COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: Staplecross Torchlight Procession & Bonfire, held last Saturday (28th) proved that things can & do get better & better. With a dry, clear night this event became another great success story for our popular village bonfire society who together with several other visiting bonfire societies, combined to make this amazing event truly an evening to remember. Comments of this include;” fantastic; - best night ever; - fabulous firework display; - very happy atmosphere;- safe & family orientated;- well organised.” -well deserved praise indeed. Grateful thanks must go to all those who helped throughout the day & night - in whatever role - to make this annual event a much loved date in our communities’ calendar. Full details of all the results will be published later. The monies raised at this function will go towards the societies chosen charities for this year, which will be handed over at their superb Carol Concert event later in December. This is another wonderful family occasion not to be missed, - more details to come.

ST. MICHAEL’s HOSPICE: APPEAL: A missive has been sent to me requesting that I place this appeal in our column. This is such a worthy charity, - as they all are - so here is the request, in it’s entirety ~ please if you know of any-one who may be able to help out with this task, - perhaps a ‘job share’ would work well - then do please get in touch with Paul on 01424~812107 or via his email, as set out below.

As most people are aware the Hospice is now celebrating 30 years since it was first opened. During that time for 24/25 years there has been a fortnightly Thursday afternoon Tea Dance. Which over the years has raised 1000’s of pounds for the hospice. In the last 2 and half years alone, it has raised £5,000.00. and this during the period of the fire.

Unfortunately, due to health problems the present DJ/MC is unable to continue to provide the music after this year. We are therefore looking for the service of somebody who can take over. (One or two people taking it in turns would be very nice.) It is a job of love i.e. no payment.

It is not a difficult job and either a man or woman can do it and it does not have to be a dancer, just the ability to follow a programme and press the right button. All the equipment is there, we just need somebody to operate it. If you know of somebody who would be interested in doing this worthwhile job please contact Paul Capps 01424 812107 or email:paulcapps@btinternet.com New dancers are also welcome 1st and 3rd Thursdays afternoons from 2 p.m. till 4.30 a mixture of Ballroom, Sequence and line dances in a friendly and warm environment in the Arthur Easton Centre (adjacent to the Hospice) admission £3.00 and all proceeds go directly to the hospice. Or if you just want to come along and listen to the music you will be very welcome.

Please pass this ‘plea’ on - to anyone who may be interested, - and therefore help this popular and very worthwhile social meetings to continue.

COMMUNITY LANTERN MAKING: The annual lantern-making event will once more be taking place at Staplecross MC Primary school on Saturday November 4th. (TOMORROW) from 11.00am onwards. This very popular, full of manic mayhem, noisy fun and laughter is hosted by the Castle Inn, Bodiam as the lanterns are made to (hopefully) be used in the traditional ‘Lantern Parade’ around Bodiam Castle, commencing at 5.30pm from the back entrance of the Castle, before making it’s way to the Bonfire site at the Castle Inn on Friday November 10th This is a fun few hours of messy activity for both children & parents alike. Although this is a free event, naturally, donations are always welcome and go towards ensuring this is another local event for our community to enjoy together. Help is always gratefully received in many ways, ~ building the bonfire - lantern making and the lantern parade so if you can spare a little time, please contact Wendy or James on 01580~830330 for more details.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Two more walks for our pleasure are organised for this week. Walk No: 1 has been arranged to take place on Sunday November 5th and is a seven (7) mile circular walk around three parishes. The meeting place is the Guestling woods car park (off Watermill Lane) OS. EXP124. TQ863144. (SatNav TN35 4HY) at the slightly later time of 10.30am. The walk notes state -’this is an undulating walk through the parishes of Pett, Guestling & Fairlight, - with farmland and four woods to enjoy - hopefully in their Autumn colours’. There is the option of a picnic or pub lunch. Inga is to be your ‘walk leader’ today and you may contact her on 01424~812597 or mobile: 07767~877303 for further information. Walk No:2 is planned for Wednesday November 8th and is a 5.5 circular stroll around Peasmarsh countryside. The meeting point is to be The Cock Inn, Peasmarsh OS.EXP125. TQ884231. (SatNavTN31 6YD) The walk notes state there is the option of a pub lunch after the walk, - but only use the pub car park, if you are intending to dine afterwards. Jane and Peter are to be your ‘walk leaders’ for today and you may contact them on 01424-733300 or mobile: 07732~366090 for more details.

