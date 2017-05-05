ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS: Last Wednesday evening at The Friends of St Mary’s AGM we were reminded of the series of successful fundraising events held during the past year. The forthcoming 5-yearly inspection of the church by our architect is likely to recommend replacement of some roof tiles and guttering, towards the cost of which some of these funds may well contribute. There was a presentation to Gill Rothery, in recognition of her hard work as secretary, in which role she is to be succeeded by Lesley Curtis.

During the Vestry Meeting and Church AGM which followed, Fr Martin spoke of some of the problems of fully maintaining services in all four churches of the Benefice. After very effiiciently doing the job for several years, Liz Turgoose was cordially thanked for now agreeing to be formally installed as Church Warden.

RICHARD CORKE: The news of Richard’s death in hospital last Friday will have come as a great shock to the many people who knew and respected him. His was a life marked by resolute and cheerful courage in face of much adversity Brought up to a love of the land, despite ill health and various setbacks he devoted himself to keeping his farm in good shape, every meadow well grazed and kept clean of thistles and docks, every fence in good repair, every gate properly hung and properly latched. Some years after taking over the farm from his father, Stuart, he decided to concentrate on the production of stable hay of the special quality needed by horseowners, many of whom became his highly satisfied customers. Investing in the best available machinery, he ran this operation very successfully, working long hours virtually single-handed for several years, until the final return of serious ill health forced him to scale down. Exceptionally kindhearted and public spirited, he was a generous and practical supporter of St Mary’s Community Hall. And one day six years ago he gave our four year old grandson a ride on his tractor, and then let him take over the wheel and steer the tractor through a gateway, a little kindness never forgotten, and very typical of Richard. He will be sorely missed by Sheila and their daughters Helen and Alison, by their two grandchildren, by his mother, Jessie, and also by his many friends.

Richard’s funeral service will be on Monday May 15, at 11.45 am at Hastings Crematorium.

YOUR UDIMORE: The great success of this event in the Hall last Saturday fully justified the Parish Council’s decision to lay it on (risky though the decision may have seemed at the time). Well over a hundred Udimore residents turned up (a fair number of more recent arrivals in the village among them) and the sound level soon rose, so that people began to move outside, to continue their conversations in the sunshine. Much news was exchanged and many introductions made The bouncy castle was very popular, and so was the barbecue, where with his usual consummate skill Frank Langrish produced a steady supply of ‘burgers and hot dogs, a notable contribution to the success of the event. Our parish councillors and their team of helpers deserve full credit, and our thanks, for what turned into a most enjoyable village lunchtime party. Well worth repeating!

CHURCH SERVICE: As usual in St Mary’s on the first Sunday of the month, there will be a Sung Family Eucharist, starting at 9.30 am and followed by refreshments (and another opportunity for social chat).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.