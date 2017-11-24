COMMUNITY NEWS & REVIEWS: STAPLECROSS VILLAGE HALL - The superb ‘JUMBLE SALE’ event held last Saturday (18th) ended with a great result being achieved at the end of the day. A very worthy amount of over £650:00 was raised and this will be added to the coffers of this much loved village hall. This sum will be used in the care and upkeep - general management - of our great village asset. Many thanks to all those who helped out in whatever capacity,- be it collecting, sorting, selling or serving. Everyone worked hard and together helped to make this event another fund raising success.

ROTHER RAMBLERS: Another two walks around our beautiful countryside are planned this week, for our enjoyment. Walk No: 1 is arranged for Sunday November 26th and will be an 8 mile circular walk around Benenden. The meeting place will be at Benenden church OS.EXP136. TQ808236. (SatNavTN17 4DL) at the usual time of 10.00am. A picnic lunch once more will be the order of the day. Carol will be your ‘walk leader’ on this occasion and you may contact her on 01580~852432 for all further information. Walk No:2 is organised for Wednesday November 29th and will be a 9.5 circular meander from Smallhythe. The meeting point is to be at Smallhythe Place car park adjacent to B2082. OS.EXP125. TQ893299.(SatNav TN30 7NG) again at 10.00am. The walk notes state this will be over mainly flat ground, open fields and woodland. Smallhythe Place is closed at this time of the year. As usual, a picnic lunch is suggested and this is a dog friendly walk. Your ‘walk leader’ for this delightful walk is to be Wil and you may contact him on 01797~260417 or mobile: 07801~189747 for more details.

EAST SUSSEX MOBILE LIBRARY SERVICE: Once more, we look forward to welcoming the little Mobile Library Service as the van, carrying all the exciting goodies on board, wends it’s way through our little country lanes on it’s way to our outlying rural communities. This will be the last visit here for this month in this area. The little van will first call to Staplecross, on Thursday November 30th where it will park in Cricketers Field, between 1.40pm and 2.10pm. Following on from that session, it will then meander down to Cripps Corner, - where it now uses the car park of the ‘Direct Recovery and between 2.20pm and 2.45pm. This venue is on the Battle Road, just over the bridge, toward Swailes Green. The residents of this little hamlet can then avail themselves of this vital and much needed service. Please do still make as much use of the facilities on board when the van visits your areas. The Library is about more than just books, so please come along and see for yourself and help keep this service going for the benefit of all who live in our outlying rural areas and perhaps, cannot always easily access the facilities at the main branches in the nearby towns.

THE HERDMAN ASSOCIATION: If you are looking for that special personal gift, then why not pop along to the Arthur Herdman Pavilion in Ewhurst Green on Saturday December 2nd between 10.00am and 4.00pm and enjoy browsing a Christmas Fair which is in aid of the Herdman Association. As well as all the lovely gifts on offer, there will be Mulled Wine and Mince Pies to help aid your enjoyment whilst you choose. Come along and watch the increasingly popular football activity “ Pass & Move”, always ably coached & supervised by Tom Saunders and Dave Perkins. We may well have some future World Class players here in the making, so please come and show your support. Please contact Glenys on 01580~830491 for more details.

STAPLECROSS BONFIRE SOCIETY: CAROL CONCERT - Many of you will remember, not so long ago, when Staplecross village came alive and alight to the sights, sounds, scents and scenes of the annual Torchlight Procession as it made it’s way from Staplecross down to Cripps Corner and back again which then culminated in the traditional lighting of the bonfire. Although this was the ‘highlight’ of the fund-raising calendar for this superb local charity, this was only one of several functions held throughout these past months. All monies raised throughout the year are always donated to their chosen charities and local good causes and this is done at the last event of the year, - the ESBS - Staplecross Bonfire Society Carol Service. This year this popular and family friendly event will be held on Saturday December 2nd. at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross at 6.30pm. Residents of the parish are invited to come along and join them in this service which begins by meeting at the Staplecross War Memorial at 5.30pm. A small group of ESBS members - some in costume but all carrying flaming torches, will ‘escort’ the residents the short distance to the church to take part in this delightful evening’s event. Following the service, there will be light refreshments and ‘mingling’ before the cheques are distributed to the worthy recipients. If you can spare an hour or so, please come along and join in. This is not only an amazing site to see, as the flaming torches wend their way along Northiam Road to the little church, made more so as we live in a ‘dark village’, but it proves that little charities can and do, make a big difference.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARIES: Just a few advance notices to whet your appetites for the weeks ahead......

