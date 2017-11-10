Staplecross

COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: Are you doing everything to keep warm and well this winter ?. East Sussex County Council have issued some “top tips” to help us all keep warm, safe and well this winter. *Don’t forget to get your free flu jab. - although most medical centres/surgeries will have passed their ‘flu jab’ consultancy dates many of them will still be able to offer this free (in certain conditions) service. Flu can be a serious illness for some people so do all that you can to avoid it. *Check your prescription medicines and make sure you have enough to last through any predicted cold weather spells. *Keep your home at the right temperature. If you can, set your heating to 18 - 20 degrees C or 65-70F. *Wearing several thinner layers of clothing is better than just 1 layer of a thick woolly jumper. *Hot meals and drinks will help keep you warm and if getting out is difficult, keep a stock of tinned, dried or frozen foods to help you over this chilly patch. *Keep active indoors -Try to move around at least once an hour. If your mobility is limited, try moving your arms & legs while sitting or just wriggling your fingers and toes is also a good exercise to try out. *Have your heating and cooking appliances checked - please remember - carbon monoxide is a killer!. Electric blankets should also be checked out as they need to be kept in good condition to work properly - remember also NEVER to use a hot water bottle at the same time! - it’s surprising how many people do just that!. Expert free advice on this subject can be found via the East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service ~ some residents may be eligible for a free home safety visit. For more information on this issue, please visit www.esfrs.org/your-safety/home-safety-visits/ *Get financial support- if you need it there are grants and benefits to help heat your home more efficiently, or help with bills. You can ask Social Care Direct via socialcaredirect@eastsussex.gov.uk or telephone 03456 080191 for more information. They would also ask that family, friends and neighbours take an interest in those around them, who may be struggling to keep warm. Kind and caring acts like these are what make a good community - great!.

BODIAM BONFIRE NIGHT: Following on from the messy, but fun few hours of lantern making held at our village school last week, TONIGHT Friday November 10th sees the result of the children’s hard (?) work as these lanterns are to be used in the now annual ‘Lantern Parade’ This exciting parade will begin at 5.30pm from the back entrance of Bodiam Castle and will wend it’s way down towards the Castle Inn and the amazing bonfire in the adjacent field. Volunteers are always needed and if you have any questions about this evenings activities, please contact Wendy or James on: 01580 830330. Good news - parking will be available in the National Trust car park in the castle grounds, - so please do make good use of it this evening.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Two more walks are on offer this week for our enjoyment. Walk no:1 is planned for Sunday November 12th and is an eight (8) mile circular walk of Ashurst to Fordcombe. The meeting place is Ashurst railway station car park. OS. EXP135. TQ507388. (Satnav TN3 9TF) at the usual time of 10.00am. The walk notes state that at the time of writing it is still free to park here. As usual, a picnic lunch is suggested. Rita & Lionel are to be your ‘walk leaders’ for this excursion and you may contact them on: 01424~753453 for more details. Walk No:2 is arranged for Wednesday November 15th and is for a distance of 8.5 circular miles. Entitled “A circular Autumn Walk East of Hastings”, this promises to be rather enjoyable amongst all the glorious autumn colours. The meeting place will be ‘North’s Seat’ car park, Fairlight Road. OS.EXP124. TQ847117. (SatNav TN35 5EU) at a slightly later time of 10.15am. The walk notes state the No;101 Bus from Hastings leaves at 9.47am to arrive here at this destination, in time to begin this walk, but for drivers, there may be possible charges for the car park. As always, a picnic lunch is suggested. Janet is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this outing and you may contact her on: 01424-420570 for further details.

STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB: Looking forward to another tasty 2 course home cooked lunch, the members of this friendly diners group will be arriving at the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG on Wednesday November 15th when they can all look forward to yet another delicious, well planned two course meal. On the menu this month is a firm favourite, that of Steak & Kidney Pie, with of course, all the usual trimmings - followed by Cherry Pancakes for dessert. The meal begins at 12.30pm and this delectable, nutritional and well cooked lunch, can be enjoyed for the measly sum of £6:00. For all further information, - including just a few necessary rules & regulations, please contact either Dennis on 01580~830816 or Sallie on 01580~830000. Please make a note of our special Christmas Luncheon Club Date. - This year it will be held on Wednesday December 13th. This meal will cost just a little extra - a one-off charge of £8:00 per person which is to cover the extra Christmas delights that will accompany this delicious meal ~ Port, nuts and cheese selection ~ after this, the cost will revert back to the original charge of £6:00 per person. Why not consider coming along and joining us.? ~ we really look forward to welcoming you at our table. Fingers crossed - we are able to continue, as, mentioned via a plea in this column recently, this group is desperately looking for a few more pairs of willing hands to ensure this friendly local dining group continues to operate. Let’s hope that a few offers of help from our friends within the community are forthcoming.

E.S.B. GARDEN SOCIETY : Although most groups and societies hold an A.G.M. not all of them are the boring, ‘yawn, yawn’ affairs we tend to associate with them. I refer to our own local horticultural group, the Ewhurst, Staplecross & Bodiam Garden Society which is never any of those. Their AGM will be held on Thursday November 16th. at 7.30pm in the Village Hall, Staplecross, TN32 5QG. Once the ordinary, but necessary ‘Business Side’ of things is quickly, cleverly and efficiently dealt with ( & it is ! ) we can all settle down to enjoy the rest of the entertainment of the evening. This month we have another treat in store, as a much valued member of the Society and committee will give a talk and demonstration entitled “Floral Decorations With Christmas in Mind”. Ann Brookes, is a very talented and gifted lady, whose arrangements, seen at many horticultural shows are a joy to behold and truly are a thing of beauty. Non- members are always welcome for the miserly cost of £2:00 per person entrance. Come along, see for yourself and be inspired - you’ll be in great company.

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL: GRAND JUMBLE SALE: ~ Postponed from September, this very popular event, the Autumn Mammoth Jumble Sale hosted by the Village Hall committee is now upon us once more. This extravaganza is to be held NEXT SATURDAY. NOVEMBER 18th at 2.00pm.in the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross TN32 5QG. All proceeds will go to the management of the Village Hall. Please clear out your closets and cupboards, nooks & crannies and drop them off to the hall on the morning of the sale, or if collection is needed, please ring Hilary - in

advance- on 01580~830704 who’ll arrange any help needed.

ADVANCE INVITATION: All residents of our parish and communities beyond, are being invited to come along and help create an enormous “Christmas Crown” which will decorate the entrance to Bodiam Castle in preparation for a Medieval “Light and Celebration” Christmas event.

Various greenery, including mistletoe and holly, collected from around the estate will be used to create this large scale medieval decoration. Afterwards, get creative and make medieval-inspired Christmas decorations to take home with you. The decoration making is priced separately- activities range from £1:00 to £3:00 each. which you can then proudly display at home during this festive time. For more information about the forthcoming Medieval Christmas, please visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/bodiam-castle.

CHURCH SERVICES: ‘REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY’ SERVICES - Special Church Services marking this very special date in our history will be taking place in ALL three (3) of our parish churches today. At St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green, a Remembrance Service will take place at 9.30am followed at 10.15am at the Ewhurst Green War Memorial with an Act of Remembrance. At St. Giles church, Bodiam a Remembrance Service will be held at 10.55am. - Silence at 11.00am - and then followed at 12.00noon. at Bodiam War Memorial with an Act of Remembrance. Here in Staplecross village, again at 10.55am at our own war memorial in the heart of the village, there will be a short Remembrance Service with the laying of wreaths. Later in the day, at 3.30pm at St. Mark’s church, Staplecross, a Remembrance Service will also be held. These poignant services will be the first carried out within our parochial parish by our new Rector and Vicar, Canon Christopher Irvine.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper -then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you - it’s of interest to us. It’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning, especially with Christmas creeping ever sneakily forward, there is sure to be lots of fetes, fayres, markets and many other celebratory ‘Festive Events’ going on, so do please contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank you.