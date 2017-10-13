COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: COMMUNITY HARVEST SUPPER - It was so good to see so many residents - over 100 I’m told - from all three of our villages arrive at the Village Hall in Staplecross on Friday last (6th) to share in this amazing evening. Harvest Suppers from the earliest times saw families, friends and neighbours celebrate the successful harvesting of the crops by gathering together to share in the bounty, to eat together and to enjoy each others company. Some harvest events were the main cause for celebration within a village, as a good harvest could make such a difference to the life of the community. If the harvest was poor, the year ahead promised hardship for many but if it was a good harvest, then celebrations were then enjoyed by one and all. This proved to be the order of events at this evenings’ gathering as not only did the guests enjoy a delicious supper of those stalwart old family favourites “Shepherd’s Pie”, accompanied by “Apple Crumble” - and huge thanks to all those who cooked and provided these offerings, we were certainly spoilt on our table (B) - but the entertainment that followed was truly superb. Special thanks must go to these members of our society who have (mostly) kept their lights well hidden under a bushel, --- but kept the audience spellbound (& for a great many of us - hysterically so !) as they sang, capered & cavorted their way through a medley of songs and which were greeted with such enthusiasm and appreciation. Grateful thanks must go to those troupers”- some unknown, who provided us all with such a wonderful evenings entertainment. The entertainment began with ‘The Occasional Choir’ who sang “Look at the World” so beautifully and with such feeling it was a joy to listen to them. Dennis Farnsworth and Peter Smith gave us all superb renditions of a variety of songs with hilarious ‘acting’ - but whose voices were also a pleasure to hear. A local lady, Pat Smith, who is well known for her many selfless acts throughout the parish, also contributed to this musical programme and showed us what a beautiful voice she has, - though with also planning, organising and running this event, it’s surprising that Pat found the time to perform in between the all the mountainous washing up intermittently required!. Grateful thanks must also be extended to Ivan Leigh for not only providing us with huge entertainment throughout, with his very fine voice, but for stepping in at such short notice and helping to ‘save the day’. The ‘Finale’ - “If I were not upon the Stage”, needed to be seen to be believed - and appreciated ! It was performed by “The Alternative Choir” and had the audience in gales of laughter from start to finish. It was choreographed beautifully and so precise (!!!) it was just fantastic from start to finish. So, -- it’s not ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ --- it’s ‘Ewhurst Parish’s Got Talent’ !!! Continually keeping them on their toes and on the right notes was the very talented Arran, a very well known local lady and a superb musician in her own right, as proved by unpacking and playing her brand new & unused (& therefore untried) electronic keyboard. Our sincere thanks are given to her. It was so nice to see many of our previous vicars who looked after us so well during the interregnum; Rev. Ronald Baker; Rev. Christopher Channer; Rev. Dick Dengate and Rev. Robin Tree, back amongst us once more, enjoying the evening and helping to welcome our new rector Rev. Christopher Irvine to the parish. Christopher & his wife Rosie will be moving into the parish later this month and will be taking up his ministerial role in November. Many thanks are also given to all those who helped out & lent a hand - in any way- unheard & unseen -throughout the evening, and contributed to making this evening the undoubted success it was. --- 2018 will be such a hard act to follow !

