CHURCH SERVICES IN ST MARY’S: For the Service of Nine Lessons and Carols last Sunday evening there was a smaller congregation than usual. It seems there were several other things going on, including the Rye Arts Festival production of three short Chekhov plays (which Matty and I were sorry to miss). Our regular tenor soloist, Gary, had another commitment too and couldn’t be with us. However, the singing was good, ably accompanied as always by Duncan at the organ, and we were grateful too to Leonie and Robert for excellent mulled wine and refreshments in the Hall afterwards. It was good to welcome a former choirboy to the service, Jack Standen, and his wife: many of you will remember his parents Sam and Peggy, and some of you his grandparents, who used to farm at Tibbs.

At 5pm tomorrow (Christmas Eve) there will be a Carol and Crib Service. It’s to be hoped that the Christmas Midnight Mass starting at 11.30pm will be really well supported, justifying its institution as a regular feature of the Udimore Christmas, on the initiative of the late Fr John Lee. It’s a wonderful way to start Christmas Day.

The service on Christmas Morning will be a Sung Family Eucharist, starting at 11.15am.

There will also be a Sung Family Eucharist on the following Sunday, New Year’s Day, starting at 9.30am.

GRAND QUIZ EVENING, JANUARY 14: I’ve heard from Frank Langrish that he’s already had enough applications to make up four teams, so if you don’t want to miss out it would be a good idea to apply to Frank or Celia soon, while there are still tickets left. Their phone numbers are 01424 882250, 07976 255431 (email frank.langish@btinternet.com). Tickets cost £10, to include a firstrate fish and chips supper.

CHRISTMAS GREETINGS: I’d like to wish all readers of this column a joyful and peaceful Christmas, a short break from all the current worries of the world.

