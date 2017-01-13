GRAND QUIZ EVENING : Bookings for the Quiz tomorrow (Saturday) evening have been going well, but if you haven’t yet booked and don’t want to miss the fun it would be worth contacting Frank Langrish soon, to find out if he can still fit you in. His phone numbers are 01424 882250 and 07976 255231, email frank.langrish@btinternet.com . Tickets cost £10 (to include a firstrate fish and chips supper, which is due to be served at 6.45pm).

CHURCH SERVICE THIS SUNDAY: In St Mary’s there will be a Sung Family Eucharist at 11.15am, followed by refreshments in church.

WINTER LUNCH: Committee members of the Brede and Udimore Overseas Group will be serving a hearty lunch in the Hall from 1pm to 3pm next Wednesday, January 18. Tickets for this event have been selling well too. They cost £9.50, to include a welcome glass of wine, and may still be available from Liz Turgoose on 01424 882657, or lizturgoose@yahoo.ie, if you apply within the next few days. There will also be a Raffle and a Singsong. All proceeds towards the four charities supported by the Overseas Group.

UDIMORE PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: At 6.30pm that evening (Wednesday, January 18) our parish councillors will be meeting to discuss current issues. By then you may well have received the Council’s bi-monthly newsletter, which will include details of the agenda

NEW YEAR’S BRUNCH: Between 9.30 and 11.30am on Saturday fortnight, January 28, the Friends of St Mary’s Church invite you to a Brunch Party in the Hall. There will be a choice of Egg, Bacon, Sausage, Beans, Tea and Toast for £8, and Continental Breakfast for £5. Please note in your diary: the ideal way to start a Saturday morning!

PROSE & POETRY EVENING: Please also note in your diary that this year’s Prose & Poetry Evening will be in the Hall on Saturday, February 25. It’s always a popular and most enjoyable occasion. The organizers are giving us all plenty of advance notice, so that we can set the date aside (if possible) and also start looking out a suitable short passage or two to read (or offer to someone else to read for us).

