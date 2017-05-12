SERVICES IN ST MARY’S: This Sunday Holy Communion will be celebrated at 8am. The monthly Family Service for All will be at 11.15am, followed by refreshments and a social gathering in the church.

SERVICE IN HASTINGS CREMATORIUM: The funeral service for Richard Corke on Monday (May 15) is due to start at 11.45am.

MEETINGS IN THE HALL: At this year’s Annual Parish Meeting, at 6.30pm on Wednesday (May 17), we shall be welcoming Inspector Dan Russell, who will be speaking about the work of Sussex Police, and answering any questions you may like to put to him. This should be a very informative session, on an important aspect of our community life in Udimore. A brief interval for wine and soft drinks will be followed by an account of the Parish Council’s recent activities, and the allocation of responsibilities to individual councillors in the year ahead.

SUMMER LUNCH: At 1pm on Thursday May 25 there will be a delicious two-course lunch in the Hall, in aid of the four charities supported by the Brede and Udimore Overseas Group. Popular music provided by Duncan Reid. Tickets for the lunch (including a drink) cost only £10 and are available now from L:iz (01424 882657 or Judy (01424 882222).

