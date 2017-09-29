COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: NEW EMAIL ADDRESS ~ I have recently discovered that not all of you received the information of my new email address, which was sent recently to all of my contacts and as a result were disappointed when their ‘advert’ was not mentioned in this column. May I offer those effected, my sincere apologies for this occurrence and request that if you don’t receive an acknowledgement, do please telephone me as messages can go astray. My email contact is now: oldforgefogies@gmail.com - I look forward to hearing from you.

EAST SUSSEX COUNTY COUNCIL: The East Sussex ‘Better Together’ (ESBT) Alliance brings together prevention work, primary and community care, social care, mental health and hospital care. Several months ago - April 2017- saw the start of an exciting year for ESBT as the County Council launched the ESBT Alliance with our partners -Eastbourne, Hailsham & Seaford CCG, Hastings & Rother CCG, East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust and Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. Over the coming year all five local partners are testing out the most effective ways of working together for the community, while still remaining separate organisations. Find out more by contacting eastsussdex.gov.uk/esbt

MACMILLAN COFFEE MORNING: These events just get better & better each year, proving that you don’t have to have huge resources at your fingertips to arrange and host a wonderful event. This year, due to all the unstinting hard work undertaken by our own local heroines, namely Pauline Scowen and Anka Buss , - the Macmillan Coffee Morning, held in the Village Hall, Staplecross, on Saturday September 16th raised the staggering amount of over £900:00 including Gift Aid. This is a truly amazing amount, especially for such a small parish, and for such a worthy cause. Grateful thanks are sent to each & everyone who contributed in any way, - who brought or bought; baked or faked; helped out in any way or just donated. Without your help- whether from time, money or effort - this remarkable event wouldn’t have achieved the tremendous amount of money we are able to send to Macmillan to add to their ever needed funds. If you didn’t manage to get to the actual event (me included!) Pauline & Anka are still taking donations, so if you’d still like to make a donation, then please contact Pauline on 01580~830570 or Anka on 01580~830260 who will be most happy to arrange this.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: Although the playing season for 2017 has now drawn to a close, the results of the Staplecross Bowls Club Finals Day have now been received and the results are as follows: ‘Two wood’ winner was Brian Fellowes, who also won the ‘100 up’. the ‘Tyro’ was won by Larry Hyett; the ‘pairs’ match was won by Katy Worobec & Paul Doughty. Linda Cooper took the ‘Ladies Championship’ title whilst Terry Rogers took the accolades in the ‘Men’s Championship’ - and he also won the ‘handicap’ class - and- was the winner of the ‘Club Championship’ - no mean feat !. The ‘Friday Night Triples’ contest was won by Linda Boucher, Ann Sanders, Ron Barkess, John Harratt, and Bob Sillence. Well done to all of you. It was a very happy occasion and until the end of the afternoon, I’m told, the weather was good. Thanks to all of you for the pleasure you have provided for the spectators over this last summer months and we all look forward to seeing you playing once again on your superb and well maintained grounds in 2018.

GRANDPARENTS DAY: Since this special day was introduced in the U.K. in 1978 this event has grown and grown in popularity. Whether it’s because the number of Grandparents residing in this country have grown, - whether it’s due to people living longer - or because Grandparents have taken on a more vital role within the family structure or for any number of other reasons, Grandparents now have their own ‘Commemorative Day’ alongside Mother’s Day & Father’s Day !. The celebratory day to make a big fuss and show these ‘golden oldies’ (and nowadays - not so ‘oldie’!) - just how special they are will be Sunday October 1st. There will be many ways for you to show them how much you love and appreciate them, so go ahead ‘make their day’ and say ‘thank you’ --- They surely are ‘worth it’ !

