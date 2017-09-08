COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: FLU Vaccinations 2017~ Every year Medical Health Centres across the county recommend flu vaccinations for everybody over the age of 65 and ANY adult under 65 with the following conditions: chronic heart, lung or kidney disorders, diabetes, carers and pregnant women. The programme has also been extended to include ALL 2, 3 and 4 year old children. The Flu Clinics at Northiam Surgery will be held on Tuesday September 19th.; Wednesday September 27th; Tuesday October 10th.; Thursday October 26th.; Tuesday October 31st and Friday November 24th. No appointment is necessary and the clinic will run from 2.00pm until 3.30pm.

EWHURST,BODIAM & STAPLECROSS GARDEN SOCIETY: held their last local horticultural show for this year’s calendar and it proved to be another great success. The weather was kind to us and our blooms, fruit and vegetables were all proudly displayed for all the visiting public to see and admire. From the comments given by the visitors it was ~ and I quote :~ ‘delightful’, ‘surprising for a small village’, ‘nice variety of classes’, lovely exhibits’, ‘beautiful flowers’, ‘amazing floral arrangements’ - that’s without all the praise for the raffle, the nice choice of plants for sale AND of course the delicious refreshments on offer. It was also lovely to see a stand on behalf of the E.P.A.A. showing just how well everything is growing in the firmly established ‘Knowle Corner Wood Allotments’ situated in Lordine Lane. All in all, it was a lovely village event and our thanks, as always, go to the judges who gave up their precious time to come and share their opinions with us, - their knowledge and guidance is always appreciated; to the committee members for all their hard work, as always, before, during and after the show. To all those who exhibited, whether in just one class or in several ~ without you, there would be no show. Last, but certainly NOT least, to all the visitors who came to see, admire, smell, taste and enjoy all that was on offer. Thank you for your encouragement, your support, and your kind comments. We look forward to seeing you at our next event. Here are the show results, in Class order: Class 1. Four onions, 1st Brian Scowen 2nd Philip Underhill 3rd Nip Mills Class 2. Nine shallots, 1st Philip Underhill 2nd Brian Scowen. Class 3. Four potatoes, coloured, 1st Richard Tobitt. Class 4. Four potatoes – white, 1st Brian Scowen 2nd Frankie Dunlop 3rd Nip Mills. Class 5. Four tomatoes, 1st Keith Bishop 2nd Philip Underhill 3rd Ann Brookes. Class 6. Four tomatoes, novelty, 1st Livia Lindeman 2nd Ann Brookes 3rd Ella Wood. Class 7. Seven runner beans, 1st Nip Mills 2nd Pam Dance 3rd Richard Tobitt. Class 8. Three leeks, 1st Brian Scowen 2nd Philip Underhill 3rd not awarded. Class 9. Two courgettes, 1st not awarded 2nd Pam Dance 3rd Frankie Dunlop. Class 10. Two squash, 1st Nip Mills 2nd & 3rd not awarded. Class 11. Three beetroot, 1st Nip Mills 2nd Ann Brookes 3rd Keith Bishop. Class 12. Any other indoor vegetable, 1st Ann Brookes 2nd Frankie Dunlop 3rd jointly Anne Prodinger & Philip Underhill. Class 13. Any other outdoor vegetable, 1st Philip Underhill 2nd Nip Mills 3rd Frankie Dunlop. Class 14. Collection or trug of vegetables, 1st Philip Underhill 2nd Brian Scowen 3rd not awarded. Class 15. A collection culinary herbs, 1st Ann Brookes 2nd Philip Underhill 3rd not awarded. Class 16. A collection of three different vegetables, 1st Ann Brookes 2nd Richard Tobitt 3rd Anne Prodinger. Class 17. Three large-flowered roses, 1st Pam Dance 2nd Lesley George 3rd Ann Brookes. Class 18. One specimen rose (novices), 1st Frankie Dunlop 2nd & 3rd not awarded. Class 19. One specimen rose (members only), 1st Wally Close 2nd Joan Gilson 3rd Frankie Dunlop. Class 20. One stem of cluster flowered rose, 1st Ann Brookes 2nd Wally Close 3rd Joan Gilson. Class 21. Fuchsia pot plant, 1st & 2nd not awarded 3rd Ann Brookes. Class 22. One stem of each of three foliage plants, 1st Ann Brookes 2nd Pam