follow directly after at 11.15 am. This will include Holy Communion. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters telephone: 01580~830203 - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin on 01580~830601 or via email at grannygoodwin@hotmail.com Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra free coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Please do make sure you receive an acknowledgement, if not, then it’s possible that your message has ‘gone astray’ ~~ please note new email address. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank You.

