COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: ROAD CLOSURE - DAGG LANE, Ewhurst Green -- Notice of a Temporary Road Closure -C620, which is Dagg Lane, from it’s junction with the C19 Bodiam Road. The road closure is to allow Openreach to carry out underground structure works and the works are anticipated to take approximately four (4) days from Monday October 30th 2017 to Thursday 2nd. November 2017 between the hours of 09.30am and 3.30pm. A diversion via C19 Bodiam Road and C20 Shoreham Lane, Ewhurst - and vice versa will be in place during this time. Advance warning signs will also be placed on site during this time, advising of actual date of works. Please take extra care around this area, and allow extra time for your journey.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB: APPEAL! ~ HELP DESPERATELY NEEDED! ~ An appeal is being made for kind-hearted people to volunteer to help in the smooth running of this popular village dining group. Only 3 hours maximum, are requested once a month on a Wednesday to help ensure that this little club can continue to operate. We are a group running a lunch club for over 50’s on the 3rd Wednesday of each month, in the Village Hall at Staplecross. If you are free between 11.30am and 2.30pm with a happy, friendly disposition who would be kind enough to assist in the setting of the tables; serve dinners; clear away and clean up afterwards, as well as being happy to chat to the diners, then we would love to hear from you. - No washing up of dishes, pots or pans is required as the Luncheon Club has it’s own dishwasher ! The more volunteers we can entice to help, the less hours would be needed to be manned...it wouldn’t even be once a month !. The old adage, “Many hands make light work”, certainly applies here and it’s always fun when there are enough people to do the job !. If you think you would be able to help, PLEASE, contact either Pauline on 01580~830570 or Sally on 01580~830000. Thank You.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Continuing to explore and enjoy our country highways & bye-ways, the members of the popular walking group, the Rother Ramblers have once again, two (2) more walks for us to enjoy if we so wish. Walk No:1 is planned for Saturday October 21st. This is an eight (8) mile circular exploration of Brede High Woods and Whatlington. As this walk is right on our doorstep, so-to-speak, it surely is a good enough reason to come along and enjoy a few delightful hours in glorious colourful countryside amongst other like-minded people. The meeting point is to be the Brede High Woods WESTERN car park, on the Chitcombe Road, Broad Oak, Brede- from Cripps Corner. OS EXP124. TQ795208. (SatNav TN32 5RT) at the usual time of 10.00am. Daphne & Chris are to be your ‘walk leaders’ for this outing and you may contact them on 01580~753241 or mobile:07876~473607 for further information. Walk No:2 is arranged for Wednesday October 25th and will be a nine (9) mile circular walk from East Dean. The meeting point will be at the East Dean village car park. OS EXP.123. TV558978. (SatNav BN20 0DL) again at 10.00am. The walking notes state that this will be ‘over a few hills & bottoms, fairly easy walking and nothing too strenuous’. A picnic lunch is once more recommended AND this walk is dog friendly !. Wil is the ‘walk leader’ for this excursion and you may contact him on 01797~260417 or mobile: 07801~189747 for all further details.

THE CROSS INN: Last gentle reminder of the CHILDREN’s HALLOWEEN FUN AFTERNOON which is to be held on Thursday October 26th. at this popular, family orientated local village pub,This will be a super ‘Halloween party- with a difference’ - & it’s only for children. Grown up children will have their fun day at the Bonfire Celebrations on Saturday October 28th!. Starting at 2.00pm the children’s ‘Halloween Fun Afternoon’ will have lots of exciting things to do. A Fancy Dress competition - with a prize for the best one chosen. Bring your own carved pumpkin -and many more things are planned to keep our wee ones busy, happy, entertained and having fun -- which is what half term is all about ! Find out more by ringing - 01580~830217 and speaking to any of the staff who will be happy to tell you all about it. - It promises to be great fun, so come along & join in.

