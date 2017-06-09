BREDE COFFEE MORNING: Tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am till noon in Dr John Crook’s garden at Hillside, on Brede Hill, the Friends of St George’s Church are holding a coffee morning, with home-made scones, strawberries and cream. There will be a bric-a-brac table, and also home-made cakes for sale.

CHURCH SERVICES ON SUNDAY: In St Mary’s Church Holy Communion will be celebrated at 8am. The monthly Family Service For All will be at 11.15am, followed by refreshments.