Dance 3rd not awarded. Class 23. Flowering pot plant, 1st Wally Close 2nd Carol Worwood 3rd Ann Brookes. Class 24. An orchid pot plant, 1st Ann Brookes 2nd Anne Prodinger 3rd not awarded. Class 25. Container of mixed garden flowers, 1st Philip Underhill 2nd Ann Brookes 3rd not awarded. Class 26. One stem of each of four kinds of cut garden flowers, 1st Philip Underhill 2nd Ann Brookes 3rd not awarded. Class 27. Gladiolus, one spike, 1st Pam Dance 2nd Ann Brookes 3rd not awarded. Class 28. Container of three dahlias, 1st Richard Tobitt 2nd Philip Underhill 3rd Ann Brookes. Class 29. Container of three different blooms of one colour, 1st Philip Underhill 2nd Ann Brookes 3rd Pam Dance. Class 30. Container of three hydrangea blooms, 1st Pam Dance 2nd Carol Worwood 3rd not awarded. Class 31. A dish of soft fruit, 1st Ann Brookes 2nd Philip Underhill 3rd Marie Timbrell. Class 32. Four apples, 1st Ann Brookes 2nd & 3rd not awarded. Class 33. An exhibit of any variety of fruit, 1st Ann Brookes 2nd Philip Underhill 3rd Marie Timbrell. Class 34. ‘The Season of Plenty’ - a floral exhibit to include fruit and/or vegetables, flowers and foliage, 1st Carol Worwood 2nd Ann Brookes 3rd Pam Dance. Class 35. ‘The Season of Plenty’ - (novices) no entrants. Class 36. ‘A Candlelit Supper’ - a floral exhibit in a candlestick, to include candle(s), fruit, flowers and foliage, 1st Ann Brookes 2nd Pam Dance 3rd Pauline Scowen. Class 37. ‘A Candlelit Supper’ - (novices) no entrants. Class 38. Jar of jam, 1st Ella Wood 2nd Keith Bishop 3rd Frankie Dunlop. Class 39. Jar of jelly, 1st Peter Brookes 2nd Ella Wood 3rd Nip Mills. Class 40. Jar of marmalade, 1st Keith Bishop 2nd Peter Brookes 3rd not awarded. Class 41. Jar of chutney, 1st John W Barnes 2nd Ann Brookes 3rd Keith Bishop. Class 42. Gingerbread, 1st Peter Brookes 2nd Keith Bishop 3rd not awarded. Class 43. A fruit loaf, 1st Keith Bishop 2nd Peter Brookes 3rd Carol Worwood. Class 44. 4 x Sausage Rolls, 1st Peter Brookes 2nd Pauline Scowen 3rd Keith Bishop. Class 45. A Trifle, 1st Peter Brookes 2nd Keith Bishop 3rd not awarded. Class 46. Your favourite traybake, five pieces on a plate, 1st Pauline Scowen 2nd Peter Brookes 3rd not awarded. Class 47. Hand knitting, Pauline Scowen 2nd Ella Wood 3rd not awarded. Class 48. Crochet or Needlework 1st H Mills 2nd Pauline Scowen 3rd Livia Lindeman. Class 49. An object in any medium 1st Ann Brookes 2nd Maggie Whitaker 3rd not awarded. Class 50. A picture in any medium, 1st Ann Brookes 2nd & 3rd not awarded. Class 51. Paper craft, 1st Ann Brookes 2nd Ella Wood. Class 52. A photograph on the subject of water 1st Philip Underhill 2nd Maxine Hammond.AWARDS - THE FLOWER, FRUIT and VEGETABLE SHOW 2017. The Silver (“Cottagers”) Challenge Cup awarded to the exhibitor gaining most points in this show - Ann Brookes Runner up : Philip Underhill. The Banksian Medal is awarded to the exhibitor gaining most points in Classes 1-33 of this show – Philip Underhill. The Ewhurst, Staplecross & Bodiam Garden Society Challenge Cup is awarded to the exhibitor gaining most points in Classes 1-16 of this Show – Philip Underhill; runner up Ann Brookes. The Chairman’s Prize for the best exhibit in Class 29 of this Show – Philip Underhill. A Garden Gift Token is awarded for the best exhibit in Class 16 of this Show – Ann Brookes. The Members’ Rose Cup is awarded to the winner of Class 19 of this Show – Wally Close. The Clayton Challenge Cup is awarded to the exhibitor gaining most points in the Rose Classes 17-20 of this show – Wally Close; runner up Ann Brookes. The Mona Peck Trophy for Flower Arranging is awarded for the best exhibit in the flower arranging Classes 34-37 of this Show - Carol Worwood. The Fred Buck Challenge Trophy awarded to the exhibitor gaining most points in the Home Produce Classes 38-47 of this show - Peter Brookes; runner up Keith Bishop. AWARDS - THE YEAR’S SHOWS: The winners of the awards that cover the whole year - The Hughes Silver Challenge Cup, The Hurley Challenge Cup, The Norma Stringer Memorial Cup and The Parva Cup - will be announced at the Society’s AGM in November.

