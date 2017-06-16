THANKS: This appreciative message is from Anne Owen. “To all my family and friends. I wish to say a big Thank You for all the help and support I have received over the last couple of weeks at this difficult time. Without this I know I would have found it difficult to cope.

Sincerely, Anne Owen”

BREDE GARDEN OPEN: Tomorrow afternoon (Saturday) the garden of Bishopsgarth (near the top of Brede Hill) will be open to the public between 2 and 5pm, raising funds for Brede Village Hall. Refreshments. Entrance £5.

CHURCH SERVICE: In St Mary’s this Sunday Sung Family Eucharist will be at 11.15am, followed by refreshments.

MOBILE LIBRARY: On Wednesday morning (June 21) the Mobile Library van will be at the Community Hall between 11.15 and 11.45am. Please make a note of this, and support it if you possibly can

