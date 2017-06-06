OPEN GARDENS: Tomorrow (Saturday) three interesting local gardens (two of them in Broad Oak, one in Brede) will be opening under the National Garden Scheme between 10.30am and 4pm. You may visit them in any order, collecting a map at the first garden you visit, £5 combined admission to all three gardens (children free). All three of them will be marked by conspicuous yellow NGS signs.

Woodlands, on Chitcombe Road (B2089, West of the crossroads), has an intensely colourful back garden in 3 sections. It features mixed borders, a pleached hornbeam hedge and a formal quartered box-edged garden, with filigree gazebo, spiral topiary and vibrant planting. Framed view to the perennial wildflower meadow beyond.

Sculdown is also on Chitcombe Road, near the junction with Goatham Lane. Its garden is dominated by a very large wildlife pond, formerly an iron ore quarry. It features several colourful herbaceous borders and poplars. It is accessible by wheelchair, and light refreshments will be available here.

4 Waterworks Cottages is near Brede Valley Waterworks (3/4 mile down the lane which turns off A28, opposite the Red Lion). It features a wildlife friendly garden created during the last 7 years by garden designer Kristina Clode and includes a delightful perennial wildflower meadow, a pond, a wisteria-covered pergola and mixed borders full of unusual specimens with year-round interest and colour. Here there will be plants for sale. Wheelchair access to the front garden only.

This event coincides with the monthly public opening of the Brede Steam Giants, which are easily accessible from 4 Waterworks Cottages. They are the very impressive 35ft Edwardian steam pumps, still in working order, which used to supply water to Hastings. Admission to the pump house is free (donations encouraged).

CONCERT IN WINCHELSEA CHURCH: At 7.30pm tomorrow (Saturday) evening Anne Whiteman’s Occasional Consort will give a concert of choral music in Winchelsea Church. Their programme will include works by Handel, Monteverdi and Buxtehude. Accompanist Shirley Carey, organist Nigel Howard, with instrumentalists led by Peter Field. Tickets available at the door for £10 (to include a complimentary glass of wine).

SUNDAY CHURCH SERVICES: In St Mary’s this Sunday (Pentecost or Whitsunday) there will be a Sung Family Eucharist, starting at 9.30am. Please note: by a misunderstanding this was incorrectly advertised in last week’s newssheet as 8am Holy Communion.

MESSY CHURCH: At 4pm on Tuesday (June 6) the monthly session of Messy Church will take place, as usual, in the Hall.

