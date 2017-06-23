CHURCH SERVICE: In St Mary’s this Sunday Holy Communion will be celebrated at 8am.

BEAUCHAMPS OPEN GARDEN: Next Sunday (July 2) Beauchamps garden will be open to the public for the National Garden Scheme from 2pm till 5pm. This is a month later than usual, enabling visitors to enjoy our roses, and the many other plants that have come into flower in the last few weeks: it seems almost like another garden, different and still very beautiful.

If the warm weather continues, our shady little wood will be particularly attractive, as will the ever popular teas provided by the Friends of St Mary’s. On Matty’s plant stall there will be many of the plants for sale currently flowering in the garden, some of them quite unusual but all of them of their usual high standard - confirmed by the comments of many previous customers.

The entry fee is the same as in the last few years, £4.50, children free. Beauchamps is just half a mile down Float Lane, plenty of parking nearby. We look forward to welcoming lots of you here.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.ryeandbattleobserver.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RyeandBattleObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @RyeObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Rye and Battle Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.