Notice No:1 - STAPLECROSS W.I. will be holding their Christmas Party on Tuesday December 5th at the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross beginning at 2.00pm. New members are always warmly welcomed and if you are new to the community, then perhaps this is the time to come along and join in the fun, feast and frivolities. This is always a very enjoyable afternoon, so why not consider becoming a member. Please contact Ann on 01580~831944 for all further details.

Notice No:2 - STAPLECROSS LUNCHEON CLUB: This is another popular village club which meets every month to enjoy a delicious home cooked 2 course meal shared amongst congenial company. The date for the next meeting is Wednesday December 13th. This will commence at the later time of 1.00pm and this is due to all the previous preparation for the fantastic Seasonal Christmas Lunch. Naturally, this will be Roast Turkey, with ALL the trimmings and extra’s - including Port, nuts and cheese selections.- Vegetarians please contact Wendy on 01580~830567 for an alternative menu - Wine will be served here, a delightful gift - courtesy of Ewhurst Parish Council. The cost of this wonderful festive meal will be £8:00 per person, a meagre sum to cover all the extra Christmas delights - but this costing will then revert to it’s normal charge of £6:00 per person beginning again in the New Year. If you would like to join us in this wonderful lunch then please contact either Dennis on 01580~830816 or Sallie on 01580~830000 to add your name to the table settings, or just for any further information. We would love to welcome you to our celebration.

Notice No:3 - EWHURST, STAPLECROSS & BODIAM GARDEN SOCIETY: This popular, and friendly horticultural society will also be hosting their own Christmas Festivities when the members and any guests arrive at the Village Hall, Northiam Road, Staplecross on Saturday December 16th at 7.30pm. As well as the amazing culinary delights on offer to tempt our taste buds - to suit all palates and preferences, - there will be an evening of light-hearted entertainment - programme yet to be confirmed. This is always enjoyed by one and all, so please make a note in your diaries to ensure you don’t miss out !

Notice No:4 - ‘CAROLS ON THE GREEN’ This lovely little local event will be taking place once more in Ewhurst Green on Friday December 22nd on the little village green adjacent to St. James’s the Great church and will begin at 6.00pm. This is truly a friendly, fun event with a happy gathering of like-minded people who enjoy singing carols around an enormous Christmas tree. Song sheets are provided to help you along in case you are a bit rusty and to provide even more incentive - Mulled wine and delicious mince pies will be available to help warm you and your vocal cords. Please contact Glenys on 01580~830491 for all further information about this and other events. To make the most of the magic of Christmas, please come along, -bring your family, friends, and neighbours and bring the true meaning of Christmas to everyone through a few Christmas Carols and songs.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services for the parish of Ewhurst will commence at St. James the Great, Ewhurst Green on Sunday November 26th. at 9.30am. This service will include Holy Communion (BCP). There will be NO SERVICE TODAY at St. Giles church, Bodiam but a church service will follow directly after at St. Mark’s church, Northiam Road, Staplecross at 11.15am. This will also include Holy Communion (BCP). If there is any church matter on which you feel you may need further assistance, especially Baptisms, Weddings and sadly, Funerals, then for the time being, do please get in touch with the appropriate Churchwardens: ~ For all Bodiam matters, please contact Graham Peters - email at gg.peters@btinternet.com or telephone number 01580~830203. For all Ewhurst Parish matters please contact Jo Goodwin - email grannygoodwin@hotmail.com or telephone number 01580~830601. Help in some way is always at hand and always so generously given, so do please contact them.

PLEASE CONTACT ME: If you are arranging an event in the foreseeable future, --- whatever the nature of the event and however large or small, if you’d like some extra free coverage for it - courtesy of the Observer Newspaper -then please get in touch. If it’s of interest to you - it’s of interest to us. It’s never too early to send in any of the details and to tell us what you are planning, especially with Christmas creeping ever sneakily forward, there is sure to be lots of fetes, fayres, markets and many other celebratory ‘Festive Events’ going on, so do please contact me, as I’d love to hear from you and to help ‘spread the word’ on your behalf. ..........Thank you.