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Just two walks this week and with fingers crossed for good ‘walking weather’ to accompany them. Walk no:1 is planned for Sunday October 1st and is an 8.5 circular mile meander from Hartfield to Cowden. The meeting point is the car park adjacent to Hartfield Primary School. OS EXP135/147. TQ480358. (SatNatTN7 4JB) at the usual time of 10.0am. The walk notes state ‘the car park is at the Northern end of the High Street, just before the junction of B2026 and B2110.’ As usual, a picnic lunch is suggested. Rita and Lionel are to be your walk leaders for this excursion and you may contact them on: 01424~752452 for all further information. Walk No:2 is arranged for Wednesday October 4th and is a 7-8 mile circular stroll from Wilmington to Littlington. The meeting point is to be the car park at Wilmington Priory. OS EXP123. TQ544042. (SatNav BN26 5SW) at a slightly later time than usual - at 10.15am and as usual, a picnic lunch will be the order of the day. Rita and Clive are to be your ‘walk leaders’ for this outing and you may contact them on 01424~882674 or mobile: 07976~446867 for all further details.

STAPLECROSS & EWHURST GREEN WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: Following on from the successful change of venue to accommodate our growing numbers, this is to inform you all that the next meeting of the friendly and happy group of ladies that belong to the W.I. will take place on Tuesday October 3rd. The meeting will commence at the new time of 2.00pm. and this month we have a real treat in store as our guest speaker will be none other than the popular and well known member of the community, Maggie Whitaker. A familiar ‘face about town’ Maggie holds many roles within the community, including being a parish councillor, our local tree warden, a stalwart advocate of Country Markets and supports many other local projects. Many may not know that Maggie runs her own smallholding in Ewhurst, from which she houses her own bee hives!. This gives her enough knowledge to kindly come along and enthrall us all on how she goes about caring for these fascinating flying insects. ( Bees are monophyletic lineage within the super family ‘Apoidea’ - presently considered as a clade Anthophila’ -- I looked this up !) There are 20000 different species of bees in our world but Maggie’s talk entitled “Minding My Own Beeswax” will tell us about her own bees and hives -honey & beeswax- from start to finish !. It promises to be another superb and fascinating subject to enjoy hearing about, made more so by someone with a deep knowledge of the pleasures and pitfalls that looking after bees and their hives entails. So whether you are a long time resident or a new-comer to our parish, - do come along and see what this W.I. is all about,~ what we do; what we can do and what we can offer you. Nowadays, it certainly isn’t “Jam & Jerusalem”. You don’t even have to reside within the parish, many of our members come from other areas - but all will be given a very warm welcome, so come along and give us a try. For more information please telephone Ann on 01580~831944.

EWHURST & STAPLECROSS HARVEST FESTIVAL SUPPER: A fantastic ‘Harvest Supper’ with delightful entertainment has been arranged and will take place on Friday October 6th in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross.TN32 5QG. Doors open at 7.00pm and tickets are a mere £8:50 for adults and for children (under 16) £5:00. There are a few tickets still available but they are going fast, so to book your place setting and/or for further information please contact Pat Smith on 01580~830857 email pnpsmith@outlook.com or Val or Dennis Farnsworth on 01580~830816 email Dennis.farnsworth@yahoo.co.uk It promises to be a great, entertaining and merry evening with good food enjoyed amongst congenial company, so please do join us.

STAPLECROSS BOWLS CLUB: JUMBLE SALE - The club will be holding their annual Jumble Sale on Saturday October 7th. This will take place in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG. The entrance fee is just 20p and the doors will open at 2.00pm. Along with all the usual bargains, there will be cakes and teas and a raffle. So come along and grab yourself a bargain. For more information about this, please contact Brian on: 01580~830570.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday October 1st. Trinity 16. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion. A Family Service together with a Harvest Festival at St. Giles church Bodiam, will follow directly after at 11.15 am. This will include Holy Communion. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters telephone: 01580~830203 - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin on 01580~830601 or via email at grannygoodwin@hotmail.com Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra free coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. it’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Please note my new(ish) email address and do make sure you receive an acknowledgement, if not, then it’s possible that your message has ‘gone astray, so follow this up with a ‘phone call.’ 01580~831881’ ~ please make a note of my new email address. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future, so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf.