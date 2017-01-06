TONY BRIDGLAND: When I wrote last week, I hadn’t yet heard the sad news that Tony died on December 21. His death came quite suddenly, and mercifully without pain, after a long period of cancer treatment, and devoted care by his wife, Maria. Because of this, only people who have been living in Udimore for several years got to know him at all well. Fifteen years ago, however, his public challenge of the legality of our new church hall being partly financed by public funds, made him a well-known, controversial figure. For him this was a matter of principle: as a former journalist for many years on Fleet Street, he couldn’t back down without compromising his professional integrity. St Mary’s Church was packed for his funeral last Friday. Donations in his memory may be made to Cancer Research UK, c/o Ellis Brothers, 3 Ferry Road, Rye, TN31 7DJ.

CHURCH SERVICES THIS SUNDAY: In St Mary’s there will be a service of Holy Communion at 8am, and the monthly Family Service for All at 11.15am, followed by refreshments.

GRAND QUIZ EVENING: Tickets for the Quiz, in the Hall on Saturday week, January 14, starting at 6.45pm, cost only £10 (to include a firstrate fish and chips supper - bring your own bottles). If you don’t want to miss another enjoyable and entertaining evening, but haven’t yet applied for tickets, it would be a good idea to contact Frank or Celia soon, by ringing either 01424 882250 or 07976 255231, or emailing frank.langrish@btinternet.com This has been arranged as a fundraising event by the Hall Management Committee, all in a good cause!

WINTER LUNCH: From 1pm to 3pm the following Wednesday, January 18 (not Thursday the 19th, as advertised in the Parish Magazine), tickets for a hearty lunch in the Hall cost only £9.50 (to include a welcome glass of wine). There will also be a Raffle and a Singsong. Please apply to Liz Turgoose soon, while tickets are still available, by ringing 01424 882657 or emailing lizturgoose@yahoo.ie