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB: APPEAL ! ~ HELP DESPERATELY NEEDED! ~ An appeal is being made for kind-hearted people to volunteer to help in the smooth running of this popular village dining group. Only 3 hours maximum, are requested once a month on a Wednesday to help ensure that this little club can continue to operate. We are a group running a lunch club for over 50’s on the 3rd Wednesday of each month, in the Village Hall at Staplecross. If you are free between 11.30am and 2.30pm with a happy, friendly disposition who would be kind enough to assist in the setting of the tables; serve dinners; clear away and clean up afterwards, as well as being happy to chat to the diners, then we would love to hear from you. - No washing up of dishes, pots or pans is required as the Luncheon Club has it’s own dishwasher ! The more volunteers we can entice to help, the less hours would be needed to be manned...it wouldn’t even be once a month !. The old adage, “Many hands make light work”, certainly applies here and it’s always fun when there are enough people to do the job !. If you think you would be able to help, PLEASE, contact either Pauline on 01580~830570 or Sally on 01580~830000. Thank You.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Still strutting their stuff along the country by-ways, the members of this popular walking group, the Rother Ramblers have two more walks lined up for us to enjoy if we so wish. Walk No:1 is planned for Sunday October 15th and is an eight (8) mile circular walk of New Romney and Midley. The meeting point is the Church of St. Nicholas, New Romney. OS EXP125. TR064247. (SatNav TN28 8BW) at the usual time of 10.00am. Parking will be ‘on street’, so please park pretty and consider the residents. A picnic lunch is also suggested. Your ‘walk leaders’ for this outing are to be Margaret & Stephen and you can contact them on 01424~223482 or mobile 07798~795393 for more information. Walk No:2 is arranged for Wednesday October 18th and is a five (5) mile circular meander of Cade Street and Old Heathfield. The meeting point is to be the War Memorial in Cade Street, OS EXP123. TQ603209. (SatNav TN21 9BP) again at 10.00am. Once again there is on street parking so again, please be considerate to residents. A short refreshment stop midway, with the option of a pub lunch after the walk is suggested. Rita & Lionel are to be your ‘walk leaders’ and you may contact them on 01424~752452 for all further details.

Back for the monthly meet & greet, the members of this friendly diners group will be arriving at the Staplecross Village Hall, Northiam Road on Wednesday October 18th when they can all look forward to yet another delicious, well planned two course lunch This month the menu offers that eternal family tradition of Roast Lamb with all the trimmings, followed by Apple Pie with either custard or cream, all this to be finished off with tea or coffee. Why not come along and join us? The meal begins at 12.30pm and for all further details including just a few necessary rules & regulations please contact either Dennis on 01580~830816 or Sallie on 01580~830000. We all look forward to you joining our table. Fingers crossed - we are able to continue, with offers of help from our community forthcoming.

THE CROSS INN: A welcome return from their summer break, the Cross Inn, in the heart of Staplecross village will be hosting the next series of “Quiz Nights” beginning with Wednesday October 18th. The cost for this night’s entertainment will be £6:50 per person to include good pub food. This evening of fun, & friendly rivalry will start at 7.30pm so to reserve your table and for more information, please contact Robin or Doreen on 01580~830217. Don’t forget, that on Thursday October 26th starting at 2.00pm. a children’s ‘Halloween Fun Afternoon’ has been arranged to take place here, with lots of exciting things to do. A Fancy Dress competition - with a prize for the best one chosen. Bring your own carved pumpkin and many more things are planned to keep our wee ones busy, happy, entertained and having fun -- which is what half term is all about ! Find out more by ringing any of the staff on the above number

HERDMAN ASSOCIATION : A.G.M. - The Herdman Association’s Annual General Meeting will be held at the Herdman Pavilion, Ewhurst Green, on Wednesday October 18th. 2017 at 7.00pm. All members are welcome to attend. For those ‘not-yet-members’ application forms are available to download on the website: www.herdmanassociation.weebly.com or please contact the Membership Secretary: Suzanne via her contact of: foley03@yahoo.co.uk The newsletters will keep you up-to-date with all that is happening in and around the Herdman Pavilion and what plans the association of this great asset to the parish have in store for us.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY SERVICE: Once more, we look forward to welcoming the little Mobile Library Service as the van, carrying all the exciting goodies on board, wends it’s way through our little country lanes on it’s way to our outlying rural communities. This will be the only visit here for the month of October in this area. The little van will first call to Staplecross, on Thursday October 19th where it will park in Cricketers Field, between 1.40pm and 2.10pm. Following on from that session, it will then meander down to Cripps Corner, - where it now uses the car park of the ‘Direct Recovery ard between 2.20pm and 2.45pm. This venue is on the Battle Road, just over the bridge, toward Swailes Green. The residents of this little hamlet can then avail themselves of this vital and much needed service. Please do still make as much use of the facilities on board when the van visits your areas. The Library is about more than just books, so please come along and see for yourself and help keep this service going for the benefit of all who live in our outlying rural areas and perhaps, cannot always easily access the facilities at the main branches in the nearby towns.

