OPEN GARDENS: Tomorrow (Saturday) five of Winchelsea’s best Secret Gardens will be open to the public from 1pm to 5.30pm for the National Garden Scheme. At the first garden you visit, for £6 you’ll be able to buy a ticket for all five gardens, and a map showing where to find them (and the home-made teas). As you may well have noticed, so many spring-flowering plants are looking their very best just now, this will be a real treat.

CHURCH SERVICES: This Sunday there will be a service of Holy Communion at 8am in St Mary’s. Udimore parishioners are invited to join parishioners of Brede, Beckley and Peasmarsh and members of Rye Churches Together for Evensong at 6pm in St George’s, Brede.

IMPORTANT ANNUAL MEETINGS: On Wednesday (April 26) the Annual General Meeting of the Friends of St Mary’s will be held in the Hall, starting at 6.30pm. The Vestry and Annual Parochial Church Council meetings will follow, after a short break for refreshments.

YOUR UDIMORE: You’re reminded that at this unique event, between noon and 2pm next Saturday (April 29), you’ll be able to find out about a lot of what’s going on in the village. There will be stalls with information about Yoga, Pilates, Singing, Messy Church, the Parish Council, Church Weddings, Hall Hire, Udimore History (including old photos) and many others. There will be a bouncy castle for the children and a free barbecue lunch for everyone. Hoping to see lots of you there.

