COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: The Eucharist Service which incorporated the Licensing of Reverend Canon Christopher Irvine as our new ‘Priest-in-Charge’ of Bodiam and Ewhurst Parishes was held on Tuesday last (7th). The service was led by The Right Reverend Dr. Martin Warner, the Bishop of Chichester and assisted by The Venerable Dr. Edward Dowler, Archdeacon of Hastings. The church was full of invited guests, friends and residents of both Parochial Church Parishes who were all their to witness this long awaited ceremony. A company of friends, co-workers and other well-wishers from Canterbury to also attended and joined in this service. It was a joyful and delightful service which culminated in the friendly ‘mingling’ of one and all to welcome Reverend Canon Christopher to our community.

STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL: Just a gentle nudge and last minute reminder that the Mammoth JUMBLE SALE will be taking place on Saturday November 18th. - THAT’S TOMORROW. The doors will open at 2.00pm so bring big bags to carry home all the big bargains you’ll find here. This is a fund-raising event, in aid of the care and upkeep - general management - of our much loved Village Hall. Any donations may be dropped off at the Village Hall from 9.30am onwards. If you haven’t already done so, please contact Hilary on 01580~830704 if you have any donations but are unable to deliver them to the hall yourself.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Two more walks for us to enjoy are arranged this week. Walk No: 1 is planned for Sunday November 19th and is a 7.5 mile circular meander from Furner’s Green and Sheffield. The meeting place is at Tanyard Lane off the A275. OS. EXP135. TQ409259. (SatNav TN22 3RE) at the usual time of 10.00am. The walk notes state ‘Park on the verge opposite the entrance to ‘Sheffield Mill Farm’ (Mill Lane) in Tanyard Lane. Junction with A275 is 1.5 miles North of Sheffield Park Station and the meeting point is 200yards from junction. As usual, a picnic lunch is suggested. Adrian is to be your ‘walk leader’ for today and you may contact him on 01273~514336 or mobile: 07729~861854 for all further details. Walk No: 2 is organised for Wednesday November 22nd. and will be a 9 mile circular stroll of Rolvenden. The meeting point today will be at Rolvenden church. OS.EXP125. TQ844312. (SatNav TN17 4LS) again at 10.00am. The walk notes state that this will be a walk around some of the many paths round Rolvenden and naturally, a picnic lunch is once more suggested. Frances is to be your ‘walk leader’ for this excursion and you may contact her on 01424~754548 for more information.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY SERVICES: That brilliant little Mobile Library van will be returning once again, trundling along our country lanes, as it continues with it’s full and busy schedule. How long this service will continue is debateable so please do continue to make full use of this precious service. This time the little white van will be visiting Ewhurst Green on Thursday November 23rd. for the last of it’s 2 visits for this month. The van is due to arrive at 10.40am and will be departing at 11.10am.- so please ensure that you don’t miss it, as we all know the future of our Mobile Library Service is in jeopardy of being withdrawn altogether, due to government cutbacks The Library is about more than just books, so please come along and see for yourself and help keep this service going for the benefit of all who live in our outlying rural areas & perhaps cannot always easily access the Main Branch facilities.There are so many things of interest within the portals of this wonderful and so far still free, Mobile Library Service vehicle,- so please come along and find out for yourself.

ADVANCE INVITATION: All residents of our parish and communities beyond, are being invited to come along and help create an enormous “Christmas Crown” which will decorate the entrance to Bodiam Castle in preparation for a Medieval “Light and Celebration” Christmas event.

Various greenery, including mistletoe and holly, collected from around the estate will be used to create this large scale medieval decoration. Afterwards, get creative and make medieval-inspired Christmas decorations to take home with you. The decoration making is priced separately- activities range from £1:00 to £3:00 each. which you can then proudly display at home during this festive time. For more information about the forthcoming Medieval Christmas, please visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/bodiam-castle.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday November 19th. 2nd before Advent. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion (BCP). There will be NO SERVICE TODAY at BOTH -St. Giles church, Bodiam and St. Mark’s church, Staplecross. If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com or telephone number 01580~830203. For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin - email grannygoodwin@hotmail.com or telephone number 01580~830601. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra coverage for it, - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper - then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you, - it’s of interest to us. It’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning. Many of you will be turning your thoughts to other events in the near future - as we nudge ever closer to Christmas, therefore there’ll be lots of fetes, fairs, markets & other events to look forward to visiting so please do contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf................Thank You.