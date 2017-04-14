CHURCH SERVICES IN ST MARY’S: Today (Good Friday) there will be a service of prayers and meditation, starting at noon. The Easter Sunday Sung Family Eucharist will start at 11.15am, to be followed by refreshments in the Hall (if it’s available).

EASTER: I’d like to wish all readers of this column a joyful and peaceful Easter.

MOBILE LIBRARY: On Wednesday morning the Mobile Library van is due to be in the Hall car park between 11.15 and 11.45am.

YOUR UDIMORE: I now have more details of this event, to be held at the Hall on Saturday April 29 between noon and 2pm. It will be open to all residents of Udimore, a special opportunity to find out about everything going on in the village. Among the various informative stalls, there will be some with information about Yoga, Pilates, Singing, Messy Church, Parish Council, Church Weddings, Hall Hire, Udimore History (including old photos) and many others. There will be a bouncy castle for the children, and a free barbecue lunch for everyone. Definitely an event to be fitted into your plans for the May Day bank holiday weekend!

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.