SINGING FOR JOY’ - That’s not the title, - that’s just what they do. Following the success of the impromptu hymn sung by a small group during Communion on Easter Day at St. James’s church, it was decided to form an occasional choir to sing anthems at special services. It is intended to do a four-part anthem for Harvest Festival Service with just a few (4-5) rehearsals accepting with delight and grateful thanks to Mary Turner for agreeing to play for them. If you are interested in joining them, or wish to volunteer for this simple, friendly singing group, then please contact Glynne Topham on 01580~8308638 for more information.

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL: MAMMOTH JUMBLE SALE - The arrival of this eagerly awaited and very popular event has finally arrived and this will take place on Saturday September 9th - THAT’s TOMORROW ! The place, naturally, is the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross and the doors will open to admit all those clever bargain hunters at 2.00pm. As always, they will be lots & lots of ‘stuff’ on offer, so make a note to bring big bags and come and grab yourself a bargain. ‘Donations’ may be brought to the hall from 9.30am onwards or if this could present a problem for you, then please contact either Alastair on 01580~ 830245, or Anne on 01580~831881 or any member of the committee who will do their best to solve this dilemma. As always, there will be a cake stall, a raffle and the very necessary refreshment counter. For any further information on the above Fund-Raising event please contact the above. See you there.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Heading into the last few weeks of the season, the team still have a busy time ahead of them as this week they have three (3) fixtures to play and the first of these is to be played on Saturday September 9th and will be a ‘home’ game, at their home ground on Northiam Road, Staplecross, where their opponents will be the ‘Clive Vale’ team. Tomorrow, Sunday September 10th finds our club hopefully enjoying the ‘Finals Day’ and the week finishes nicely on Tuesday September 12th with an ‘away’ game at Horam. For all further information on how to become more involved, in this dedicated but friendly club,- or indeed on how to start playing, please contact Margaret (sec) at simmonsm@talktalk.net or telephone Brian on 01580~830570 for all further details.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Just two walks on offer this week, both further away than usual, but still ‘do-able’ if desired. Walk no: 1 is arranged for Sunday September 10th and is an 8.5 circular mile walk around Cowden, in Kent. The meeting point is Cowden Railway Station. OS EXP135/147. TQ476417. (SatNav TN8 7DS) at 10.00am. The walking notes state there were no parking charges when last used, but please come prepared to ‘pay & display’. This will be a scenic, undulating walk of farms, fields, Cowden village together with portions of the Sussex Border Path. A picnic lunch is the order of the day and Adrian will be your ‘walk leader’ for this outing and you may contact him on 01273~514336 or mobile: 07729~861854 for more details. Walk no:2 is planned for Wednesday September 13th and is an 8 mile circular stroll of Rolvenden to Tenterden. The meeting point is to be Rolvenden church. OS EXP125. TQ844312. (SatNav TN17 4LS) again at 10.00am. The walk notes state that this will be roadside parking, so please park pretty & be respectful of residents. Again, a picnic lunch is suggested. Rita and Lionel are to be your ‘walk leaders’ here and you may contact them on 01424~ 752452 for further information.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL: It does seems rather a while ago and following on from the summer recess, to keep you all informed, the Ewhurst Parish Council, would like to invite you to come along to the September monthly meeting of your local Parish Council. This will take place on Thursday September 14th at 7.30pm and will be held this month in the Arthur Herdman Pavilion, Village Street, Ewhurst Green. This, like all council meetings, is open to the public, so please come along and have you say. Tell us about your concerns and talk to us about what you want to happen - or not happen - within our community. Put your questions to all levels of local government as representatives from Rother District Council and East Sussex County Council will hopefully, also be in attendance. We are always working hard on your behalf so please come and tell us how we’re doing and how we can improve, and how we can make living within this parish a happier and better place for us all.

MACMILLAN COFFEE MORNING: That wonderful annual charity coffee morning event will soon be upon us as we wend our way through the month of September, so please make sure you put the date in your diaries/calendar. This event will be held this year on Saturday September 16th between 10.00am and 12 Noon. This will take place in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross and will have many stalls to attract and entice you to part with a coin or two which will all go to such a worthwhile cause. This charity, which as you know, has such dedicated and willing staff on all levels, is always desperately in need of funds, and events like these are a good way of not only a means of raising funds for them, but are also a way of saying ‘Thank You’ for all the care given to others in need. For all further information or perhaps to offer a cake or gift or a raffle prize, please contact Pauline on 01580~830570. Please come along and support this morning’s event and help raise much needed funds whilst enjoying a cuppa amongst congenial company.

STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: . This local and very friendly little social club is based in Northiam Road, Staplecross, - right next to the Village Hall. With a few new committee members now bringing in new blood, therefore breathing new life into this club a new phase for this venue has begun. The club now has a number of activities already taking place. Every Friday, that popular English past-time ~ BINGO ~ is played here, with ‘eyes down’ at 8.00pm. Lucky winners have some good cash prizes to look forward to claiming along the way. Every first Saturday of the month, the Club have started having ‘Open Darts’ Competitions, which also offers cash prizes. This activity is proving to be popular and is going well. Continuing with the popular events, a ‘Singalong/Disco’ is planned for Saturday September 16th with the music starting from 8.00pm. A further event- a ‘60’s/70’s Disco Night is planned for the end of September (30th) and more details will be available soon. To find out more about this brilliant event - and any of the others planned for the near future, please contact Dawn or Bill on 01580~830763 - evenings only - or via their email at: dawnwarner62@hotmail.com - or just pop into the club. You’ll always be made very welcome.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARIES: Lots of interesting events are being planned for the very near future in a diverse range of subjects and activities for you to enjoy ~ here are a few of those closest in date;- STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB:

Back for the monthly meet & greet, the members of this friendly diners group will be arriving at the Staplecross Village Hall, Northiam Road on Wednesday September 20th in anticipation of yet another delicious, well planned two course lunch of Liver & Bacon, with all the accompaniments, followed by Treacle Tart & either custard or cream, all this to be finished off with tea or coffee. Why not come along and join us? The meal begins at 12.30pm and for all further details including just a few necessary rules & regulations please contact either Dennis on 01580~830816 or Sallie on 01580~830000. We all look forward to you joining our table.

TALK @ ST. JAMES’ - On Thursday September 21st. at St James the Great in Ewhurst, Julia Cruse (PhD) will speak on ‘Manipulating Monarchs’ ~ Image & Propaganda in the reigns of Henry V11,- Henry V111 and Elizabeth 1. This interesting talk will look at how the lesser known Henry V11 developed his monarchical and political authority to secure the dynastic Tudor Line. The talk begins at 7.30pm and all are welcome.

FABULOUSLY VINTAGE FAIR & OPEN AIR MOVIE NIGHT: The St. Michael’s Hospice’s family friendly and enormously popular ‘Fabulously Vintage Fair’ event will be returning to Bodiam once more, but this year the venue will be in the grounds of ‘The Hub’, Quarry Farm. This exciting and amazing event, with something for everyone, will be held on Saturday September 23rd from 10.00am. There will be a huge amount of stalls to visit, including some geared just for children, a variety of food stalls, including the vintage tea room, vintage vehicles, a vintage hair & make-up stall, a flower workshop, and of course no fete would be complete without face painting and glitter painting. Live entertainment will be on stage all day with a selection of dancing through the ‘Rock n Roll’ era. Refreshments will be available throughout the day, with delicious food, cakes and drinks to suit all palates - don’t forget to visit ‘The Hub’ itself and just spoil yourself with all the choices on offer !. The fun continues with the Hospice’s first ever “Open Air Movie Night”, showing the classic 1987 film, “The Princess Bride”. Doors will open at 7pm with the film starting at approximately 8.00pm - when the sun has set. If it rains, then there’ll be the opportunity to pop under the cover of the marquees & be warm & cosy. To make sure this happens, ~ there will be a choice of hot food with a licenced bar. What more could we ask for ? For further information about the fair, or to book tickets for the movie, please visit the website: www.stmichaelshospice.com or email fabulouslyvintage@stmichaelshospice.com

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS HARVEST FESTIVAL SUPPER: A fantastic ‘Harvest Supper’ with entertainment has been arranged and will take place on Friday October 6th. in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross. Doors open at 7.00pm and tickets are a mere £8:50 for adults and for children (under 16) £5:00. There are some tickets still available and for further information please contact Pat Smith on 01580~830857 email pnpsmith@outlook.com or Val or Dennis Farnsworth on 01580~830816 email Dennis.farnsworth@yahoo.co.uk It promises to be a great and entertaining evening, please do join us.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday September 10th 9.30am.This service will include Holy Communion (BCP) There will be NO SERVICE at St. Giles church Bodiam today, but a Morning Praise service, held at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross will follow directly after at 11.15 am. This will also include Holy Communion. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters telephone: 01580~830203 - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin on 01580~830601 or via email at grannygoodwin@hotmail.com Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