STAPLECROSS & EWHURST GREEN W.I: The next meeting of this popular, versatile and very friendly group will be on Tuesday November 7th. - at the new time of 2.00pm - at their new venue of the Village Hall, Staplecross TN32 5QG. when the group will not only be holding their A.G.M. but will also be holding a “Silent Auction”. New members are always welcome at any of the meetings and for any further information of what to look forward to - please contact Ann Prodinger on 01580~831944. A very warm welcome awaits you.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY SERVICE: Once more, we look forward to welcoming the little Mobile Library Service as the van, carrying all the exciting goodies on board, wends it’s way through our little country lanes on it’s way to our outlying rural communities. This will be the first of it’s two visits for the month of November in this area. The little van will first call to Staplecross, on Thursday November 9th. where it will park in Cricketers Field, between 1.40pm and 2.10pm. Following on from that session, it will then meander down to Cripps Corner, - where it now uses the car park of the ‘Direct Recovery Yard between 2.20pm and 2.45pm. This venue is on the Battle Road, just over the bridge, toward Swailes Green. The residents of this little hamlet can then avail themselves of this vital and much needed service. Please do still make as much use as you can - while you can, of the facilities on board when the van visits your areas, as we all know the future of our Mobile Library Service is in jeopardy of being withdrawn altogether, due to government cutbacks The Library is about more than just books, so please come along and see for yourself and help keep this service going for the benefit of all who live in our outlying rural areas & perhaps cannot always easily access the Main Branch facilities.

EWHURST PARISH COUNCIL: Members of Ewhurst Parish Council, would like to invite you to come along to the November monthly meeting of your local Parish Council. This will take place on Thursday November 9th at 7.30pm and will be held this month in St Mark’s Church rooms. This, like all council meetings, is open to the public, so please come along and have you say. Tell us about your concerns and talk to us about what you want to happen - or not happen - within our community. Put your questions to all levels of local government as representatives from Rother District Council and East Sussex County Council will hopefully, also be in attendance. We are always working hard on your behalf so please come and tell us how we’re doing, how we can improve, and how we can make living within this parish a happier and better place for us all.

STAPLECROSS SOCIAL CLUB: More news from this great little social venue. The next event planned to take place here is to be a Country & Western Night and is proposed to take place on Saturday November 11th beginning at 8.00pm. Dressing up is an option but it promises to be much more fun if Cowboys & Country Girls are seen in all their finery, so why not come along and take part?. For more information of this event and others that are being considered, please either pop in, or contact either Dawn or Bill on 01580~830763 -evenings only- or via their email staplecross2016@outlook.com Once again it promises to be a super night out, in a super local venue. Try it.

ADVANCE NOTICES: STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB: Back for the monthly meet, greet & eat,- the members of this friendly diners group will be arriving at the Staplecross Village Hall, Northiam Road on Wednesday November 15th when they can all look forward to yet another delicious, well planned two course lunch, so why not come along and join us? The meal begins at 12.30pm and for all further details including just a few necessary rules & regulations please contact either Dennis on 01580~830816 or Sallie on 01580~830000. We look forward to you joining our table. Fingers crossed - we are able to continue, as, mentioned via a plea in this column recently, this group is desperately looking for a few more pairs of willing hands to ensure this friendly local dining group continues to operate. Let’s hope that a few offers of help from our friends within the community are forthcoming.

E.S.B. GARDEN SOCIETY: Although most groups and societies hold an A.G.M. not all of them are the boring. ‘yawn, yawn’ affairs we tend to associate with them. One such group is certainly not like this. I refer to our own local horticultural group, the Ewhurst, Staplecross & Bodiam Garden Society. Their AGM will be held on Thursday November 16th. at 7.30pm in the Village Hall, Staplecross, TN32 5QG. Once the ‘Business Side’ of things is quickly, cleverly and efficiently dealt with ( & it is ! ) we can all settle down to enjoy the rest of the entertainment of the evening. This month we have another treat in store, as a much valued member of the Society and committee will give a talk and demonstration entitled “Floral Decorations With Christmas in Mind”. Ann Brookes, is a very talented and gifted lady, whose arrangements, seen at many horticultural shows are a joy to behold and truly are a thing of beauty. Non- members are always welcome for the measly cost of £2:00 per person entrance. Come along and see for yourself, - you’ll be in great company.

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL: GRAND JUMBLE SALE: ~ Due to unforeseen circumstances, the autumn Jumble Sale hosted by the Village Hall committee had to be cancelled at almost the 11th hour ! But fear not, all you clever bargain hunters, - a new date has been arranged - and this will be even better, as it’s close to Christmas therefore helping you to ‘de-clutter’ in time for grabbing lots of bargains for the holiday season. The NEW DATE for this extravaganza is to be SATURDAY NOVEMBER 18th at 2.00pm.in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG. All proceeds will go to the management of the Village Hall. Please clear out your closets and cupboards, nooks & crannies and drop them off to the hall on the morning of the sale, or if collection is needed, please ring Hilary - in advance- on 01580~830704 who’ll arrange any help needed.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst, will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday November 5th 4th before Advent. at 9.30am.This service will include Holy Communion. A Family Service at St. Giles church Bodiam will follow directly after at 11.15 am. There will be NO SERVICE today at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters telephone: 01580~830203 - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin on 01580~830601 or via email at grannygoodwin@hotmail.com Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper -then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you - it’s of interest to us. It’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. So please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank you.