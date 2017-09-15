COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: VILLAGE HALL JUMBLE SALE ~ Due to unforeseen circumstances, the autumn Jumble Sale hosted by the Village Hall committee had to be cancelled at almost the 11th hour ! But fear not, all you bargain hunters, - a new date has been arranged - and this will be even better, as it’s close to Christmas therefore helping you to ‘de-clutter’ in time for grabbing lots of bargains for the holiday season. The NEW DATE for this extravaganza is to be SATURDAY NOVEMBER 18th at 2.00pm. Please make a note of this in your diaries & calendars.

MACMILLAN COFFEE MORNING: Staplecross may be rather a small village, as things go, but we can still put on a good show when we feel the cause is just and a Fundraising event in aid of Macmillan is just such a cause. That’s why the residents of this parish will be coming along to the Staplecross Village Hall, in Northiam Road, Staplecross between 10.00am and 12 Noon TOMORROW to enjoy delicious cake, coffee or tea, have a browse at what the stalls have on offer, pick the winning raffle and/or tombola tickets and generally have an enjoyable time amongst friends & family whilst showing our support for such a worthy cause. There will be plenty of attractions to entice you to part with a coin or two which will all go to such a worthwhile cause. This charity, which as you know, has such dedicated and willing staff on all levels, is always desperately in need of funds, and events like these are a good way of not only a means of raising funds for them, but are also a way of saying ‘Thank You’ for all the care given to others in need. For all further information or perhaps to offer a cake or gift or a raffle prize, please contact Pauline on 01580~830570 who along with Anka Buss and other colleagues, has worked so hard to ensure that a good donation can once again, be given to this worthwhile charity, on our behalf. Please come along and join us and show support during this morning’s event and help raise much needed funds whilst enjoying a cuppa amongst congenial company.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Three matches to play this week as the club head towards their final matches of the season. the first match is to be played on Saturday September 16th and will take place on the club’s home ground on Northiam Road, Staplecross, where the team will be face an opposing side from Biddenden. The following day Sunday September 17th the team will be away to Peasmarsh and this will form part of the Mermaid League Tournament. The week will culminate on Friday September 22nd when the club will enjoy the annual ‘Candlelight Bowls’ event. For more information on how to become more involved in this exciting sport, be part of this great club and the friendly players, please contact Margaret (sec.) at simmonssm@talktalk.net or just give Brian a ring on 01580~830570.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: This week there are again just two walks for us to enjoy. Walk No:1 is arranged for Sunday September 17th and is a 7~8 mile circular around Brede. The meeting point is Brede Village Hall. OS EXP124. TQ825191. (SatNav TN31 6DX) at the usual time of 10.00am. A request has been made for those arriving by car to please park close to the barrier/gate end of the car park. As usual a picnic lunch is suggested. Rita & Clive are to be your ‘walk leaders’ for this stroll and you may contact them on 01424~882674 or mobile: 07969~446867 for more details. Walk No: 2 is planned for Wednesday September 20th and will be an 8.5 mile meander of Egerton, Pluckley, and Little Chart circular. The meeting point for this walk will be The Millenium Village Hall, Egerton. OS EXP137. TQ907473. (SatNav TN27 9DT) once more at 10.00am. The walking notes state this will be ‘paths & tracks through fields and orchards’. Again, a picnic lunch is suggested, - nearby pub. Your ‘walk leaders’ who arranged this walk, are Daphne & Judy and you may contact them on 01580~753241 or mobile: 07876 ~ 473607 for all further information.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB: Back for the monthly meet & greet, the members of this friendly diners group will be arriving at the Staplecross Village Hall, Northiam Road on Wednesday September 20th in anticipation of yet another delicious, well planned two course lunch This month the menu offers that old family favourite Liver & Bacon, with all the accompaniments, followed by Treacle Tart & either custard or cream, all this to be finished off with tea or coffee. Why not come along and join us? The meal begins at 12.30pm and for all further details including just a few necessary rules & regulations please contact either Dennis on 01580~830816 or Sallie on 01580~830000. We all look forward to you joining our table.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY SERVICE: The brilliant little Mobile Library van will be back trundling along our country lanes once more, as it continues with it’s full and busy schedule. This time the little white van will be visiting Ewhurst Green on Thursday September 21st. The van is due to arrive at 10.40am and will be departing at 11.10am. This is to be the only visit, of this important, free service to this village this month - so please ensure that you don’t miss it. There are so many things of interest within the portals of this wonderful and so far still free, Mobile Library Service vehicle,- so please come along and find out for yourself. With the vast array of services at your fingertips, Libraries are now certainly, more than just books

TALK @ ST. JAMES’ - On Thursday September 21st. at St James the Great in Ewhurst, Julia Cruse (PhD) will speak on ‘Manipulating Monarchs’ ~ Image & Propaganda in the reigns of Henry V11,- Henry V111 and Elizabeth 1. This interesting talk will look at how the lesser known Henry V11 developed his monarchical and political authority to secure the dynastic Tudor Line. The talk begins at 7.30pm and all will be very warmly welcomed.

ST. MICHAEL’s HOSPICE FUNDRAISING EVENT: FABULOUSLY VINTAGE FAIR & OPEN AIR MOVIE NIGHT ~ The St. Michael’s Hospice’s family friendly and enormously popular ‘Fabulously Vintage Fair’ event will be returning to Bodiam once more, but this year the venue will be in the grounds of ‘The Hub’, Quarry Farm. This exciting and amazing event, with something for everyone, will be held on Saturday September 23rd from 10.00am. There will be a huge amount of stalls to visit, including some geared just for children, a variety of food stalls, including the vintage tea room, vintage vehicles, a vintage hair & make-up stall, a flower workshop, and of course no fete would be complete without face painting and glitter painting. Live entertainment will be on stage all day with a selection of dancing through the ‘Rock n Roll’ era. Refreshments will be available throughout the day, with delicious food, cakes and drinks to suit all palates - don’t forget to visit ‘The Hub’ itself and just spoil yourself with all the choices on offer !. The fun continues with the Hospice’s first ever “Open Air Movie Night”, showing the classic 1987 film, “The Princess Bride”. Doors will open at 7pm with the film starting at approximately 8.00pm - when the sun has set. If it rains, then there’ll be the opportunity to pop under the cover of the marquees & be warm & cosy. To make sure this happens, ~ there will be a choice of hot food with a licenced bar. What more could we ask for ? For further information about the fair, or to book tickets for the movie, please visit the website: www.stmichaelshospice.com or email fabulouslyvintage@stmichaelshospice.com

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green, on Sunday September 17th, Trinity 14. at 9.30am.This service will include Holy Communion. A Service at St. Giles church Bodiam will follow directly after at 11.15 am. This will also include Holy Communion.(BCP) There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters telephone: 01580~830203 - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin on 01580~830601 or via email at grannygoodwin@hotmail.com Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you - it’s of interest to us. It’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. So please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank you.

