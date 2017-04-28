YOUR UDIMORE: If you live in Udimore do come along to the Community Hall any time between noon and 2pm tomorrow (Saturday) for this special event. This will be a great chance for a general get together, and to catch up with the latest news of what’s going on in the village. For children there will be a bouncy castle, and for everyone a free barbecue lunch! Looking forward to seeing lots of you there.

CONCERT IN WINCHELSEA CHURCH: For their Spring Concert, at 7pm tomorrow evening, Winchelsea Singers’ programme will include a powerful and moving modern work by Karl Jenkins, “The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace”, with a varied selection of negro spirituals and other shorter works, all conducted by Duncan Reid. Tickets will be available at the door for £10.

UDIMORE CHURCH SERVICE: This Sunday the one service in St Mary’s will be Holy Communion at 8am.

MESSY CHURCH: The monthly session of Messy Church will be in the Community Hall on Tuesday (May 2) starting at 4pm. As usual, all adults bringing children will be welcome, and all children brought by an adult.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.