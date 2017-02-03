MIDWINTER BRUNCH: Welcomed by the appetising aroma of frying bacon, some 25 people were served a hearty brunch in the Hall last Saturday morning. It was good to see so many tables occupied and hear the lively buzz of conversation. Members of the Friends of St Mary’s committee worked hard to lay it all on, but felt it was worth the effort, to raise over £200 for their funds. It certainly seemed to be much enjoyed by everyone there - and if you weren’t you missed a treat!

CHURCH SERVICE: For the first Sunday of the month there will be, as usual, a Sung Family Eucharist in St Mary’s, starting at 9.30am, and followed by refreshments in church.

MESSY CHURCH: Also to start the new month, Messy Church will be in the Hall at 4pm on Tuesday.

DIGGING UP THE PAST: I do hope by now many of you will have made a note of the revised date and time of Sue Lee’s talk on this subject, in St Mary’s Community Hall: Saturday February 18, starting at 3pm. In recent years archaeologists have been helping us to learn more and more about what our local area was like in prehistoric times. Sue will tell us about this, and about other aspects of our local archaeology. This should be a fascinating talk, not to be missed. Tickets cost £7.50 (to include tea and cake) and are now available from Gillian Rothery (01424 882774), Liz Turgoose (01424 882657) or Sue Rowan (01424 882681). This event has been arranged by the Friends of St Mary’s: all money raised will go towards the maintenance and upkeep of our parish church.

POETRY AND PROSE EVENING: The following Saturday evening (February 25, starting at 7.15pm) this popular annual event will take place in the Hall. Tickets (£12.50, to include a two course supper) are now available from Robert Wheeler (01797 222009) or Gary Marriott (01424 882412). You may also like to start looking out suitable passages to read, or ask someone else to read for you.

