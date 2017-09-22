COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: ‘PUBLIC MEETING’ ~ NEW HOUSING DEVELOPMENT ~ next to the Staplecross Bowls Club, Northiam Road, Staplecross - now named “Stockwood Meadow”. -In view of the various questions and concerns put to Ewhurst Parish Council recently, it was decided to hold a ‘Public Meeting’ in which members of the parish could put their queries directly to the parties involved. This meeting has now been arranged to take place on TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 26th. 2017 in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross, TN32 5QG beginning at 7.00pm. Officers from Rother District Council’s Housing and Planning Departments will be available to answer your questions and hopefully allay any worries you may have about this development within our parish. Representatives of A.M.I. Structural Ltd. - the Developer of this housing estate have also been invited to attend this meeting.

FLU VACCINATIONS: Flu (also called influenza) is a common and highly infectious virus that is spread from droplets in the air from coughs & sneezes of infected people. It can also be transferred by touching items such as door handles, computer keyboards and many other simple, everyday items. There are a range of symptoms associated with Flu which can appear quickly following contracting this virus. These may include a fever, dry cough, headache, aches and pains and a feeling of extreme tiredness. Although these symptoms may not seem serious, Flu has a way of developing into more serious illnesses such as bronchitis or pneumonia. If you are already suffering from a medical condition, Flu can cause complications or make your condition worse. To help fight this winter’s ‘Public Enemy No:1’ various doctor’s surgeries and medical centres throughout our area are now holding Flu Clinics in an effort to encourage as many people as possible to have their Flu jab. Sedlescombe Surgery, in Brede Lane are holding Flu Clinics on the following dates: ‘Open Clinic’ - Monday September 25th between 5.0pm and 7.0pm - ‘Appointment Only Clinic’ - Thursday October 5th between 9.0am and 12 Noon. - ‘Open Clinic’ Monday October 9th between 5.0pm and 7.0pm and - ‘Appointment Only Clinic’ on Thursday October 12th between 9.0am and 12.Noon. Different strains of the Flu virus are developing all the time which makes it more important for you to have your Flu protection. - It’s quick and simple - and for many people free on the NHS. Just contact the above surgery on 01424~870225 - or any other medical centre or surgery - to book your appointment and help prevent this sneaky virus from making your winter a not-so-wonderland period.

ST. MICHAEL’S HOSPICE: REMINDER. Last chance to remind you all about the superb event, ‘FABULOUSLY VINTAGE FAIR & OPEN AIR MOVIE NIGHT’ ~ The St. Michael’s Hospice’s family friendly and enormously popular ‘Fabulously Vintage Fair’ event that is returning to Bodiam once more, but this year the venue will be in the grounds of ‘The Hub’, Quarry Farm. This will be held on Saturday September 23rd - THAT’s TOMORROW - from 10.00am. There will be a huge amount of stalls to visit, including some geared just for children, a variety of ‘vintage’ stalls to visit, including-face painting and glitter painting. Live entertainment will be on stage all day with a selection of dancing through the ‘Rock n Roll’ era. Refreshments will also be available throughout the day with delicious food, cakes and drinks to suit all palates - don’t forget to visit ‘The Hub’ itself and just spoil yourself with all the choices on offer !. The fun continues with the Hospice’s first ever “Open Air Movie Night”, showing the classic 1987 film, “The Princess Bride”. Doors will open at 7pm with the film starting at approximately 8.00pm - when the sun has set. If it rains, then there’ll be the opportunity to pop under the cover of the marquees & be warm & cosy. To make sure this happens, ~ there will be a choice of hot food with a licenced bar. What more could we ask for ? For further information about the fair, or to book tickets for the movie, please visit the website: www.stmichaelshospice.com or email fabulouslyvintage@stmichaelshospice.com Let’s not just raise the roof with fun & laughter, -- but let’s raise a huge amount of cash to aid the funds of this very worthwhile charity.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Only two fixtures this week to bring us to the close of their season. On Saturday September 23rd the team will be ‘at home’ on the home ground on Northiam Road, Staplecross for a match against Wadhurst. The following day, Sunday September 24th the team will be ‘away’ for the ‘Rother Fling’. Final results of how well our team did in their various tournaments and leagues will be made available in due course.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Two more walks, to again entice us to take part if we so wish are planned for this week. Walk no: 1 is arranged to take place on Sunday September 24th and is 8.5 mile circular walk of Wittersham via Stone in Oxney. The meeting place will be at Wittersham Church. OS EXP125.TQ897269. (SatNav TN30 7EA) at the usual time of 10.00am. The ‘walking notes state that there is on-street parking near the church, so please respect the residents. As usual a picnic lunch is suggested and our dogs, our well behaved four footed friends will be most welcome to accompany you, if you wish. Carol (C) will be our ‘walk leader’ for this outing and you may contact her on 01797~690958 or mobile: 07789~626294 for all further details. Closer to home is Walk No:2 which is arranged for Wednesday September 27th. This walk will cover a distance of 8 circular miles and is described as “an undulating ramble through fields and woods around Cripps Corner”. The meeting point is to be the car park at Footland Wood on B2089. OS EXP124. TQ763203. (SatNav TN33 0NT) at the usual time of 10.am. A picnic lunch is once more the order of the day. Frances is to be your ‘walk leader’ for today and you may contact her on: 01424~754548 for all further information.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY SERVICE: Once more, we look forward to welcoming the little Mobile Library Service as the van, carrying all the exciting goodies on board, wends it’s way through our little country lanes on it’s way to our outlying rural communities. This will be the second and last of it’s visits here for the month of September in this area. The little van will first call to Staplecross, on Thursday September 28th. where it will park in Cricketers Field, between 1.40pm and 2.10pm. Following on from that session, it will then meander down to Cripps Corner, - where it now uses the car park of the ‘Direct Recovery Yard between 2.20pm and 2.45pm. This venue is on the Battle Road, just over the bridge, toward Swailes Green. The residents of this little hamlet can then avail themselves of this vital and much needed service. Please do still make as much use of the facilities on board when the van visits your areas. The Library is about more than just books, so please come along and see for yourself and help keep this service going for the benefit of all who live in our outlying rural areas and perhaps, cannot always easily access the facilities at the main branches in the nearby towns.

STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: This local and very friendly little social club, - right next to the Village Hall.is constantly striving to offer all residents of the parish a variety of events for their enjoyment. The club now has a number of activities already taking place. Every Friday, that popular English past-time ~ BINGO ~ is played here, with ‘eyes down’ at 8.00pm. Lucky winners have some good cash prizes to look forward to claiming along the way. Every first Saturday of the month, the Club have started having ‘Open Darts’ Competitions, which also offers cash prizes. This activity is proving to be popular and is going well. Another ‘musical event’ - a ‘60’s/70’s Disco Night is planned for Saturday September 30th beginning at 8.00pm. This promises to be a fun family night out, so why not come along and join in? To find out more about this brilliant event - and any of the others planned for the near future, please contact Dawn or Bill via their email at: staplecross2016@outlook.com or telephone 01580~830763 - evenings only - or just pop into the club. You’ll always be made very welcome.

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS HARVEST FESTIVAL SUPPER: A fantastic ‘Harvest Supper’ with entertainment has been arranged and will take place on Friday October 6th. in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross. Doors open at 7.00pm and tickets are a mere £8:50 for adults and for children (under 16) £5:00. There are some tickets still available but they are going fast, so to book your place setting and/or for further information please contact Pat Smith on 01580~830857 email pnpsmith@outlook.com or Val or Dennis Farnsworth on 01580~830816 email Dennis.farnsworth@yahoo.co.uk It promises to be a great and entertaining evening, please do join us.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY: The Herdman Association’s Annual General Meeting will be held at the Herdman Pavilion, Ewhurst Green, on Wednesday October 18th. 2017 at 7.00pm. All members are welcome to attend. For those ‘not-yet-members’ application forms are available to download on the website: www.herdmanassociation.weebly.com or please contact the Membership Secretary: Suzanne via her contact of: foley03@yahoo.co.uk There are two membership options available: Option 1: This is an Annual Subscription of just £5:00 per HOUSEHOLD which includes illustrated quarterly newsletters issued via email. Option 2: This is an Annual Subscription of £10:00 per HOUSEHOLD, which includes printed illustrated quarterly newsletters, delivered to your door. The additional charge for this option is purely to cover the added cost of printing ink. The newsletters will keep you up-to-date with all that is happening in and around the Herdman Pavilion and what plans the association of this great asset to the parish have in store for us.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday September 24th. Trinity 15. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion (BCP). There will be NO SERVICE TODAY at St. Giles church, Bodiam but a church service will follow directly after at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross at 11.15am. This will also include Holy Communion (BCP). If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com or telephone number 01580~830203. For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin - email grannygoodwin@hotmail.com or telephone number 01580~830601. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. It’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future - with Autumn upon us (22nd), closely followed by Winter, which means of course, Christmas, therefore there’ll be lots of fetes, fairs, markets & other events to look forward

to visiting so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf................Thank You.

