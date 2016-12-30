CHURCH SERVICE: At 9.30am this Sunday, New Year’s Day, there will be a service of Sung Family Eucharist in St Mary’s Church, followed by refreshments. Worth getting up for, even if you’ve been late to bed the night before.

MESSY CHURCH will be at 4pm on Tuesday January 3 in the Hall, as usual.

REMINDERS of two important dates, in case they’re not yet in your new diary: Saturday evening, January 14, in the Hall, the Udimore Quiz Night; and Wednesday January 18, also in the Hall, the Overseas Group Winter Lunch. More details next week.

GREETINGS: I’d like to wish you all a happy and positive New Year, an improvement on the old year that’s just coming to an unregretted end.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.