TALK @ ST. JAMES: The well known speaker, Brigadier Hugh Willing CBE. will be giving an illustrated talk at St. James the Great church, in Ewhurst Green on Thursday October 26th, beginning at 7.30pm. Entitled “That Which Was Our Duty”- this will be an enlightening and factual story about the worst ever R.N.L.I. Lifeboat disaster ever recorded. This tragic incident occurred almost 90 years ago on November 15th.1928. when the crew of the Rye Bay Lifeboat, the “Mary Stanford” set out in horrendous conditions to rescue other seafarers from a stricken vessel in the English Channel. Tragically - ALL 17 crew members were drowned, whilst courageously trying to save others. Ironically, the crew of the ship “Alice” of Riga, was rescued by another vessel. As was normal for families then, - and often still is today, many of the crew came from within the same family- father & sons; several brothers from 3 families and cousins-etc. which made the tragedy even more poignant. This loss of life almost wiped out the whole male fishing population of Rye at the time. This emotive and true story, full of local historical facts will be described and brought to life once again by Hugh in a way that will have you enthralled from start to finish. He is a delightful speaker to listen to, so make sure you don’t miss this treat.

STAPLECROSS TORCHLIGHT PROCESSION & BONFIRE NIGHT: Just a reminder that the Ewhurst & Staplecross Bonfire Society will once again be hosting that amazing Guy Fawkes event here in Staplecross. Saturday October 28th will find the village awash with colour, noise, music, fireworks and family entertainment. The evening will begin at the Staplecross Village Hall, in Northiam Road, TN32 5QG with the ever popular fancy dress competition. If you want to enter, please arrive at the Hall by 5.30pm - judging starts at 6,00pm. At 7.00pm our village Bonfire Society, together with all other visiting societies will come together for the fantastic Torchlight Procession which will travel down to Cripps Corner & back up to the bonfire field at Staplecross. There will be a £1:00 entrance fee for all, which is “as cheap as chips” as all monies will go towards the societies chosen charities again. A variety of food & drink stalls will be available on the field to help sustain anyone flagging!. Please note: For security reasons - bag searches will be carried out so please keep baggage to a minimum. We are sure the public will understand that safety is of paramount importance and will co-operate fully with this decision. For more information on this event, please log onto www.esbs.org.net This has always been a fun filled family evening with everyone having a wonderful time. This year will be no different, so come and join in.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARIES: ‘Doesn’t time fly when you’re having fun’ certainly seems true when belonging to the W.I. The next meeting of this popular, versatile and very friendly group will be on Tuesday November 7th. - at the new time of 2.00pm - at their new venue of the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG. when the group will not only be holding their A.G.M. but will also be holding a “Silent Auction”. New members are always welcome at any of the meetings and for any further information of what to look forward to - please contact Ann Prodinger on 01580~831944. A very warm welcome awaits you.

THE HERDMAN ASSOCIATION have issued this advance invitation to come along and take part in this fun-filled family “Quiz Night” which will take place on Friday November 10th beginning at 7.30pm. This has proved, once again, a popular evening entertainment, with almost all tables booked. Please ring either Jan or Bill on 01580~831263 to stake your claim !. This is the last Quiz Night for 2017 so to ensure you don’t miss the opportunity to have fun amongst congenial company in delightful surroundings then Book Your Table NOW !. Tickets are only £5:00 per person or come & have a supper - of traditional Cornish Pasty (there is a vegetarian option of a super Veggie Pasty) - both served with Heinz Baked Beans, with tickets at only £9:00 per person. There will be a licensed bar selling wine & beer, but please bring your own soft drinks if non alcohol is preferred. Due to limited space, there will be only 10 tables made up of 4 team players. This is a fund-raising event, so please show your support, book a table -or two- and come along and have some fun ! Please contact Jan via secretaryherdman@outlook.com or 01580~831263 or mobile:07789~633800 to reserve your place in the fun !

STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: More news from this great little social venue. The next event planned to take place here is to be a Country & Western Night and is proposed to take place on Saturday November 11th beginning at 8.00pm. Dressing up is an option but it promises to be much more fun if Cowboys & Country Girls are seen in all their finery, so why not come along and take part. For more information of this event and others that are being considered, please either pop in, or contact either Dawn or Bill on 01580~830763 -evenings only- or via their email staplecross2016@outlook.com Once again, it promises to be another great night in a great place. Try it !.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday October 22nd. Trinity 19. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion (BCP). There will be NO SERVICE TODAY at St. Giles church, Bodiam but a church service will follow directly after at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross at 11.15am. This will also include Holy Communion (BCP). If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com or telephone number 01580~830203. For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin - email grannygoodwin@hotmail.com or telephone number 01580~830601. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

