HEARTY WINTER LUNCH: This pleasant social occasion last Wednesday went exceptionally well. The tasty meal and lovely atmosphere were much enjoyed by everyone there, grateful to the committee members of the Brede and Udimore Overseas Group for making all the arrangements. Instead of a singsong, there was a table quiz and a raffle. Altogether the event raised £506.50 for the missionary charities supported by the group.

BRUNCH TOMORROW: The Friends of St Mary’s are looking forward to serving you Brunch in the Community Hall tomorrow morning (Saturday) any time between 9.30 and 11.30am. You’ll be invited to choose between Full English Breakfast (bacon, egg, sausage, beans, tea and toast) for £8, and Continental Breakfast, for £5. All money raised will go towards the maintenance and repair of our parish church. This should be another pleasant social occasion, and an excellent way to start the weekend!

BREDE QUIZ NIGHT: If you’d like to take part in the Friends of St George’s Quiz Night in Brede Village Hall at 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday) and haven’t yet booked for it, it would be worth contacting Marion soon on 01424 751165 to see if she can fit you in.

CHURCH SERVICE: In St Mary’s on Sunday Holy Communion will be celebrated at 8am.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.