EWHURST,STAPLECROSS & BODIAM GARDEN SOCIETY: For anyone with an interest in gardening- in any shape or size, then a treat is in store for you at their next meeting on Thursday October 19th. The meeting begins at 7.30pm and visitors & non-members are also welcome, at a miserly entrance fee of just £2:00. The guest Speaker will be Jean Griffin, who not only is a true gardening expert - she definitely does get her hands down & dirty - she also works for BBC Radio Kent “Dig It Programme”, as well as being a trustee and judge for South & South East in Bloom, which is part of the national “Britain in Bloom” campaign, - and which you may remember- Ewhurst Green won a ‘Gold Medal’ in 2016 for the Best Small Village entry. Jean is an amazing speaker, knowledgeable, very funny, helpful and just a delight to listen to-her talk here tonight is entitled “Tales from the Potting Shed” - and Jean is truly a speaker not to be missed. This month also sees the ‘Apple Dessert Competition’ which has rapidly become very popular to members and visitors alike. If you’d like to join in - just take along a home made ‘pud, - with apples being the main ingredient and if you’d like to share the recipe, please also bring copies of how it’s made~ these are always eagerly accepted. Jean will also be judging (& tasting!) the competition - but everyone will also get to have a tester taste of them, which adds to the fun and ambience of the whole evening. It promises to be yet another great night.

STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY: This date has been eagerly awaited by a huge number of people as it is one of the highlights of our parish year. This is an amazing night for all concerned from the early Fancy Dress event to the conclusion of the evening with the lighting of the bonfire and the firework display. This is an ADVANCE NOTICE of the road closure between Cripps Corner and Staplecross (B2165) to allow the Torchlight Procession and all those that accompany them safe passage from Staplecross down to Cripps Corner and back up again to the field where the rest of the evenings events will take place. The road is generally closed from 7.00pm until 10.00pm (approximately) so please ensure you choose an alternative route during this time. This promises to be another great night out for all the family, so don’t miss it !

DATES FOR YOUR DIARIES: THE HERDMAN ASSOCIATION have issued this advance invitation to come along and take part in this fun-filled family “Quiz Night”. This is the last Quiz Night for 2017 so to ensure you don’t miss the opportunity to have fun amongst congenial company in delightful surroundings then Book Your Table NOW !. Tickets are only £5:00 per person or come & have a supper - of traditional Cornish Pasty (there is a vegetarian option of a super Veggie Pasty) - both served with Heinz Baked Beans, with tickets at only £9:00 per person. There will be a licensed bar selling wine & beer, but please bring your own soft drinks if non alcohol is preferred. Due to limited space, there will be only 10 tables made up of 4 team players. This is a fund-raising event, so please show your support, book a table -or two- and come along and have some fun ! Please contact Jan via secretaryherdman@outlook.com or 01580~831263 or mobile:07789~633800 to reserve your place in the fun !

STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: More news from this great little social venue. The next event planned to take place here is to be a Country & Western Night and is proposed to take place on Saturday November 11th beginning at 8.00pm. Dressing up is an option but it promises to be much more fun if Cowboys & Country Girls are seen in all their finery, so why not come along and take part. For more information of this event and others that are being considered, please either pop in, or contact either Dawn or Bill on 01580~830763 -evenings only- or via their email staplecross2016@outlook.com Once again, it promises to be another great night in a great place. Try it !.

VILLAGE HALL JUMBLE SALE: ~ Due to unforeseen circumstances, the autumn Jumble Sale hosted by the Village Hall committee had to be cancelled at almost the 11th hour ! But fear not, all you bargain hunters, - a new date has been arranged - and this will be even better, as it’s close to Christmas therefore helping you to ‘de-clutter’ in time for grabbing lots of bargains for the holiday season. The NEW DATE for this extravaganza is to be SATURDAY NOVEMBER 18th at 2.00pm.in Staplecross Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG. Please make a note of this in your diaries & calendars.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday October 15th Trinity 18. at 9.30am.This service will include Holy Communion. A Service at St. Giles church Bodiam will follow directly after at 11.15 am. This will also include Holy Communion.(BCP) There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters telephone: 01580~830203 - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin on 01580~830601 or via email at grannygoodwin@hotmail.com Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

